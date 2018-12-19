Blind Amphibian That Buries Its Head In The Sand Is Named After Trump

A newly discovered blind amphibian that buries its head in the sand has joined

A newly discovered blind amphibian that buries its head in the sand has joined a growing list of creatures named after President Donald Trump.

With its behavior bearing a striking resemblance to the commander in chief’s attitude toward climate change, it seemed fitting that the limbless animal be named Dermophis donaldtrumpi.

EnviroBuild, a sustainable building materials company, paid $25,000 for the honor of naming the creature as part of a fundraiser for the Rainforest Trust, a nonprofit conservation group.

“EnviroBuild is not an overtly political organization, but we do feel very strongly that everyone should do everything they can to leave the world in a better way than they found it,” co-founder Aidan Bell wrote in a statement.

Dermophis donaldtrumpi.

New amphibian species named after the person elected by US people as president. https://t.co/PSCf5R7CZFpic.twitter.com/NpNG3Ogc9S — Tibor Hartel (@harteltibor) December 18, 2018

“As Demorphus donaldtrumpi is an amphibian, it is particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change and is therefore in danger of becoming extinct as a direct result of its namesake’s climate policies.”

The president, who recently said his “very high levels of intelligence” have led him to not believe in climate change, rejected the findings of his own administration’s climate change report last month.

Bell told The Guardian the name was “perfect.”

“Caecilian is taken from the Latin caecus, meaning ‘blind,’ perfectly mirroring the strategic vision President Trump has consistently shown towards climate change,” he said.