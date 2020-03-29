'Blindsided' with no backup plan and rents closing in: Laid-off NYC restaurant workers describe how their lives have changed as their industry collapses around them

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The layoffs started almost immediately.

With the coronavirus spreading through the New York City area, Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated that all of the city's restaurants be shut down for dining service effective March 17.

On March 18, Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, which operates 18 restaurants in the city including Gramercy Tavern, the Modern, and Manhatta, laid off 80% of its workforce — about 2,000 employees. The next day, Gerber Group, which operates eight bars and restaurants in the city, including the Lower East Side's Mr. Purple and and the Sunken Lounge in JFK's TWA Hotel, laid off the majority of its staff, about 400 people. Countless other restaurants followed suit.

"We were all blindsided by it," Peter Barry, a 25-year-old cook who was recently laid off from Rezdora, an upscale Italian restaurant in Manhattan's Flatiron District, told Business Insider.

Peter Barry worked as a cook at Rezdora, an upscale Italian restaurant. More

Peter Barry

Barry said he's been in the industry for more than 10 years and it's all he knows. His first job was working alongside a chef two days a week in the country club his family belonged to.

"It's not like I was in medicine before or insurance or accounting," he said. "I can't fall back on anything."

As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the US economy, Barry, along with many of the approximately 167,000 others who were previously employed by New York City's restaurant industry, is facing an uncertain future.

New York City has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, with more than 25,000 cases reported so far. Mayor de Blasio's restaurant mandate left thousands of restaurant workers — from chefs and sommeliers to servers and dishwashers — unemployed virtually overnight. A record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending March 21, far outstripping the record of almost 700,000 newly filed claims set in 1982.

While fast food workers have been deemed essential workers during the pandemic, the statistics in the restaurant industry are grim. The National Restaurant Association estimates that between five and seven million people working in the restaurant industry could lose their jobs by June because of the coronavirus outbreak. Some restaurants, like Carbone, with its famous $69 veal Parmesan, have pivoted to delivery so effectively that crowds of delivery workers have been photographed lined up outside its doors. Many other establishments, however, found that takeout and delivery models wouldn't be economically feasible and closed their doors completely.

Business Insider spoke to six high-end restaurant employees in New York City, including cooks, a server, and a manager, all of whom had lost their jobs or been put on unpaid leave in the past 10 days. Despite the ubiquitous layoffs, the restaurant workers who spoke to Business Insider didn't have any animosity toward their employers for laying them off. They — and their friends, many of whom also work in the industry — were simply wondering how they would afford to live.

Meager savings and looming rent payments

A month ago, Barry says, if he had found himself short on cash, he could have called up a dozen friends to see if they needed a shift covered. "But now, everyone is out of work," he said.

Rachel Green, a 24-year-old pastry cook who was laid off last week from Manhatta, a Union Square Hospitality Group fine dining restaurant on the 60th floor of a Financial District skyscraper, said everyone she knows in the city works in the restaurant industry.

"My last friend that had a job just got laid off as well," Green told Business Insider.

Rachel Green is a cook was laid off from Manhatta, a fine dining restaurant in the Financial District. More