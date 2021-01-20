Bling Empire shows the extravagances of LA's ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ – and I can't stop watching it

Kelly Mi Li - Netflix

I thought I couldn’t stand reality TV, yet in the most dispiriting moments of lockdown I found myself turning on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Atlanta and New York in a bid for relief, half paying attention. There are some cracking episodes, but mostly it turns out to be filled with petty arguments invented for airtime.

All that changed when I lost last weekend to a new show: Bling Empire. Charting the extravagances of the real-life ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ of Los Angeles, it is a kaleidoscope of diamonds, couture and power. And its stars exhibit the kind of spending muscle Real Housewives can only dream of.

Hunk Kevin Taejin Kreider, 37, is the normal guy (ie. not exorbitantly rich), born in Seoul and adopted as a child into a white family in Philadelphia. Now an adult and an actor/model (‘it’s really hard to flex your abs all day long’), he moved to the City of Angels and by some stroke of luck was befriended by a bunch of party-loving billionaires from the Asian diaspora.

The show, which was filmed in 2019, might come off as tone deaf in the midst of a pandemic but what it offers bountifully is escapism from the day-to-day. Less than a week into its release, it is a Top 10 watch on Netflix and its stars have developed Instagram followings to rival the Kardashians - except you won’t spot an #ad anywhere. These big buck bank account holders couldn’t weather the shame.

I stumbled upon the show on Saturday 16 January, the morning it was released, and found myself rolling around with laughter, so ridiculous are some moments. These are the reasons why I couldn’t stop watching (spoiler alert):

The power players

The show lets us into the lives of an affluence that is normally kept absolutely private. Many of the cast come from generations of supreme wealth. They are seriously, seriously rich and it’s deliciously odious to observe.

60-year-old Anna Shay is the half-Russian, half-Japanese daughter of late billionaire Edward Shay. ‘Her money comes from weapons. Her father sells bombs, guns, defense technology. And it’s worth like a few billion,’ says fellow cast member Kane Lim of the family firm which reportedly sold to Lockheed Martin in an all-cash, $1.2 billion deal in 2006.

Shay is the couture wearing, sledgehammer-wielding (she enters the show in an opulent gown, smashing down a wall with said sledgehammer) queen of the pack, with frazzled, over-dyed hair and a smile as mysterious as the Cheshire cat. ‘I think it’s very important to have fun,’ she purrs. Those trivial pursuits include shopping and causing mischief, whether it’s jumping headfirst into a kids ball pit or pulling tricks on rivals.

Plastic surgeon Dr Gabriel Chiu is from the 24th generation of the Song imperial dynasty that ruled China from 960 to 1279AD. If it were still in existence, his father would currently be emperor and his son (Baby G) a prince. He lives in Bel Air with his wife Christine Chiu, the Taiwanese ‘Queen of Beverly Hills’ who by popular cast opinion has lost her way to material things (surely an occupational hazard). You’ll hear the name and label dropping throughout. She is Shay’s direct rival.

Other cast members include trust fund-enabled influencer Jaime Xie, whose father is a Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur worth an estimated $3.9 billion; Kane Lim, a billionaire from Singapore whose family made its money in oil, shipping, tanking and real estate; Cherie Chan, heiress to a denim empire; and DJ Kim Lee, ‘Asia’s Calvin Harris’.

And then there’s Kelly Mi Li, an entrepreneur who in her 20s was married to a Chinese man who conducted ‘one of the biggest cyber scams in American history’. ‘We used to spend like $400k a month on our Black Amex. Until one day the government showed up and took everything from us. I think it was like $168 million. I didn’t even know who I was sleeping next to,’ she chuckles.

The rivalries are epic

The show is partly a blow-by-blow account of the rivalry between Shay and Chiu. But which queen will win?

Chiu gets on Shay’s nerves from the jump with name dropping, enthusing about Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda couture shows and - the nail in the coffin - by attending a dinner party at Shay’s house wearing a Louis Vuitton necklace identical to one that Shay herself owns.

Anna Shay and Christine Chiu

She wastes no time punishing Chiu by seating her far below the salt, ‘where she couldn’t annoy anybody’. Embarrassing for a would-be empress, some might say. A confused Chiu peeps, ‘I was seated to the left of Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.’

She gets back at Shay at a Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery party, embarrassing her with a crude sexual reference among all the youngsters (although it’s hard to tell anyone’s age with all the Botox). But Shay is a master in this game and tricks Chiu in a final coup. An invitation to attend cocktails at her home sees Chiu tottering into the $16million Spanish style mansion in full black-and-gold Jean-Paul Gaultier only to discover she has been duped: what lies ahead is a day of yoga not cocktails.

