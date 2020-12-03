‘Blind’ veteran got nearly $1M in disability — until VA caught him driving, feds say

Hayley Fowler
·4 min read

John Paul Cook’s fall from a ladder in 1986 while on duty put an end to his short-lived career in the U.S. Army, according to the Department of Justice.

But that didn’t stop him from profiting off it for the next three decades, prosecutors said.

Cook, 57, is accused of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of nearly $1 million from 1987 to 2017 while claiming to be legally blind and unable to drive to get groceries or go to medical appointments after his accident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said Wednesday in a news release.

The VA was reportedly tipped off about the alleged fraud after investigators observed Cook driving around his hometown of Alexander in Western North Carolina — including to and from his appointments at the VA clinic in nearby Asheville.

“They informed him that he was being investigated for fraud and false claims, that they had surveilled him and had frequently observed him driving various vehicles, and that they knew that he had passed driver’s license tests and had been a licensed driver during the entire time he had claimed to the VA that he was blind,” prosecutors said in court filings.

Cook enrolled in the Army in 1985 with a “lifelong history” of amblyopia in his right eye — also known as a “lazy eye,” according to an indictment filed in federal court Tuesday.

Six months later, prosecutors said he fell from the ladder. Cook claimed his condition worsened after the accident, and he was discharged from the Army with disability benefits in August 1987, the indictment states.

In subsequent requests for increased benefits, prosecutors said Cook claimed he couldn’t find work because of his injury and wasn’t able to “drive, shop or read.” By 2005, he reportedly told the VA he was all but blind — prompting officials to classify his injury as “100% disabling,” according to the indictment.

Cook also became entitled to extra monthly payments “due to the severity of his disability” as well as grants toward remodeling and special adaptations for his home, prosecutors said.

The VA’s monthly payments to Cook went from $1,411 in 1987 to $3,990 in 2017 — netting him a total of $978,138 in disability benefits over 30 years, the indictment states.

But during that same period, prosecutors said Cook was able to pass vision screening tests to renew his driver’s license in North Carolina every few years. He also reportedly received a license in South Carolina in 2009 without difficulty.

Cook and his wife owned roughly 30 different cars between 2001 and 2016, the indictment states. Prosecutors said he was able to drive his children to and from school, take himself to appointments, grocery shop, go to restaurants, run errands and take road trips out of town.

He was also active in Boy Scouts of America, where he reportedly became a certified range officer for BB guns and archery.

Cook’s eye exams at the VA, meanwhile, indicated he was at minimum blind in one eye with severely reduced sight in the other, according to court filings.

The VA caught on to the alleged lies by early 2017, and prosecutors said they met with Cook to let him know he was under investigation. When another eye doctor in Asheville was contracted by the VA to perform an examination on Cook in August that year, she confirmed he was legally blind but said his diagnoses didn’t add up.

“There is no objective evidence that correlates to the veteran’s degree of vision loss...,” she wrote in her notes, according to the indictment. “While TBIs (traumatic brain injuries) can certainly cause vision loss, the veteran’s ability to independently move about the office, navigate around coffee tables in the waiting room unaided, and watch for his ride approaching from the windows does not correlate...”

The VA stopped his disability payments in October 2017, prosecutors said.

Cook is charged with one count of stealing from the VA, three counts of making false statements for obtaining disability benefits and three counts of making false statements for VA travel benefits.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on the first count and up to five years in prison on each count of making a false statement as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Prosecutors said he will also be asked to forfeit the $978,138 in benefits he received over the last three decades.

Latest Stories

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • Navy Brings Back US Atlantic Fleet as Russian Threats Intensify

    The Atlantic Fleet will confront the Russian navy, which has been "deploying closer and closer to our East Coast."

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Judge rules probable cause U.S. teenager committed crimes in Wisconsin protest shootings

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee

    Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons early Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands. The biggest blaze, in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, began late Wednesday as a house fire that quickly spread to tinder-dry brush as gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). Orange County Fire Authority Captain Thanh Nguyen said crews were scrambling to stay ahead of flames that jumped major roads.

