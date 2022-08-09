Blind Snohomish County rapper sentenced 247 pounds of meth, 42k fentanyl pills seized

A legally blind Snohomish County rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wayne Frisby, aka ‘Mac Wayne,’ 37, was arrested in December 2020 for his role in a massive drug trafficking ring after investigators identified Frisby making drug deals on recorded phone calls.

Additionally, the phone calls included discussions of helping a man hide from law enforcement after shooting someone in Marysville in a drug deal gone wrong.

According to a media release, Frisby was one of 11 people indicted in connection with a drug trafficking ring that trafficked methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl pills in Pierce, King, Snohomish and Lewis counties.

Multiple search warrants resulted in the seizure of approximately 247 pounds of methamphetamine, 35 pounds of heroin, 42,000 fentanyl pills, 24 firearms, $525,000 in cash and a bank account of $100,000.

Agents identified Frisby as the person on the recorded phone calls by comparing his voice to the Amazon Prime documentary, “Blind and Battered, the Blind Kingpin.” In the film, Frisby discussed openly his work as a drug dealer and pimp.

Frisby was sentence to six years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.