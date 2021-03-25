Blink Charging Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Blink Charging Co (NAS:BLNK, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $35.085 per share and the market cap of $1.5 billion, Blink Charging Co stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Blink Charging Co is shown in the chart below.


Blink Charging Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Blink Charging Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Blink Charging Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Blink Charging Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 9.28, which which ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of Blink Charging Co is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Blink Charging Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Blink Charging Co over the past years:

Blink Charging Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Blink Charging Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Blink Charging Co has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.5 million and loss of $0.45 a share. Its operating margin is -288.95%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Blink Charging Co is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Blink Charging Co over the past years:

Blink Charging Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Blink Charging Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Blink Charging Co is -55%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.4%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Blink Charging Co's return on invested capital is -370.24, and its cost of capital is 26.19. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Blink Charging Co is shown below:

Blink Charging Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Blink Charging Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, Blink Charging Co (NAS:BLNK, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Blink Charging Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Office' on their first and last episodes

    Here's what the beloved characters, like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, on the hit NBC mockumentary were doing on their first and last episodes.

  • Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

    After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israel's next prime minister. Tuesday's elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a diverse array of parties bent on ousting him. To prevail, each side may need the support of an Arab Islamist party that appears to have clinched just five seats in the 120-member Knesset but is not committed to either, according to near-final results.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • Missing woman found naked inside a Florida storm drain. How she got there is bizarre

    A 43-year-old woman who had been missing for three weeks was rescued Tuesday after she was found trapped inside a storm drain just a few feet away from a busy Delray Beach thoroughfare. The bizarre rescue began early Tuesday during rush hour when a good Samaritan heard yelling coming from a drain on Atlantic Avenue and called 911, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue. The woman told officers she went for a swim in a canal near her boyfriend’s home in West Delray Beach on March 3, according to Delray Beach police.

  • Brazil becomes 2nd nation to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

    Brazil topped 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, becoming the second country to do so amid a spike in infections that has seen the South American country report record death tolls in recent days. The United States reached the grim milestone on Dec. 14, but has a larger population than Brazil. On Wednesday, Brazil's health ministry reported 2,009 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing its pandemic total to 300,685.

  • Michael Keaton reveals he's undecided on Batman role in The Flash movie, says COVID-19 will 'determine everything'

    The actor says he hasn't even looked at the script sent to him as he's concentrating on another project.

  • Secret until now, records reveal clash over the Trump DOJ’s demand for NC voter data

    Federal prosecutors said repeatedly they suspected “pervasive” and “systemic” fraud, but in the end charged 70 people out of millions of NC voters and found no conspiracy.

  • Miami Open top prize slashed 78 percent from $1.35 million to $300,110 due to COVID

    Like just about every business across the world, professional tennis has taken a major financial hit during the pandemic. The sport relies heavily on ticket revenue and on-site food and retail sales, and most tournaments have had either no fans or very limited fans.

  • Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity Neom is creating plans to harvest an unprecedented amount of data from future residents. Experts say it's either dystopian or genius.

    Neom's head of technology told ZDNet that Neom would function as the world's first "cognitive city," which can anticipate residents' needs.

  • Meghan, Harry clarify they ‘exchanged personal vows’ days before wedding after marriage certificate emerges

    The couple added new details to surprising facts revealed during their recent groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey. During their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, internationally famous couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle revealed shocking experiences as members of The Royal Family. One comment made by Markle resulted in viewers tuned into Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special being confused on the couple’s wedding date.

  • After a massive iceberg broke away from Antarctica, it revealed a long-hidden world of creatures on the seafloor

    When an iceberg the size of LA broke off Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf in February, researchers found life that had been underneath it for decades.

  • China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

    The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday as saying in an interview. Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel. China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between Israelis and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.

  • Raptors rout Nuggets 135-111 to end 9-game losing streak

    Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Denver Nuggets 135-111 on Wednesday night to break a nine-game losing streak. Toronto built a 24-point lead in the first half and shot 50% (24 of 48) on 3-pointers overall to win for the first time since Feb. 26. OG Anunoby scored 18 of his 23 points before halftime for the Raptors.

