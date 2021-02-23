Blinken asks for Israeli help in facilitating COVID vaccines to the Palestinians

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked his Israeli counterpart in their phone call on Monday for Israel to facilitate the transfer of COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Israeli officials told me.

Why it matters: Israel has enhanced its assistance to the Palestinians on COVID-19 in recent weeks after facing criticism in the international media.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a Zoom speech at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on Monday that Israel has refused to give vaccines to the Palestinians or even allow vaccine shipments from abroad to enter the West Bank and Gaza.

  • Israel claims this criticism is false and politically motivated.

The big picture: The Biden administration is seeking to improve the situation on the ground in the West Bank and Gaza and to gradually build trust between Israelis and Palestinians. Biden administration officials believe fighting COVID-19 could be a basis for positive cooperation between Israel and the Palestinians.

Driving the news: Blinken and Ashkenazi discussed Iran and other regional issues on their phone call, but COVID-19 cooperation with the Palestinians was raised by the secretary of state as a specific action item.

  • Israeli officials told me Ashkenazi stressed to Blinken that Israel is the country that has vaccinated the highest number of Palestinians in the world so far, pointing to 300,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem who receive health services from Israel.

  • Ashkenazi told Blinken Israel has given a few hundred vaccine doses to the Palestinians from its national supply, allowed a shipment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia to enter the West Bank, and allowed part of this shipment into Gaza. Ashkenazi told Blinken Israel is also considering vaccinating around 75,000 Palestinians who work in Israel.

  • State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment. In a briefing on Friday, Price said the U.S. believes "it’s important for Palestinians to achieve increased access to COVID vaccines in the weeks ahead."

What next: Last Friday, a delegation of senior officials from the Israeli Ministry of Health visited Ramallah for talks with their Palestinian counterparts. One of the issues discussed was for Israel to give the Palestinians 100,000 doses of vaccines from its national supply to vaccinate medical teams and people over the age of 60.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Jews split over storied charity's support for settlements

    Generations of Jews have dropped spare change into the iconic blue boxes of the Jewish National Fund, a 120-year-old Zionist organization that acquires land, plants trees and carries out development projects in the Holy Land. The debate has drawn attention to the fact that the KKL, which owns more than a tenth of all the land in Israel, has been quietly operating in the West Bank for decades, building and expanding settlements that most of the international community considers a violation of international law. A separate New York-based organization, also known as the Jewish National Fund, does not take a position on the settlements and mostly operates within Israel.

  • UAE weapons maker EDGE wants in on F-35 supply chain

    United Arab Emirates' state-owned weapons maker EDGE expects to be involved in the supply chain of Lockheed Martin's F-35 war plane if the sale of U.S. planes to the Gulf Arab state goes ahead, its chief executive said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is re-examining the sale of 50 F-35 stealth jets, 18 armed drones and other military equipment approved by former President Donald Trump during his last days in office. "Any platform that is coming to the country, we are now getting heavily involved in this supply chain in whatever component that makes sense for the client and for us," EDGE CEO Faisal al-Bannai said at Abu Dhabi's Idex defence exhibition.

  • Nursing home COVID cases have drastically declined

    Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Michelle McGhee, Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities has drastically declined over the last two months, almost certainly an effect of vaccinations.Why it matters: Nursing homes have been devastated by the virus, which is why residents were among the first Americans to be vaccinated. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Nursing home vaccinations began in the second half of December, and around 4.5 million residents or staff have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Long-term care facilities have been responsible for 35% of all coronavirus deaths in the U.S., despite accounting for less than 1% of the population, per The COVID Tracking Project.Between the lines: Researchers in Scotland reported yesterday that the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine reduced COVID-related hospitalizations among the elderly by 85%, the Washington Post reports.The AstraZeneca vaccine, which isn't yet available in the U.S., reduced seniors' hospitalizations by 94%.The bottom line: The vaccines are working.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Column: Americans want a 'return to normalcy.' Does Biden's base?

    A restoration of serenity and equipoise in government, which Biden hinted at in his inaugural, is the last thing his base wants from this White House.

