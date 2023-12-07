Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe with festivities

People places roses at the base of the Our Lady of Guadalupe statue on top of Tepeyac Hill during the 2022 outdoor Mass and dedication of the hill at the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City.

Numerous festivities surrounding the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe are planned in the coming days at the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine, 700 SE 89.

These observances typically include dancing, singing and prayers as parishioners pay tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Our Lady of Guadalupe is considered the patroness of the Americas. Activities for the feast day, which is Dec. 12, are particularly popular in Roman Catholic parishes that include a large number of Hispanic parishioners, particularly those of Mexican descent.

The Rev. Don Wolf, pastor of Sacred Heart Church at the Rother Shrine, said activities will begin Dec. 9, with a calbagata (calvacade), a procession on horseback through the streets of south Oklahoma City. He said the procession of horses will begin at noon from Crossroads Sports Complex Park, 9200 S Santa Fe, and end at 1 p.m. at Tepeyac Hill at the shrine. The event will honor the feast day of St. Juan Diego.

The Sacred Heart Guadalupe Festival will be noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in the shrine plaza. The event will feature prayer, entertainment and food. An outdoor performance of the Apparition Story play will be 2 p.m. Dec. 11, and evening prayer will be at 7 p.m. at the shrine.

Activities on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12, will include an outdoor Mass with Archbishop Paul S. Coakley at 4 p.m. at the base of Tepeyac Hill. The Mass will be preceded by the Apparition Play at 3 p.m.

The Apparition Play is a performance of how, according to traditional accounts, an apparition of the Virgin Mary appeared in 1531 to an Aztec peasant, Juan Diego (declared a saint by Pope John Paul II in 2002), in Tenochtitlan, Mexico, now Mexico City. The apparition was brown-skinned and pregnant.

According to accounts, the apparition told Diego to tell Roman Catholic Church leaders to build a cathedral for her in the mountains. When a clergyman demanded proof of the encounter, the apparition told Diego to gather roses on the side of a mountain — in the middle of December. When Diego appeared at the church with the miraculous roses, the shocked bishop believed him.

An imprint of the apparition appeared on Diego's tilma, or cape, in which he'd carried the roses.

The traditional gatherings on the feast day, called "Las Mananitas," occur in early morning because that is when the apparition, referred to as Our Lady, appeared, according to church history.

Many of the activities planned in the coming days will take place at Oklahoma's version of Tepeyac Hill, a famous sacred site in Mexico City. The hill at the Rother Shrine was dedicated in 2022. Tepeyac Hill is the site in Mexico where, according to tradition, the Aztec peasant Juan Diego is said to have seen an apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