The parties

It’s all about shutting down entire landmarks for your private bash. And in the case of the Chius, that means the whole of Rodeo Drive. ‘I like to think I’m extremely persuasive,’ Christine Chiu says in one clip. The party, co-sponsored by Piaget and Bottega Veneta, sees the famous shopping spot turn into Chinatown for the night, or ‘Chiu Rodeo’, as the couple names it, in celebration of Chinese New Year.

There is a huge red entry reachable by Met Gala-worthy red-carpeted stairs, a high-jewellery exhibition, lion dancers, Kung-fu artists and firecrackers. An eight-course seated dinner (eight is a lucky number in China) under red-and-gold hanging lanterns is catered by Wolfgang Puck’s Park Chinois.

In a hate-to-watch-it moment Chiu beams as she announces that instead of offering take-home party favours (like Shay’s Baccarat paperweights), her family will instead be sponsoring one Chinese orphan per guest.

The philanthropy is self-serving

‘Miracle child’ Baby G’s first birthday party is held at the Cayton Children’s Museum, where there are paintings of him plastered on the walls, a puppet show, and a Gucci claw machine. ‘My party sucked compared to this party,’ says Kreider.

The Chius announce at the party that they’ll be donating a ‘contribution to give admission for underserved children’. Later in an on-camera interview Christine Chiu offers a translation in a black dress dripping with gobstopper pearls: ‘I felt that it was important for him to see that his parents value giving back. In addition, I wanted to be able to build a mini-legacy for Baby G… so that he gets into the right pre-school.’

The couture is everywhere

Bling Empire wins across the board for haute couture; from the confession cams to the cast’s mansions and parties, one-off gowns are everywhere. When Jaime Xie reveals that her influencer earnings come in at around $40,000 (a sprinkle on top of her mega trust fund) Chiu bursts out laughing and says, ‘that’s not even one look at couture!’

And Chiu does have bragging rights when it comes to the rarefied world of bespoke dressing. She is a collector and, in non-pandemic times, attends round 30 shows annually and purchases a look from each of them. Then she'll jet back to LA, where she’ll attend a house party in a bubblegum pink Dior gown or head to the fertility clinic in a powder blue Chanel twinset which, I sincerely hope, does not fall under the wear-once policy that fashion queens like her adopt.

On Kane Lim’s wall of shoes (yes, it’s a thing - and his has been valued at $300,000 by Women’s Wear Daily), trainers are as expensive as a $10,000 crocodile pair; in Cherie Chan’s world, maternity wear comes in the form of a canary-yellow Chanel dress; and her daughter Jadore, who will turn four this year, totters around in Dolce and Gabbana childrenswear, naturally.

Shay lives her life in Dior, Chanel and Ralph & Russo, with a smattering of diamonds. Episode two shows sales assistants rolling racks of Dior looks into her mansion as she tries to meddle with Kreider’s love life. He claims he’s never bought any designer clothes - but Shay tells him ‘anything you get, I’ll buy’. He leaves her house that afternoon richer to the tune of around $50,000 in designer trainers, jackets and shirts.

Kane Lim, Jaime Xie and Kevin Kreider

Later in the episode, after wearing the Dior trainers, he tries to return them to Shay in a sad-looking grocery-store bag. Head hanging, he asks her if it was a test (it wasn’t). ‘Don’t let the clothes wear you. You don’t let the skateboard skate you. You don’t let the car drive you. Doesn't matter if it’s a dollar or $100,000,’ she responds. And so he skateboards off screaming, ‘I got to keep the shoes!’

The ‘problems’ are ridiculous

Everyday difficulties are addressed in Bling Empire, including family expectations, fertility issues, adoption and parental deaths, but many of their conundrums are ridiculous.

Mi Li takes the first turn in a moonlit beach session with Los Angeles’ favourite spiritual guide (and boyfriend of Princess Martha Louise of Norway) Shaman Durek, leading to a bizarre but moving moment in which she confronts her destructive relationship with the former red Power Ranger Andrew Gray.

The next problem he has to unravel is for Jaime Xie, another guest who’s in a pickle about whether to purchase a Bottega Veneta pouch bag in nude or mist. The Shaman is left speechless. Which says it all.

The whims are wild

When a friend says they want to take you to their favourite restaurant for your birthday dinner, you don’t expect them to jet you both from LA to Paris for a table at Maison du Caviar. Not unless you’re a member of Bling Empire.

And if Shay wants to go shopping in the Place Vendome jewellers, entire boutiques shut their doors to other customers. ‘Prices don’t exist in Anna’s world, [she] has fun in the jewellery stores,’ observes a friend, smiling, as Shay piles tiaras on her head like a kid in a candy shop.