  • Fort Lauderdale officer sent sexual chats to a child. It was actually a cop, BSO says

    A Fort Lauderdale police officer, who works side jobs at Broward Catholic schools, was arrested and charged with having sexual conversations with someone he thought to be a child, deputies say.

  • Luxury travel booking site Virtuoso dumps all Trump Hotels from listings, a sign of further erosion of the Trump brand

    Virtuoso "serves a very elite base of customers, and its actions are often studied by others," a travel industry expert said of the move.

  • Lakers need Marc Gasol, but there's no timetable for his return

    The Lakers are short-handed at center with the absence of Marc Gasol because of health and safety protocols.

  • Inside the drama NASCAR and FOX created by forgetting to let Timmy Hill go iRacing

    Observer Exclusive: The inside story of #LetTimmyRace that created an uprising among NASCAR fans on social media and how the racing series is responding.

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • Meghan McCain Cries ‘Identity Politics’ Over Calls for Asian American Host to Replace Her on ‘The View’

    The View/ABCA conversation on The View about Asian American representation in Joe Biden’s cabinet turned personal on Wednesday when Meghan McCain used the opportunity to express her fears that “identity politics” could leave her without a job.Each of the show’s panel members seemed to agree that it was entirely appropriate for Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono to demand the Biden administration diversity its high-level staff, with Sunny Hostin saying she “didn’t see anything wrong with it” and Sara Haines calling it “the right thing to do.”But when it was McCain’s turn to speak, she said she “truly believes” that only the “most qualified” people should be running departments “like national security and infrastructure, things that literally are the meat and potatoes that make the country great.”“I believe what makes America exceptional is the fact that we’re a meritocracy, that you can be anything,” she continued, making an argument that completely discounted the existence of systemic racism. “That you can come from anywhere and go and have success in any capacity. And I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification.”Chuck Schumer Schools Meghan McCain: Your Father Would Have Given Biden a ‘Chance’If there is someone who is “more qualified who happens to be a white straight person who has more experience” in their field than a “minority with less experience,” McCain wondered, should that matter? After a digression about Asian American students supposedly being discriminated against by Harvard and a warning about a “slippery slope,” she inevitably made the discussion about herself.“Just to put a cap on this, The View is 25 years old next year. We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show,” McCain said, referring to Lisa Ling, who spent three years on the show from 1999-2002. “So does that mean that one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? Is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job? And I think that's a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.”After a break, Hostin fired back directly at her co-host, noting that while we would “all love for this country to be a meritocracy,” the reality is that it has never been one. “It’s not about gender and race being more important than qualifications,” Hostin said. “It’s about the fact that they are many qualified women and minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the advancement of generally white male mediocrity, because of things like legacy.”The irony, of course, is that Meghan McCain’s “identity” as the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain—something that she never fails to bring up on the show—has played a defining role in her media career. But she seemed to be implying that while she got her gig purely based on “merit,” the same could not be said for any Asian American co-host that could conceivably replace her.As CNN’s Abby Phillip tweeted in response, “There have been more View co-hosts who are children of famous people than view co-hosts who are Asian. Does she really think that’s because there aren't enough Asian people with the right qualifications?”And if McCain’s defensive complaints on Wednesday sounded oddly specific, it’s because there have been multiple calls for The View to specifically replace her with an Asian American co-host over the past several days after John Oliver exposed the hypocrisy of her posting #StopAsianHate after defending Donald Trump’s use of racist terms like “China virus” almost exactly a year earlier.McCain ultimately issued an apology the day after that Last Week Tonight segment aired, tweeting, “I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”Now, she’s evidently worried that won’t be enough to save her job.John Oliver Exposes Meghan McCain’s ‘Stop Asian Hate’ HypocrisyRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.