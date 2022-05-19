Blind woman fights off dating app match who choked her, demanded sex, Arizona cops say

A man tried to force a blind woman he met on a dating app to have sex with him, hitting her in the face, choking her, and telling her he wouldn’t leave her apartment until they did, Arizona cops say.

After meeting on a dating app, the man, identified as Terrence Cooper, spoke to the woman by phone several times before she invited him to her apartment , according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department. Cooper brought alcohol with him, and when he arrived at her apartment he started drinking and became aggressive, police said.

The woman told Cooper she didn’t want to have sex, but he said he wouldn’t leave her apartment until she did, police said. When she tried to leave, Cooper restrained her, hit her in the face and tried to strangle her, the release said.

The woman fought back and ran away to call for help.

Police responded to the woman’s calls at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15, according to the release. The woman, who is in her 20s, told them that a man had tried to sexually assault her. She also told them that she is blind.

Cooper, 35, faces charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse, aggravated assault and preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency, according to Arizona criminal court case records.

