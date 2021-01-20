Bling Empire shows the extravagances of LA's ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ – and I can't stop watching it

Eilidh Hargreaves
Kelly Mi Li - Netflix
Kelly Mi Li - Netflix

I thought I couldn’t stand reality TV, yet in the most dispiriting moments of lockdown I found myself turning on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Atlanta and New York in a bid for relief, half paying attention. There are some cracking episodes, but mostly it turns out to be filled with petty arguments invented for airtime.

All that changed when I lost last weekend to a new show: Bling Empire. Charting the extravagances of the real-life ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ of Los Angeles, it is a kaleidoscope of diamonds, couture and power. And its stars exhibit the kind of spending muscle Real Housewives can only dream of.

Hunk Kevin Taejin Kreider, 37, is the normal guy (ie. not exorbitantly rich), born in Seoul and adopted as a child into a white family in Philadelphia. Now an adult and an actor/model (‘it’s really hard to flex your abs all day long’), he moved to the City of Angels and by some stroke of luck was befriended by a bunch of party-loving billionaires from the Asian diaspora.

The show, which was filmed in 2019, might come off as tone deaf in the midst of a pandemic but what it offers bountifully is escapism from the day-to-day. Less than a week into its release, it is a Top 10 watch on Netflix and its stars have developed Instagram followings to rival the Kardashians - except you won’t spot an #ad anywhere. These big buck bank account holders couldn’t weather the shame.

I stumbled upon the show on Saturday 16 January, the morning it was released, and found myself rolling around with laughter, so ridiculous are some moments. These are the reasons why I couldn’t stop watching (spoiler alert):

The power players

The show lets us into the lives of an affluence that is normally kept absolutely private. Many of the cast come from generations of supreme wealth. They are seriously, seriously rich and it’s deliciously odious to observe.

60-year-old Anna Shay is the half-Russian, half-Japanese daughter of late billionaire Edward Shay. ‘Her money comes from weapons. Her father sells bombs, guns, defense technology. And it’s worth like a few billion,’ says fellow cast member Kane Lim of the family firm which reportedly sold to Lockheed Martin in an all-cash, $1.2 billion deal in 2006.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christine Alexandra Chiu (@christine_chiu88)

Shay is the couture wearing, sledgehammer-wielding (she enters the show in an opulent gown, smashing down a wall with said sledgehammer) queen of the pack, with frazzled, over-dyed hair and a smile as mysterious as the Cheshire cat. ‘I think it’s very important to have fun,’ she purrs. Those trivial pursuits include shopping and causing mischief, whether it’s jumping headfirst into a kids ball pit or pulling tricks on rivals.

Plastic surgeon Dr Gabriel Chiu is from the 24th generation of the Song imperial dynasty that ruled China from 960 to 1279AD. If it were still in existence, his father would currently be emperor and his son (Baby G) a prince. He lives in Bel Air with his wife Christine Chiu, the Taiwanese ‘Queen of Beverly Hills’ who by popular cast opinion has lost her way to material things (surely an occupational hazard). You’ll hear the name and label dropping throughout. She is Shay’s direct rival.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelly Mi Li | Bling Empire (@kellymili)

Other cast members include trust fund-enabled influencer Jaime Xie, whose father is a Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur worth an estimated $3.9 billion; Kane Lim, a billionaire from Singapore whose family made its money in oil, shipping, tanking and real estate; Cherie Chan, heiress to a denim empire; and DJ Kim Lee, ‘Asia’s Calvin Harris’.

And then there’s Kelly Mi Li, an entrepreneur who in her 20s was married to a Chinese man who conducted ‘one of the biggest cyber scams in American history’. ‘We used to spend like $400k a month on our Black Amex. Until one day the government showed up and took everything from us. I think it was like $168 million. I didn’t even know who I was sleeping next to,’ she chuckles.

The rivalries are epic

The show is partly a blow-by-blow account of the rivalry between Shay and Chiu. But which queen will win?

Chiu gets on Shay’s nerves from the jump with name dropping, enthusing about Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda couture shows and - the nail in the coffin - by attending a dinner party at Shay’s house wearing a Louis Vuitton necklace identical to one that Shay herself owns.

Anna Shay and Christine Chiu
Anna Shay and Christine Chiu

She wastes no time punishing Chiu by seating her far below the salt, ‘where she couldn’t annoy anybody’. Embarrassing for a would-be empress, some might say. A confused Chiu peeps, ‘I was seated to the left of Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.’

