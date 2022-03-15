Blind date turns into brutal kidnapping and beating, with NYC woman accused of luring him into nightmare

A Manhattan grand jury returned a Tuesday indictment against a woman accused of luring a would-be suitor to his kidnapping and near-death.

Valerie Rosario, 22, was held without bail after her initial Manhattan court appearance last month, and was indicted on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, attempted robbery, and attempted assault after she and her co-conspirators took the man hostage for more than 12 hours, prosecutors said.

Her next court date was set for April 14 in the blind date turned brutal assault.

The kidnapping victim first met Rosario via Instagram, with the two agreeing to meet at a Marble Hill apartment for a Feb. 7 rendezvous, court documents showed.

He was instead surprised by three men who burst inside shortly after his arrival, intent on shaking the man’s family down for $100,000 to secure his release in return for his life.

But as detailed in court papers, his captors — before making their demands — first tortured and set their captive afire inside a bathtub as they held the helpless man in the apartment.

The gruesome details, laid out in court documents, also detailed how one of the captors inflicted a pistol-whipping on the stunned man. The helpless victim was also stabbed to the face, body, back and legs before the heartless conspirators contacted the man’s brother via FaceTime.

“Give us $100,000 or we will kill him,” one of the kidnappers demanded. The kidnapped man was unconscious inside a van, with taped covering his mouth and wrapped in a blanket, when the call was made.

Cops later arrested conspirator Javier Vargas, 24, after tracking the suspect down in Queens, court papers said. Vargas, holding a knife, was inside the van with the victim, the document indicated.

Vargas was paroled last July after a Brooklyn attempted gun possession conviction. His rap sheet included prior robbery and transit arrests, officials said.