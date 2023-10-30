Bletchley Park security and flight restrictions begin

Aircraft restrictions and traffic restrictions will also be in place before and during the event

Full airspace restrictions and other security measures are in place ahead of a global Artificial Intelligence summit this week.

The UK government is hosting the two-day summit at Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes, from Wednesday.

A week-long restriction for all aircraft, except emergency vehicles, will last until Saturday morning.

Previously the Civil Aviation Authority issued a drone restriction in the area from 21 October.

One hundred world leaders, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris, are gathering at the home of the codebreakers who helped secure victory during World War Two.

Leaders and AI experts from all over the world will visit Bletchley Park this week

Sgt Rob Mann from Thames Valley Police explained the visit of dignitaries and leaders from around the world required a significant security operation in place.

He said: "As is typical for events of this scale, we are putting in a significant airspace restriction to keep the summit and the local community safe."

"We will be operating police drones in the area to ensure that we have a bird's eye view on the event and an eye in the sky."

Further security measures include temporary barriers installed on footpaths and roads near the venue.

Police said security fencing would appear in the area "to ensure the safety of the summit and the local community".

Bletchley Park and The National Museum of Computing have closed and will reopen on 6 November.