She gets back at Shay at a Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery party, embarrassing her with a crude sexual reference among all the youngsters (although it’s hard to tell anyone’s age with all the Botox). But Shay is a master in this game and tricks Chiu in a final coup. An invitation to attend cocktails at her home sees Chiu tottering into the $16million Spanish style mansion in full black-and-gold Jean-Paul Gaultier only to discover she has been duped: what lies ahead is a day of yoga not cocktails.

The parties

It’s all about shutting down entire landmarks for your private bash. And in the case of the Chius, that means the whole of Rodeo Drive. ‘I like to think I’m extremely persuasive,’ Christine Chiu says in one clip. The party, co-sponsored by Piaget and Bottega Veneta, sees the famous shopping spot turn into Chinatown for the night, or ‘Chiu Rodeo’, as the couple names it, in celebration of Chinese New Year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christine Alexandra Chiu (@christine_chiu88)

There is a huge red entry reachable by Met Gala-worthy red-carpeted stairs, a high-jewellery exhibition, lion dancers, Kung-fu artists and firecrackers. An eight-course seated dinner (eight is a lucky number in China) under red-and-gold hanging lanterns is catered by Wolfgang Puck’s Park Chinois.

In a hate-to-watch-it moment Chiu beams as she announces that instead of offering take-home party favours (like Shay’s Baccarat paperweights), her family will instead be sponsoring one Chinese orphan per guest.

The philanthropy is self-serving

‘Miracle child’ Baby G’s first birthday party is held at the Cayton Children’s Museum, where there are paintings of him plastered on the walls, a puppet show, and a Gucci claw machine. ‘My party sucked compared to this party,’ says Kreider.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christine Alexandra Chiu (@christine_chiu88)

The Chius announce at the party that they’ll be donating a ‘contribution to give admission for underserved children’. Later in an on-camera interview Christine Chiu offers a translation in a black dress dripping with gobstopper pearls: ‘I felt that it was important for him to see that his parents value giving back. In addition, I wanted to be able to build a mini-legacy for Baby G… so that he gets into the right pre-school.’

The couture is everywhere

Bling Empire wins across the board for haute couture; from the confession cams to the cast’s mansions and parties, one-off gowns are everywhere. When Jaime Xie reveals that her influencer earnings come in at around $40,000 (a sprinkle on top of her mega trust fund) Chiu bursts out laughing and says, ‘that’s not even one look at couture!’

And Chiu does have bragging rights when it comes to the rarefied world of bespoke dressing. She is a collector and, in non-pandemic times, attends round 30 shows annually and purchases a look from each of them. Then she'll jet back to LA, where she’ll attend a house party in a bubblegum pink Dior gown or head to the fertility clinic in a powder blue Chanel twinset which, I sincerely hope, does not fall under the wear-once policy that fashion queens like her adopt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christine Alexandra Chiu (@christine_chiu88)

On Kane Lim’s wall of shoes (yes, it’s a thing - and his has been valued at $300,000 by Women’s Wear Daily), trainers are as expensive as a $10,000 crocodile pair; in Cherie Chan’s world, maternity wear comes in the form of a canary-yellow Chanel dress; and her daughter Jadore, who will turn four this year, totters around in Dolce and Gabbana childrenswear, naturally.

Shay lives her life in Dior, Chanel and Ralph & Russo, with a smattering of diamonds. Episode two shows sales assistants rolling racks of Dior looks into her mansion as she tries to meddle with Kreider’s love life. He claims he’s never bought any designer clothes - but Shay tells him ‘anything you get, I’ll buy’. He leaves her house that afternoon richer to the tune of around $50,000 in designer trainers, jackets and shirts.

Kane Lim, Jaime Xie and Kevin Kreider
Kane Lim, Jaime Xie and Kevin Kreider

Later in the episode, after wearing the Dior trainers, he tries to return them to Shay in a sad-looking grocery-store bag. Head hanging, he asks her if it was a test (it wasn’t). ‘Don’t let the clothes wear you. You don’t let the skateboard skate you. You don’t let the car drive you. Doesn't matter if it’s a dollar or $100,000,’ she responds. And so he skateboards off screaming, ‘I got to keep the shoes!’

