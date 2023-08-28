Blendon Twp. body cam footage in shooting of Ta'Kiya Young unlikely to be released Monday

Friends, family members and activists gathered outside the Kroger store on Sunbury Road Friday calling for justice in the shooting death of 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young. A Blendon Township police officer shot and killed Young, who was pregnant, when police said she drove her car at the officer.

The body camera footage from a shooting involving Blendon Township police that left a 21-year-old pregnant mother dead is not likely to be released on Monday.

Blendon Township officials are working to process the body camera footage from two officers involved in the Thursday evening incident in the Kroger parking lot at 5991 S. Sunbury Road.

The shooting left 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young dead.

Blendon Township Chief John Belford said in a video statement Friday that Young and several other people allegedly stole items from the Kroger store. An employee flagged down two officers who were in the parking lot on an unrelated call, who approached Young's vehicle.

At the time the officers approached Young's four-door sedan, Belford said, Young was already inside the car. One officer was on the vehicle's driver's side and the other officer was in front of the vehicle. More than a dozen verbal commands were given for Young to get out of the car and to turn the car off, Belford said.

Instead, according to Belford, Young accelerated directly at the officer in front of the vehicle, who fired a single gunshot through the windshield.

Young's vehicle drove a short distance, going over the curb and striking the exterior of the building. Belford said officers broke the driver's side window to get Young out of the vehicle and begin providing medical aid, with assistance from an emergency room doctor who was in the parking lot at the time.

Young was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Young, who is the mother of a 6-year-old and 3-year-old son, was pregnant with a daughter that was due in November, according to her family.

In his statement Friday, Belford said that processing the body camera footage will take time because of the redactions that are required to be made by Ohio law. Blendon Township is a small department without the staffing of agencies like Columbus police that have a dedicated unit of multiple people who process records requests.

Local activists and protest groups met at the Kroger on Friday night and again on Sunday evening to call for justice and accountability in the shooting.

Blendon Township also canceled a previously scheduled concert that was to be held in Ridgewood park on Saturday evening.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Body cam footage in Ta'Kiya Young police shooting not coming Monday