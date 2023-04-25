Blindsided by Prince Harry again, the Royals must be feeling hacked off

Like his younger brother, Prince William has always had a complicated relationship with the media - Martin Meissner/AP

It was in the middle of the Borneo rainforest in 2012 when the Royal press pack got to experience, first hand, the Prince of Wales’s fury at the sometimes intrusive nature of the media.

His wife had been photographed sunbathing topless during a holiday in the South of France, and William was incandescent that the long lens images had been plastered across Closer, a French gossip magazine.

As the couple climbed trees and photographed orangutans, the Princess of Wales largely took the incident in her stride – but I was on that tour of Malaysia, and it was plain for all to see that her husband was near apoplectic.

Having repeatedly called for the paparazzi to stop harassing his then girlfriend when she lived in Chelsea, complaining in 2007 that “the situation is proving unbearable for all those concerned”, the topless photographs proved to be the final straw.

The couple sued, with William telling the court that “the clandestine way in which these photographs were taken” was “all the more painful” given the experience of his mother, Princess Diana. In 2017, the couple won £88,000 in damages.

It is odd, then, that Harry’s witness statement depicts him as being on some sort of one-man quest to protect Royal privacy when William had been banging that very drum a decade before Meghan Markle even entered the Windsor fray.

When he first started dating Kate Middleton, William frequently instructed his lawyer Gerrard Tyrell, of Harbottle & Lewis, to write to newspapers complaining about their coverage.

The firm represented both brothers in their phone hacking claim until 2019 when, by his own admission, Harry became frustrated with the slow progress and decided to go his own way with a new solicitor.

In revealing that his brother “was paid a very large sum” by Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) in 2020, and claiming the palace had a “secret agreement” with the media mogul, the implication is that William settled out of court because he was in cahoots with the press.

Yet as is ever the case with claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recollections may vary. Since 90 per cent of civil claims are settled out of court in the UK, William merely did the same as most phone hacking victims in opting for a payout rather than going to trial.

Far from being in hock to Murdoch, he appears to have taken around £1 million out of NGN’s coffers while sparing himself the ordeal of a court appearance.

Although Harry seeks to underplay the role his brother had in exposing phone hacking, William was indeed at the forefront of making public the nefarious tactics used by royal reporter Clive Goodman, who was jailed in 2007 for his role in the scandal.

Harry references an interview ITV’s Tom Bradby gave to the Sunday Express in July 2012 when he revealed how the details of a “harmless” phone call with William about the loan of some broadcasting equipment ended up in the News of the World.

I remember the story vividly, because I was the reporter who wrote it up for the Sunday Express 11 years ago. As Bradby put it at the time, he and William had “accidentally triggered an avalanche” with that discussion in November 2005.

Harry might not recall being party to those conversations – but it did happen, and paved the way for the original phone hacking investigation.

Also omitted from Harry’s witness statement is the strong stand William took over their late mother’s Panorama interview after an investigation found that Martin Bashir had deceived her with fake documents.

“It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again,” William said in 2021, yet footage from the discredited programme still appeared in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary in December.

While there may be some truth to suggestions that a campaign was waged to rehabilitate the image of the Queen Consort in the newspapers in the late Nineties and early Noughties, both William and Harry have experienced negative briefings over the years.

Like his younger brother, William has always had a complicated relationship with the media. But unlike Harry he tends to read the actual newspapers as opposed to the comments on online articles, and understands that there has to be a balanced relationship between press and palace to reach the people the monarchy needs to reach.

While Kate is thought to read little or no press coverage, she has helped to pioneer a completely different approach to the photography of royal children by sharing her own pictures – a shrewd move that has succeeded in killing the market for illicit paparazzi shots stone dead.

Harry gives the couple no credit for sparing his own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the intrusion that he and William loathed growing up, depicting them as part of the problem in a move that only serves to generate yet more headlines.

Once again blindsided by Harry with the Coronation fast approaching, the Royals must be feeling mightily hacked off.