The ‘problems’ are ridiculous

Everyday difficulties are addressed in Bling Empire, including family expectations, fertility issues, adoption and parental deaths, but many of their conundrums are ridiculous.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JAIME XIE (@jaimexie)

Mi Li takes the first turn in a moonlit beach session with Los Angeles’ favourite spiritual guide (and boyfriend of Princess Martha Louise of Norway) Shaman Durek, leading to a bizarre but moving moment in which she confronts her destructive relationship with the former red Power Ranger Andrew Gray.

The next problem he has to unravel is for Jaime Xie, another guest who’s in a pickle about whether to purchase a Bottega Veneta pouch bag in nude or mist. The Shaman is left speechless. Which says it all.

The whims are wild

When a friend says they want to take you to their favourite restaurant for your birthday dinner, you don’t expect them to jet you both from LA to Paris for a table at Maison du Caviar. Not unless you’re a member of Bling Empire.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anna Shay (@annashay93)

And if Shay wants to go shopping in the Place Vendome jewellers, entire boutiques shut their doors to other customers. ‘Prices don’t exist in Anna’s world, [she] has fun in the jewellery stores,’ observes a friend, smiling, as Shay piles tiaras on her head like a kid in a candy shop.

Sign up for the Telegraph Luxury newsletter for your weekly dose of exquisite taste and expert opinion.

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • ‘It’s unfortunate’: Ashley Biden confirms first lady snubbed her mother on traditional White House handover

    "I think we’re all OK with it,' says incoming first daughter in first ever TV interview

  • Trump is reportedly just going up to people and asking if they want a pardon

    President Trump has spent the last few days asking his friends, aides, and associates if they would like pardons — even those who are not facing any charges, a senior administration official told The Washington Post.In one case, the official said, Trump offered a pardon to a person who declined the chance at clemency, saying they weren't in any legal trouble and hadn't committed any crimes. "Trump's response was, 'Yeah, well, but you never know. They're going to come after us all. Maybe it's not a bad idea. Just let me know,'" the official recounted.Trump has taken a great interest in pardoning people, the Post reports, even calling families to personally let them know he granted a pardon. A person familiar with the matter told the Post that Trump was talked out of pardoning himself, family members, and controversial figures like Rudy Giuliani. An aide said there was also a brief discussion about possibly issuing pardons related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but that idea went nowhere.While Trump has held a few ceremonial events in recent weeks, journalists have been kept away from the White House, largely because the president is "just not in a place where they would go well," one official told the Post. Trump is constantly flip-flopping, another administration official said, talking about his future but uncertain of where he will be. "He goes between, 'Well, I'm going to go to Florida and play golf, and life is honestly better,' and then in the next moment, it's like, 'But don't you think there's a chance to stay?'" the official said. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Late night hosts joyfully celebrate their last night of Trump jokes, get ready to rib Joe Biden

  • Dozens Arrested, Eleven Cops Injured in NYC during MLK Day Protest

    Dozens were arrested Monday night in New York City when Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with police outside City Hall during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march. Hundreds of demonstrators marched peacefully from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to City Hall in Manhattan, where they were met with a heavy police presence. The demonstration turned violent around 8:30 p.m. in City Hall Park, and police began making arrests after demonstrators started throwing projectiles, blocking traffic, and vandalizing property. Videos posted on social media show police urging the crowd to disperse before starting to make arrests. At least 29 people were arrested near Chambers and Centre streets and eleven officers were injured, including a captain who was hit in the head with a glass bottle. None of the officers are in serious condition. It is unclear how many protesters were injured during the clashes. In another video, police can be seen shoving several protesters as well as wrestling one person to the ground. Protesters can be heard shouting obscenities at officers. Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the New York Police Department over the “excessive enforcement” used against protesters calling for racial justice over the summer, including using pepper spray and batons on protesters and “kettling” or trapping demonstrators. James is calling for federal oversight of the NYPD. The federal government is already monitoring the NYPD to ensure that it retires its stop-and-frisk policy, which was found in 2013 to have been used in an unconstitutional manner. Last summer, riots broke out in New York City following the police custody death of George Floyd in May. About 450 businesses across the city were damaged and in many cases looted over May and June, according to the city’s Department of Small Business Services. More than 2,000 people were arrested at those demonstrations over the same period.

