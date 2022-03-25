‘A blessing’ for Hartford: Mothers United Against Violence awarded $300,000 federal grant

For years, Deborah Davis and her colleagues at Mothers United Against Violence have sought to help people at the worst moments of their lives. They have organized vigils for victims of gun violence in Hartford, provided emotional support to grieving parents and guided victims through an often-intimidating criminal justice system.

So at a press conference Friday to announce a $300,000 federal grant to expand Mothers United Against Violence’s programming, Davis couldn’t help but get emotional.

“This is a blessing a city on the city of Hartford, and this is history in the making,” said Davis, director of project development and management for Mothers United Against Violence. “This grant is going to help us to help our community.”

The new grant money will go toward the organization’s Victim Impact Project, which supports families who have lost loved ones and helps them navigate the justice system. Davis said the funding will allow Mothers United Against Violence to hire additional staff and offer more resources to grieving families.

Rev. Henry Brown, who co-founded the organization alongside Henrietta Beckman in 2003, said the federal grant felt like a culmination of nearly two decades of work.

“The mothers have been in this fight for so long, for too long,” Brown said. “They did it when the cameras weren’t here, they did it when they weren’t getting any funding, but they were out there every day, trying to work with families that had experienced the worst thing a family can experience.”

Davis, Brown and Beckman were joined at Friday’s press conference by Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, Rep. John Larson, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Hartford police chief Jason Thody.

Blumenthal said he hopes the grant, which was included in the recently passed federal spending bill, will help demonstrate the value of grassroots groups like Mothers United Against Violence.

“It’s a proof of concept,” Blumenthal said. “It’s a beginning that will spread this idea that you reach out to people that have just gone through an experience that no one should have to endure.”

Davis spoke Friday about the pain that accompanies violence and the need to care for families of those hurt or killed.

“I literally shed a tear almost everyday because when we go out to see a family, and when we go out to embrace a family, it’s real for us,” Davis said. “And so we want to make sure that even after that trauma is over, with them going into the hospital and then finding closure for their cases, we want to make sure that they are now sustainable.”

Mothers United Against Violence’s leaders credited Larson with securing the new federal funding. The congressman said he’d been inspired by a walking tour Brown and Beckman had given him, during which they explained their work and their purpose.

“They win over your hears immediately because of their devotion,” Larson said. “Here are all of these women who have had their own personal losses and tragedies, and yet rather than sitting back, they move forward to help everybody out.”

Larson said he liked how Mothers United Against Violence collaborated with police and admired their passion.

“This is a model for the country,” he said.

Gun violence in Hartford has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, statistics from the city show, and has been particularly prevalent in under-resourced Black neighborhoods. According to a consultant hired by the city, Hartford recorded 461 shootings, 63 of which were fatal, between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2021, more than most comparable cities in the region.

At Friday’s press conference, Murphy, who has been one of Washington’s loudest advocates for gun control, again called for tighter gun laws, while also urging greater investment in programs that address the root causes of violence.

“Everybody in this room knows that gun laws are not enough,” he said. “If you don’t give kids a pathway out of poverty, out of the cycle of violence, changing the gun laws won’t do it.”

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com.