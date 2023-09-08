Blendon Township releases more police bodycam video in Ta'Kiya Young shooting death

Blendon Township has released more body camera video and footage from the Kroger store related to the Aug. 24 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old pregnant woman, showing efforts by police to provide medical aid.

The new video comes one week after the township's initial release of body camera footage showing the shooting, during which Ta'Kiya Young, 21, and her unborn baby died.

The video released Sept. 1 showed two Blendon Township officers in the parking lot of Kroger, where they were helping someone who locked themselves out of their vehicle. A Kroger employee approached the officers and told one that Young, who had gotten into a four-door Lexus sedan, shoplifted from the store.

One of the officers approaches Young's driver's side window, knocking on the window and the windshield and repeatedly telling her to get out of the car. The other officer, who Young's family and attorney identified as Connor Grubb, goes to the front of Young's vehicle, which was stopped at the time.

The video showed Young's vehicle moving forward and hitting the officer, who fired a single shot into the windshield. That shot hit Young, who died a short time later at Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital. Young's unborn daughter, who her family says was due in November, also did not survive the shooting.

Young's family has called for the arrest, prosecution and firing of the officer who fired the shot. Blendon Township has not confirmed the identity of the officer, citing Marsy's Law, a law enacted to protect the rights of crime victims.

Video released Friday shows Young and two other women going into the state liquor store part of Kroger and putting bottles of liquor into bags they were carrying. All three women then leave the liquor section, which triggered theft alarms, and then left the Kroger entirely. Young is seen getting into her vehicle while the other two women get into a different vehicle and leave the parking lot.

Young is not seen on the video putting the bag down. Sean Walton, an attorney for Young's family, said earlier this week that his office spoke to witnesses who saw Young put down the liquor before leaving the store but did not identify those witnesses.

Blendon Township and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation ask anyone with information as to the identities of the other two women to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

The case will be presented to a Franklin County grand jury after the conclusion of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's probe into the shooting, in accordance with Franklin County Prosecutor's office policy.

The Dispatch is currently watching the footage released Friday and will update this story.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Blendon Township releases more bodycam video in Ta'Kiya Young shooting