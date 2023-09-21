Blinken announces new $325 million aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with $128 million in new security assistance, and $197 million for purchasing weapons and equipment.

Source: CNN

Quote from Blinken: "[The package includes additional air defence munitions  – ed.] to help strengthen Ukraine’s air defences against aerial assaults from Russia now and in the coming winter when Russia is likely to renew its attacks against Ukrainian critical infrastructure."

Details: Bkinken said the aid package also contains artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and cluster munitions, which "will further enhance Ukraine’s capacity to continue its counter-offensive against Russia’s forces".

CNN wrote that Blinken made this statement during the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Background:

