Blind pitbull found on the street is an ‘expert snuggler’. Now Stevie needs a home

This “expert snuggler” and “peanut butter enthusiast” in Chicago is looking for a valentine to take him home.

Stevie the Wonder Dog is a 7-year-old blind pitbull found as a stray in Chicago in August 2022, his foster profile said.

Though he is loved by his foster family, Stevie needs a home without other animals, the profile says. His foster parents are willing to make an eight-hour drive to get him to a new, loving home.

One of Stevie’s foster parents is moving at the end of March, and the other splits time between two states, Block Club Chicago said. Stevie needs a home before the move.

“My foster humans love me so much (especially my mom), and really wish they could keep me, but my prey instincts can kick in when I am around other animals, like the two cats my parents had before me, and so unfortunately it is best that I look for a better living situation,” Stevie’s adoption profile says. “They are heartbroken to see me go, but they want me to find a home that will better suit their and my needs.”

The profile added he’s trained, vaccinated, chipped, neutered and has learned many commands in the last year. His foster parents say Stevie needs a family who is home often and has a fenced in yard.

“It would be such a shame to see Stevie enter a facility,” foster parent Agatha Slupek said in a Facebook post.