  • Houston police veteran lied about entering Capitol, feds say

    Tam Dinh Pham of the Houston police department was part of the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A veteran Houston police officer is in trouble after attending the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., then lying about it. Officer Tam Dinh Pham joined the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Biden lawyers remind Kamala Harris' niece that she can't profit off aunt's name

    Biden's transition team lawyers have reminded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' niece, Meena, that she can't profit off her famous aunt's image, after she unveiled a collaboration between her company and Beats By Dre.Why it matters: Following Republican attacks, President-elect Joe Biden pledged that neither his family nor Harris' would profit from their service as president and vice president. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * While Meena Harris did nothing illegal, it underscored the challenge of keeping relatives in line, and of adhering to the higher ethical standards that the incoming administration has pledged.The backdrop: The specially curated products come in a black box and include a black hoodie emblazoned with the word AMBITIOUS on the front; a Bluetooth speaker with the word PHENOMENAL across it; and the over-ear headphones. * Ambitious refers to the criticism some leveled against Harris — who was a first-term senator — as Biden weighed a variety of female candidates to be his running mate. * Phenomenal is a female-powered lifestyle brand of which Meena Harris is CEO.The spine connecting the two earpieces reads, "The First But Not The Last," an apparent reference to Kamala Harris' becoming the first female vice president. * While the products are not for sale, they were gifted to influencers and celebrities ahead of the inauguration.The team surrounding the incoming vice president was not made aware of the collaboration in advance, people familiar with the situation told Axios. The lawyers followed up and told Meena Harris that she — like anyone else — cannot profit off of Harris' image or likeness once she becomes vice president. * Meena Harris's team did not respond to a request for comment. * Meena is the daughter of Kamala Harris' sister, Maya.Between the lines: The optics of Meena Harris' business ventures are especially challenging after Democrats spent four years criticizing business deals involving President Trump and his children, and after Biden's public pledge to avoid any influence-peddling. * “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict,” he said last year. * In December, lawyers for the presidential transition team started "drafting new rules for the Biden White House that are likely to be more restrictive than the rules that governed the Obama administration," per the Washington Post. The bottom line: Phenomenal has sold several other items inspired by Kamala Harris since Biden announced her as his running mate. * They include a sweatshirt with "MVP" on it, standing for "Madam Vice President," and another with the phrase "I'm speaking" on the front — a nod to a moment when Kamala Harris complained about being interrupted during a vice-presidential debate. * After Kamala Harris received the "too-ambitious" criticism, her niece created and sold a pink sweatshirt with "AMBITIOUS" written on the front. * “I look at her as another figure in history and someone to be celebrated,” she said of her aunt during an interview with the New York Times.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly wants no part of Trump's impeachment trial

    Constitutionally-speaking, Chief Justice John Roberts is meant to preside over President Trump's impeachment trial, but he apparently wants out, Politico reports.Multiple Republican and Democratic sources have reportedly told Politico that Roberts is seeking a way to avoid the job because of how things played out when he oversaw Trump's first impeachment trial last year. Roberts, Politico notes, has worked hard to keep the Supreme Court apolitical during his tenure, so he was reportedly displeased that he "became a top target of the left" during the proceedings. "He wants no further part of this," one source told Politico, although there's been no official word from Roberts' camp about what he'll ultimately do.Trump's trial is a bit of a constitutional oddity. On the one hand, it's a presidential impeachment, but on the other hand, the trial will take place after he leaves office, which is why there's a chance Roberts may have some wiggle room. Historically, either the vice president or the longest-serving member of the Senate have taken up the mantle for lower-level impeachments, per Politico. That means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris or Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) could be the choice. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Late night hosts joyfully celebrate their last night of Trump jokes, get ready to rib Joe Biden

  • Thai govt files royal insult complaint after criticism of its vaccine strategy

    Thailand's government on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint of defaming the monarchy against a banned opposition politician after he criticised the country's COVID-19 vaccine strategy. The move could mark the highest-profile lese majeste case since a wave of anti-government protests emerged last year and extended to criticism of King Maha Vajiralongkorn over accusations of meddling in politics and taking too much power. The complaint against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit under Article 112 of the criminal code came two days after he said the government was too reliant on a company owned by the Crown Property Bureau, which is under the king's personal control, to produce vaccines for Thais.

  • Parkland families, Florida lawmakers denounce GOP Rep.’s tweets denying Parkland shooting

    Newly surfaced Facebook messages from 2018 show U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene agreeing with comments spreading the conspiracy that the Parkland school shooting where 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High were killed was a “false flag planned shooting.”

