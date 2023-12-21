'A blessing': Friend-In-Deed helps out over 800 families at holiday giveaway

Vehicles line up on McCreery Avenue for the Friend-In-Deed food distribution at the Central Illinois Foodbank Wednesday.

Brenda Pros admitted she and her husband, Randy, wouldn't have had anything special for Christmas dinner if it wasn't for Friend-In-Deed's food distribution at the Central Illinois Foodbank on Wednesday.

The couple, who moved to Springfield from Glen Ellyn in 2016, receive $23 per month on their LINK account, so they supplement by going to food pantries.

Wednesday's giveaway, with ham, dried goods, milk, eggs, pumpkin pie, and toothbrushes from Dr. Donald Staten, Brenda Pros said, was a godsend.

"We don't expect a lot at Christmas, especially at our ages," she said, after being in line. "But it definitely will be a blessing to be able to have the food on the table. We'll be able to invite our neighbors as well to share it.

"(This program) was so kind to share with us, we have to share it with others."

Some 832 families were served Wednesday, said Jim Schaefer, Friend-In-Deed president and former State Journal-Register circulation and advertising manager.

Cars were lined up as early as 8:30 a.m. for the giveaway, which started just before 2 p.m. At times, there were four rows of vehicles in the parking lot at Chamberlain Park.

Springfield Police Officer Lamar Moore, left, hands two boxes of food to Richard Miller during the Friend-In-Deed food giveaway at the Central Illinois Foodbank Wednesday.

This is the 64th year for Friend-In-Deed, started by the late State Journal-Register editor Ed Armstrong. This is the fourth year Friend-In-Deed and the foodbank have partnered.

The two groups also came together for a Thanksgiving food drive-through which served 732 families.

"It tells me there's still a great need out there if people are willing to wait over three hours for food," said Schaefer, who has worked with Friend-In-Deed for over 40 years. "A lot of things have changed with (the program), but the most important thing is that the community has supported it. It belongs to the community. Working through the foodbank, it helps eliminate a lot of the overhead and helps streamline what we do."

Pam Molitoris, executive director of the foodbank, said one of the things she talked about with staff was spreading holiday cheer.

"See these volunteers? See this staff? Everyone is coming together to help neighbors and that's what it's all about," Molitoris said.

Diana Barnes of Springfield walks away after getting boxes of food during the Friend-In-Deed giveaway at the Central Illinois Foodbank Wednesday.

Schaefer said some volunteers have come back year after year. Wednesday's volunteers included Sangamon County Board members, city of Springfield aldermen, families, members of Alpha Phi Alpha (Mu Delta Lambda chapter), Omega Psi Phi (Omega Nu chapter), and Masons Central Lodge #3.

Schaefer said when Friend-In-Deed was delivering to homes, it had as many as 500 volunteers.

"We have the same goal, that's to feed people who are in need," Schaefer said. "Now they're coming to us. We are serving the same people, just in a different way."

As of Friday, he said, Friend-In-Deed was at about the two-thirds mark in trying to raise $85,000.

"We've got our fingers crossed," Schaefer said.

Funds from Friend-In-Deed and Sysco were used to buy the food for Wednesday's giveaway.

Volunteer Michael Gaines of Springfield puts a box of food into the back of a vehicle during the Friend-In-Deed food giveaway at the Central Illinois Foodbank Wednesday.

Wednesday was Fatimah Muhammad's first time at the food drive-through.

Muhammad said she came out because she is in need of extra food. She gets SNAP (food stamps) and receives SSI (Supplemental Security Income) "but this right here helps me subsidize my food," said Muhammad, motioning to the boxes. "This will help with my Christmas dinner."

Richard Miller rode his bicycle a short distance to the food bank.

"I don't have much food in the house," Miller explained, balancing the boxes on his bike handle, "so this will improve my eating lifestyle. This will be great."

Brenda Pros said she was happy Friend-In-Deed was available.

"I'm on disability and my husband is on disability as well," she said. "Things are tight. The prices at the supermarket are sky high, so we're very grateful."

How to help

To donate, go to the Friend-in-Deed website at www.friend-in-deed.org. The "donate" button is in upper right corner.

Checks can be mailed to Friend-In-Deed, PO Box 142, Springfield IL 62705.

Checks or cash can also be given to tellers at any Illinois National Bank drive-up or walk-in facility. There are branches in Springfield at 322 E. Capitol Ave.; 2601 Chatham Rd.; 2450 N. Dirksen Pkwy.; 2849 S. Sixth St. and 3150 W. Wabash Ave.

In the area, there are branches at 100 E. Plummer Blvd., Chatham; 205 E. Jefferson, Mt. Pulaski, 106 W. Main St., Pleasant Plains, and 409 N. Seventh St., Riverton.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: The Friend-In-Deed food distribution assisted over 800 families