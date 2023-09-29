Blind Driver Drag Races The Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's not the first time he's made headlines behind the wheel.

Sheldon Wilson, a blind man with an unassailable spirit, has carved his name in the records by drag racing a Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, clocking 11.517 seconds at 123.18 MPH at Alaska Raceway Park. Sheldon, known as @moparmuscle14 on Instagram, is no stranger to defying his physical limitations and challenging the stereotypes associated with disabilities.

Last year, Sheldon created a buzz by drag racing his friend's Ram 1500 TRX, recording a commendable time of 12.728 seconds at 107.28 MPH. His relentless pursuit of passion brought him back to the Alaska Raceway Park with a clear objective: to run 11s in his 2022 model year Super Stock, a unique blend of the renowned Hellcat, half Redeye, and half Demon.

Sheldon’s Super Stock is distinct, featuring a mid-muffler delete, front skinnies paired with stock DOT-legal drag radials at the rear, and an LMI air intake. Sheldon harbors aspirations of further modifying his Hellcat-powered muscle car, incorporating headers, a less restrictive exhaust, and a 2.85" pulley for the IHI-supplied blower, with an ambitious goal of breaking into the 9s and eventually hitting 200 MPH on a runway.

Sheldon's journey is reminiscent of Dan Parker, another visually impaired individual who clocked 211 MPH in a Corvette, reflecting the boundless human spirit unconfined by physical constraints.