  • Tennessee state senator charged again in federal court

    Already facing allegations of stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds from a health care school she directed, a Tennessee state senator has been charged in a new fraud case, the U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Tuesday. Democrat Katrina Robinson and two other people have been charged in a complaint with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, about six months after Robinson was indicted on federal charges that she used grant money earmarked for health care worker training to pay for her wedding and honeymoon, a Jeep Renegade for her daughter, her children’s snow cone business, and other things. In the case disclosed Tuesday, prosecutors said Brooke Boudreaux, an associate of Robinson, convinced someone to pay $14,470 in tuition to the school Robinson runs in Memphis on Boudreaux's behalf.

  • Hawley Blocks Quick Vote on Biden’s DHS Secretary Nominee, Citing Lax Immigration Stance

    Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) blocked a quick confirmation of Alejandro Mayorkas as Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security secretary, citing Mayorkas’s immigration policy stance. Mayorkas is a former Obama administration official considered the architect of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children a renewable deportation deferment, without providing a path to citizenship. The confirmation hearings for Mayorkas come as Biden has pledged to undue many of the Trump administration’s restrictions on immigration, although it is unclear how quickly the Biden administration can act on those promises. “Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures,” Hawley said in a statement. “Given this, I cannot consent to skip the standard vetting process and fast-track this nomination when so many questions remain unanswered.” Biden is reportedly set to propose an immigration-reform bill that would grant roughly eleven million illegal immigrants a path to citizenship over eight years. The bill could also grant citizenship to agricultural workers and illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. However, the proposal is not expected to include Republican-backed border security measures. The looming immigration debates in Congress come as a new migrant caravan continues to travel toward the U.S.-Mexico border. Several thousand people in the caravan clashed with Guatemalan security forces while crossing the border from Honduras on Sunday. “There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey,” a Biden official said in comments to NBC.

  • Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments

    President Trump's last big batch of pardons will get most of the attention, but he also issued an executive order in his last few hours in office that seeks to free all current and former hires from the ethics agreements they signed to work in his administration. Trump revoked his January 2017 "Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Appointees" order, the White House announced early Wednesday, so "employees and former employees subject to the commitments in Executive Order 13770 will not be subject to those commitments after noon January 20, 2021."Those commitments included not lobbying the federal agencies they served under for five years after leaving government. The executive order, Yashar Ali notes, was the backbone of Trump's "drain the swamp" pledge.> Forget about draining the swamp...President Trump just filled it up.> > He has revoked his own executive order (13770) which had the following provisions (among others). > > The drain the swamp stuff was all smoke and mirrors anyway but here's Trump walking back his own EO... pic.twitter.com/ZvuW0CwszQ> > — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 20, 2021President-elect Joe Biden takes office at noon on Wednesday, and presumably he could just issue a new executive order reversing Trump's.Norm Eisen, "ethics czar" to former President Barack Obama, said in a Politico column Tuesday that Obama's clear ethics rules led to "arguably the most scandal-free presidency in memory," but "Trump greatly watered down the standards with scandalous results" and "Biden has done the opposite, restoring the Obama rules and expanding them."Biden's planned executive order, Eisen wrote, "restores the fundamentals of the Obama plan, closing loopholes Trump opened—but going further, including new crackdowns on special interest influence. If implemented rigorously (always a big if) Biden's plan promises to go further to 'drain the swamp' than either of his predecessors."More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Late night hosts joyfully celebrate their last night of Trump jokes, get ready to rib Joe Biden Trump's fascinating and bizarre final pardons

  • British lawyer declines HK case after being subjected to 'disgraceful' comment

    A British prosecutor hired by the Hong Kong government to lead a case against democracy activists has pulled out after coming under pressure in Britain including 'disgraceful' comments by its foreign minister, city authorities said on Wednesday. David Perry, a Queen's Counsel, was due to lead the case against tabloid media magnate Jimmy Lai and several others, including veteran democracy activists Martin Lee and Margaret Ng. But Hong Kong's Department of Justice noted "growing pressure and criticism" of Perry in Britain for taking the case, adding in a statement that he had "concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine" and "indicated that the trial should proceed without him".

  • CBC Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty on attending inauguration: I won’t be ‘bullied’

    Inauguration Day is a time of great expectancy and transformation. There are reports of at least 12 National Guard members being removed from the inauguration patrol duties. There are 25,000 troops in D.C. to protect attendees at the inauguration after the deadly and unprecedented Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.

