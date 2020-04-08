Blink Fitness Unlocks App Content to Keep Americans Fit from Home

As so many remain without gym access due to COVID-19, Blink Fitness remains committed to providing free app content designed to keep us moving

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness today announced a free 30-day mobile app trial, open to all with no money down and no membership commitment required. Earlier this month, in light of COVID-19 and "stay at home" orders in place across the country, Blink unlocked its mobile app, typically a premium membership benefit, for all new and existing members. The brand has also teamed up with WorkWell NYC to allow all New York City government employees free access to the Blink Fitness App offerings as part of an overall discounted membership program.

The Blink Fitness App works with partners like Daily Burn, Aaptiv, Gaiam, Shape and more to curate highly engaging content relevant to all fitness journeys. The app touts 500+ on-demand classes from cardio to meditation, accommodating all fitness abilities and goals. Blink Fitness recently announced a partnership with fitness brand Sworkit to expand app offerings with fully customizable and preplanned workouts. The app also comes with a steady stream of healthy and delicious recipes and nutrition tips from the industry's top food lifestyle brands.

"As we navigate uncharted territory every day, Blink Fitness remains a trusted resource for so many," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "We will continue to expand the breadth of that support system, providing resources for everyone to stay healthy and well at home."

To access a free 30-day trial, download the Blink Fitness App in the App Store or Google Play market and follow prompts designed to personalize content to each member's specific preferences and goals. The brand also launched "Get Up and Blink," a daily virtual workout session on Facebook that gives members and non-members alike access to professional fitness instruction from Blink Fitness' Certified Personal Trainers.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com.

Contact: Blink Fitness, blinkfitness@kwtglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blink-fitness-unlocks-app-content-to-keep-americans-fit-from-home-301037710.html

