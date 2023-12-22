'Bless this home' signs, hard candies, wine: What tweens think 30-somethings want for Christmas

A 7th grade teacher from California recently asked his students to name what someone in their 30s would want this year as a Christmas gift.

Their answers are funny yet accurate. Well, mostly.

And the submissions, written on green post-it notes posted in a video by TikTok user 7thGradeChronicles, have gone viral.

Shane Frakes, who teaches in Palm Springs, told USA TODAY he randomly started asking questions to students as a way to get them to "socialize and re-engage" in the classroom following a year of online learning due to the pandemic.

"The responses I was getting were hilarious," the 35-year-old said Friday. "I initially started posting for just immediate friends and family, never expecting it to become what the platform is today."

"This particular video was inspired by my own age, as kids never shy away from letting me know I’m ancient lol," Frakes said. "I was curious if they were going to get me or someone my age a gift, what would it be?

Here's what the children had to say:

Those much-needed household items:

"Measuring cups. bwahaha."

"Signs that say, 'Bless this home.'"

"A coffee mug that says, 'Don't bother me until I've had my coffee' because they're all coffee-obsessed millennials."

A 35-year-old 7th teacher from Palm Springs, California recently asked his students to name what someone in their 30s would want this year as a Christmas gift. Their answers, written on green post-it notes, are funny yet accurate. Well, mostly.

"A Dyson vacuum."

"TJ Maxx gift card."

"You get them old people candles that smell like 'home' or 'back then'."

Who doesn't love food?

"Hard candies."

"Panera gift card. People in their 30s love soup!"

"Expensive meat." (Post-it note includes hand-drawn photo of what appears to be, meat.)

Everyone needs self-care

"The wrinkle creams."

"Heated blankets cuz their muscles be hurtin."

"A bottle of wine and hip implants."

"You give them Bath and Body Works stuff. It's what my mom wants!"

Let's not forget about entertainment

"Candy Crush premium."

"Bingo cards."

"A lawyer for the divorce attorney. (Fight for the kids)"

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 7th graders go viral with hilarious gift ideas for people in their 30s