  • U.S. is "a long way" from return to Iran nuclear deal, Blinken says

    Secretary of State designate Tony Blinken said in his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that the Biden administration is "a long way" from executing its plan to return to the Iran nuclear deal, and plans to consult with Israel and the Gulf states before doing so.Why it matters: America's partners in the Middle East have been publicly raising their concerns about a possible return to the 2015 agreement and calling on the Biden administration to consult with them first.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The state of play: President-elect Biden's plan is to return to the deal, by lifting sanctions, if Iran returns to compliance with the restrictions on its nuclear program. In the next stage, Biden wants to negotiate a broader and longer-lasting agreement. * Blinken said those negotiations would include Iran’s missile program and regional activity.What they're saying: Blinken said Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal left Iran closer to obtaining a nuclear weapon because Tehran began to breach its terms. “Iran’s breakout time, which was a year under the nuclear deal, is only 3-4 months today," Blinken said in the hearing. * Yes, but: While Blinken stressed that the U.S. would live up to its commitments if Iran did, he said the new administration wouldn't rush back into the deal before assessing whether Iran was prepared to return to full compliance.Worth noting: Blinken said he “didn’t shed tears” about the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassim Soleimani by the U.S. one year ago, but added that he believes it made America less safe.Go deeper: * Netanyahu aides fret that "Obama people" will shape Biden's Iran policy * Netanyahu may appoint envoy to Biden administration on Iran * Israel to push Biden to take it easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE and EgyptBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Biden's pick for assistant health secretary is transgender woman who could make history

    President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary&nbsp;Rachel Levine&nbsp;to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

  • Boy Killed By Father After Vaccination Dispute in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide in SF

    A boy who was killed in an alleged murder-suicide by his father has been identified as 9-year-old Pierce O’Loughlin. Family tragedy: The boy and his father, Stephen O'Loughlin, 49, were both found dead at their home on Scott Street, Marina District in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, SF Chronicle reports. The boy’s mother, Lesley Hu, asked authorities to check on her son after learning that he did not show up for school that day.

  • South Korean president under fire for saying adoptive parents should be able to 'change' their child

    Children’s rights groups in South Korea have condemned comments by President Moon Jae-in suggesting that adoptive parents who do not get along with a child should be able to “change” it for another one. Mr Moon was responding to a question at a press conference on Monday about the government’s efforts to prevent child abuse in light of the death late last year of a 16-month-old girl, allegedly at the hands of her adoptive parents. The case has provoked outrage in South Korea, with the adopted mother of Jung-in charged with murder on January 13. The woman, identified only by her family name, Jang, was originally charged with fatal child abuse and neglect in December. Commenting on the case, Mr Moon said, “Even after adoption, the adoptive parents need to check if the adoption is working out for them. So there should be measures allowing them to cancel the adoption or, if they still want to adopt a child, then they should be able to change the child." The press conference, which was being broadcast live on national television, triggered an immediate response, with critics saying the president was suggesting that children were “goods” that could be returned for a refund. Groups representing adoptees and parents who have given homes to children staged a protest in front of the presidential Blue House the same day, demanding an apology from the president and changes to the system of adoptions in Korea. “Mr Moon’s comments are no different from those of adoption agencies, who treat adoption as a business," Jeon Young-soon, head of an association of parents, told The Korea Herald. Na Kyung-won, a member of the opposition People Power Party, also condemned the president’s comments, saying, “For adopted children, the horrific ordeal is being abandoned again by their adoptive parents. Mr Moon has made a serious error." A petition has also been started on the president’s website, stating, “Adoption is not like shopping for a child. When people have made up their minds to care for a child for his or her whole life, they adopt the child with love that is beyond comparison”. Government officials insist the president’s comments have been misunderstood and taken out of context. South Korea traditionally has low levels of domestic adoption, in part due to the importance of blood relations and the stigma attached to children born out of wedlock. Many Korean children find adoptive parents overseas.

  • Biden to immediately roll back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims

    Joe Biden will sign 15 executive actions after he is sworn in as U.S. president on Wednesday, aides said, undoing policies put in place by outgoing President Donald Trump and making his first moves on the pandemic and climate change. To address the "crises" of the pandemic, the economy, climate change and racial inequity, Biden will sign the executive orders and memorandums in the Oval Office in the afternoon, and ask agencies to take steps in two additional areas, said incoming Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Biden will also begin the process of re-entering the Paris climate accord and issue a sweeping order tackling climate change, including revoking the presidential permit granted to the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline.