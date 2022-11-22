‘In a blink of an eye’: Father of teen killed in Sanford shooting wants answers

A growing memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Isaiah Diaz was gunned down as he hung out with his friends at a Sanford apartment complex.

Police said around 1:30 p.m. on Nov 19, Diaz and some friends were sitting in a car in the Hatteras Sound Apartments parking lot when several people armed with semi-automatic weapons opened fire on the group.

When the gunfire stopped, Diaz was dead and two other people in the car were seriously injured.

Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said all signs point to the men being targeted.

“Looking at the aftermath of this incident, it is clear that this was a cold and calculated assault on these young men’s lives,” Smith said

Investigators said while the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, nothing points to these boys doing anything wrong.

“Someone had to have had eyes on these young men and essentially set them up,” Smith said.

Fernando Diaz said his son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“In a blink of an eye, my life has been changed by someone’s actions,” Diaz said.

Police said neighbors have been extremely helpful, sharing information and expressing their desire to get violence out of their community.

“The fact that anyone in that vehicle survived is miraculous. This is something that cannot and will not be tolerated in our community. If you know something, come forward and show that Sanford stands united against this type of senseless violence,” Smith said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sanford Police Department, Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or click here. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving homicides are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