  • Republican congressman tells Trump to 'delete your account' after he tweeted a 45-minute speech repeating baseless voter-fraud claims

    Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois' 16th District, quote-tweeted Trump on Thursday.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Indian police arrest Muslim man under 'love jihad' law for allegedly attempting to convert Hindu woman to Islam

    A Muslim man has been arrested under a controversial anti-Muslim "love jihad" law in India after a Hindu father accused him of harassing his daughter to convert to Islam and marry him. The man was arrested on Thursday from his village in Uttar Pradesh state, under the new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint the woman's father claimed that three years ago the man had ‘harassed’ his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring to convert to Islam by offering her ‘allurements’ in order to marry him. He claims the man had threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly objected to his daughters association with a Muslim man, had similarly accused the man at the time of kidnapping his daughter, but the case was closed after the girl was found and denied having been abducted. Local media reports indicated that the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in his complaint after the approval of the ‘love jihad’ law last week, her father claimed the man continued pursuing and harassing her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proved the woman had converted solely for that purpose. Hindu women who want to change their religion to Islam after marriage need to apply to the local district authorities for permission to do so. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a "love jihad" to turn Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. Hindu’s constitute around 80 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims comprise around 15 per cent. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the ‘enemy’ poised to ‘dominate’ Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the ‘love jihad’ legislation ‘regressive’ and accused the BJP of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment, charges the nationalist have ignored. In October, a leading Indian jewellery brand was withdrawn by its manufacturer after one of its advertisements featuring an inter-faith Hindu-Muslim family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene in The Suitable Boy television series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim man. Senior BJP leaders are demanding legal action against the producer and director of the series for this ‘outrage’. In the meantime, other than Uttar Pradesh at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are readying to pass identical ‘love jihad’ legislation.

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants get warm welcome in Israel

    BEN-GURION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants arrived on Thursday to a festive ceremony at Israel’s international airport, as the government took a step toward carrying out its pledge to reunite hundreds of families split between the two countries. Many were dressed in traditional Ethiopian robes, and many women held babies in their arms.

  • Trump family asks to halt lawsuit accusing president of promoting marketing scam

    A lawyer for President Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people.

  • Supreme Court sides with church challenging California's COVID restrictions

    In an unsigned order with no noted dissents, the Supreme Court said a federal district court must revisit an earlier ruling against the church.

  • The first Marine Corps F-35 squadron able to fight from Navy aircraft carriers is officially ready for combat

    The first Marine Corps F-35C squadron has achieved initial operational capability, meaning it is ready to deploy aboard Navy carriers.

  • Afghan government, Taliban reach breakthrough deal as calls grow for a ceasefire

    Afghan government and Taliban representatives reached a preliminary deal on Wednesday to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war and welcomed by the United States as a chance to halt the violence. The agreement lays out the way forward for discussion but is considered a breakthrough because it will allow negotiators to move on to more substantive issues, including talks on a ceasefire, even as Taliban attacks on Afghan government forces have continued unabated. "The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalised and from now on, the negotiation will begin on the agenda," Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team, told Reuters.

  • China #MeToo case heard in court after more than 2 years

    A Chinese woman who filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against a TV host told cheering supporters at a courthouse Wednesday that she hopes her case will encourage victims of gender violence in a system that gives them few options to pursue complaints. Zhou Xiaoxuan spoke ahead of a trial in her lawsuit, which was delayed for two years and reflects the challenges Chinese women face in pursuing sexual misconduct complaints despite the spread of the global #MeToo movement. Zhou, 27, has accused Zhu Jun, a popular state TV host, of forcibly kissing her in 2014.

  • 6 Republican heavyweights told Politico they're pumped for Trump 2024. 6 were less effusive.

    Several Republican lawmakers are showing enthusiasm for a potential 2024 run from President Trump, Politico reports.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) went so far as to say he would support Trump's candidacy if he chooses to run, while Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he "should run and would have the support" of the Republican Party.Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), both of whom have had their names floated as potential presidential candidates, also indicated to Politico that they'd back Trump's effort to return to the White House, as did Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who said the U.S. "would benefit tremendously" from another Trump term. Blackburn, though, is still holding out hope Trump will win his doomed battle to overturn the 2020 results.Not everyone was overtly enthusiastic, however, including some of Trump's notable allies like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who declined to comment. Cotton is another senator many speculate could launch his own bid, so he may be keeping things close to the vest. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), meanwhile, said he doesn't talk about hypotheticals, a point echoed by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) may have been the hardest to read. He repeated his opinion that Trump would be the clear favorite if he ran, but didn't hint one way or another how he'd feel about it. "I know it's an interesting story, but I have no idea," he told Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs