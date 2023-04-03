He blew through a stop sign outside a Florida condo. Then police checked his pockets

A Central Florida driver of a traffic infraction ended up in hot legal water for very different reasons.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted to pull over a red, four-door Kia that went through a stop sign in front of Edgewater Condominiums in Deltona, about 30 miles north of Orlando.

A Facebook release from the agency says that the driver then pulled into a 7-Eleven and crashed into a trash can by a gas pump.

Deputies approached the 24-year-old driver, who was on foot. They say he refused a command to sit against the vehicle, placing himself in a “bladed stance,” with one foot in front of the other and the body at a defensive angle. The suspect then tried, unsuccessfully, to run away, according to the police report.

Deputies quickly caught up to the suspect and “escort” him to the ground, reads the complaint. When he attempted to stand up, more than $2,000 in cash fell out of his pockets.

A more thorough search of his clothing and car’s interior led to the recovery of a large quantity of drugs — including 68 grams of cocaine, 37 Oxycodone pills; six amphetamine pills; and 370 grams of cannabis — and he was placed under arrest, according to deputies.

The Deltona man was hit with a variety of charges, including trafficking in cocaine; possession of narcotics with intent to distribute; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; and resisting arrest without violence.

He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail in nearby Daytona Beach on $41,000 bond.

A total of $2,690.88 was recovered from the illicit stash, which was subsequently laid out on a table in a picture on the agency’s FB post.

Commenters thanked the sheriff’s office and complimented the deputies on a job well done.

“Great stop,” wrote in one classic-movie fan. “Just like Forrest Gump quoted from his mom, life is like opening up a box of chocolates, you never know whatcha gonna get.”