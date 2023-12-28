Blenheim man charged with fraud in pool installation case: WPS

A 63-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with fraud after a police investigation into a company that allegedly took a deposit for a pool installation that was never completed.

In September, Windsor police in Amherstburg investigated a regional pool company, Western Ontario Fibreglass Pools, which services pools in Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia. Police say the company took a $30,000 deposit for a pool that was never built.

Police allege the deposit, made in June 2023, was not returned when requested.

A Blenheim man has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000.

But police say the same man was charged with three counts of fraud earlier this year, stemming from another company: KTPC Pools and Concrete Resurfacing Inc.

Windsor police say KTPC Pools was hired in the fall of 2022 for three pool projects that were not completed, with deposits totalling $110,000. At the time, KTPC Pools had filed for bankruptcy, police say.

Residents with similar experiences with either company are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.

