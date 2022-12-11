A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort

A blind couple were twice blocked from boarding a Scandinavian Airlines flight. Igor Golovniov/Getty Images

A blind couple and their one-year-old daughter were twice blocked from boarding planes in Greece.

Staff wouldn't let them board the SAS flights unless they paid for an escort, per Iceland Review.

The family finally returned home to Iceland one week later than planned on their third attempt.

A blind couple and their baby had to wait an entire week to travel home from their holiday in Greece after they were blocked from boarding two separate flights.

Eythor Kamban Thrastarson and Emilia Pykarinou, who were traveling with their one-year-old daughter, expected to fly from Athens, Greece to Iceland with Scandinavian Airlines on December 2.

When they reached their gate, staff refused to let them board unless they paid for an escort, broadcaster RÚV and the Iceland Review reported.

This would have involved buying another seat on the plane, so they refused.

Two days later, the couple were again prevented from boarding another flight for the same reason, per RÚV.

The family finally returned home on December 9 a week behind schedule, on their third attempt.

They said they were only allowed to board because another passenger from Iceland agreed to act as their escort.

In an interview with RÚV, Thrastarson pointed out that Scandinavian Airlines allows children as young as five to travel un-escorted on its flights and suggested his family should not be treated any differently.

He believes that the presence of his one-year-old daughter might have concerned the airline. Thrastarson insisted, however, that he and his partner would not have booked the flight if they didn't feel comfortable caring for their child onboard, per Iceland Review.

The couple said that they intend to take legal action against Scandinavian Airlines. They were supported by the Icelandic Association of the Visually Impaired and the Icelandic Consul in Greece.

Eythor told RÚV: "This is by no means over."

Scandinavian Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

