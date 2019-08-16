Blindsided: Why does Beijing keep getting Hong Kong wrong?

This story is being published as part of a content partnership with the South China Morning Post. It originally appeared on scmp.com on August 16, 2019.

Hong Kong businessman Sam Tsang does not like to talk politics. As a senior business consultant who travels frequently to mainland China and Taiwan, he knows silence is often golden.

He was in for a shock when, one night in mid-July, his boss introduced him to two “mainland researchers” who were visiting Hong Kong. That evening, all they talked about was politics.

It was just two weeks after the storming of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council chamber by young protesters, angry at the government’s controversial proposal to allow transfers of criminal suspects to mainland China, and at the excessive force they felt police had used to quell previous protests against the now-abandoned extradition bill.

“They asked a lot of questions about the anti-extradition bill protests,” Tsang said. “They wanted to know why Hong Kong people were so angry. Why did we hate Carrie Lam and the police so much, etc? I told them I’m an apolitical person and cannot represent anyone. Still, they were interested.”

Tsang said the two mainlanders – who only told him vaguely that they “worked for the central government” – even showed him some excerpts from their previous reports to Beijing.

“In the end, I could not bite my tongue and asked them ‘how could you have got things so wrong?’”

That must be a question on many people’s minds. As the world watches in amazement while the Asian financial center is wracked by increasingly violent confrontations, and rocked by calls for greater democracy, it is clear that Beijing has been caught badly by surprise.

Just a month before the protests began, Vice-Premier Han Zheng — China’s top man in charge of Hong Kong affairs — told the city’s delegates to the national congress that “the political atmosphere in Hong Kong is changing for the better” and “Hong Kong has set on to the right path of development."

What happened next must have come as a huge embarrassment for Beijing. In response, it dispatched “a record number of people” to the city to collect information and opinions, sources have told the South China Morning Post.

For Christine Loh Kung-wai, a former environment undersecretary who is now a scholar at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, there is a sense of déjà vu.

Back in 2003, when half a million Hongkongers marched to oppose the proposed national security law, Beijing was equally shocked and did exactly the same thing. At the time, Loh was running a public policy think tank she had founded after serving eight years in Legco.

“After the protest in 2003, a large number of people were sent to [Hong Kong] to talk to all kinds of people about what was happening,” Loh said. “However, we don’t know how their reports were written and analyzed; and also what the central authorities thought [was] important.”

Since then, the central government has established numerous channels – official as well as informal ones – to improve its intelligence gathering in the former British colony. Yet, more than a decade later, it apparently was still unable to take the pulse of Hong Kong.

The labyrinthine information network spanning multiple ministries across the central government — each with its own lines of reporting — is confusing even to insiders.