  • White House says U.S. communicating with Iran over detained Americans

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the United States had begun to communicate with Iran over the country's detention of American citizens, calling the matter a "complete and utter outrage". Iran has arrested dozens of dual nationals, including several Americans, in recent years, mostly on espionage charges. Rights activists accuse the country of trying to use the detentions to win concessions from other countries, though Tehran dismisses the charge.

  • U.S. Treasury No. 2 nominee Adeyemo faces questions on China in hearing

    U.S. senators are expected to grill Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, about his views on U.S. policy toward China at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. In testimony prepared for the hearing, Adeyemo struck a hardline tone on Beijing, vowing to fight what he called "unfair economic practices" in China and elsewhere, while working to rectify economic inequality at home.

  • Rashford slams Man United in front of Newcastle

    Marcus Rashford cuts in from the left wing and rips a low bullet past Karl Darlow at his near post to give Manchester United the lead against Newcastle.

  • Canada's parliament declares China's persecution of Uyghurs "genocide"

    Canada's House of Commons on Monday voted 266-0 to recognize China's documented campaign of mass internment, forced labor and forced sterilization of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang as a "genocide." Why it matters: The vote will likely put pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get tougher on China. Trudeau and most members of his Cabinet abstained from Monday's vote. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The non-binding motion also calls on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if China does not stop its persecution of the Uyghurs and other ethnic minority groups. The big picture: Trudeau has been reluctant to use the word genocide, calling it a loaded term and "suggesting that seeking broad consensus among Western allies on Chinese human rights issues would be the best approach," according to Reuters. The Trump administration, in its final days in office, declared China's actions against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang a "genocide."China denies allegations of abuses in Xinjiang.What they're saying: "Western countries are in no position to say what the human rights situation in China looks like," Cong Peiwu, the Chinese ambassador to Ottawa, told Reuters ahead of the vote. "There is no so-called genocide in Xinjiang at all."Go deeper:The scope of China's use of forced labor in Xinjiang is bigger than we knewU.S. blocks cotton imports from China's Xinjiang region over forced laborMapped: Countries condemn China's mass detentions in XinjiangLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • WHO agrees compensation fund for serious COVAX vaccine side effects

    The World Health Organization has agreed a no-fault compensation plan for claims of serious side effects in people in 92 poorer countries due to get COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX sharing scheme, resolving a big concern among recipient governments. The programme, which the WHO said was the first and only vaccine injury compensation mechanism operating on an international scale, will offer eligible people "a fast, fair, robust and transparent process", the WHO said in a statement. "By providing a no-fault lump-sum compensation in full and final settlement of any claims, the COVAX programme aims to significantly reduce the need for recourse to the law courts, a potentially lengthy and costly process," the statement said.

  • Israel offers compensation to families of missing children

    The Israeli government on Monday approved a plan to offer $50 million in compensation to the families of hundreds of Yemenite children who disappeared in the early years of the country’s establishment. Stories about the missing children have circulated in Israel for years. Hundreds of newborn babies and young children of Jewish immigrants from Arab and Balkan countries, most of them from Yemen, mysteriously disappeared shortly after arriving in the country.

  • Southern California home prices, sales jump 13% in January

    Southern California median home prices and sales rose by double digits in January amid a pandemic housing boom driven by low mortgage rates and a desire for additional space.

  • Yankees' Germán talking with teammates about suspension

    New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has started the process of talking to teammates about his domestic violence suspension that's kept him off the mound since September 2019. Germán was 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 2019 when he was put on administrative leave while Major League Baseball investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. “It is important to me that I have the opportunity to speak directly with my teammates, both individually and collectively and address them face to face before I speak to the media and our fans,” Germán said in a statement released by the Yankees on Sunday.

  • Billionaire Mario Gabelli’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discussed Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors’ top 10 stock holdings. You can skip our detailed discussion of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, his fund’s performance and go directly to Billionaire Mario Gabelli’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Mario Gabelli is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager who founded Gamco Investors, a Rye, New York-based […]

  • State TV: Iran imposes curbs on UN nuclear inspections

    Iran officially has begun restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities, state TV reported Tuesday, a bid to pressure European countries and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to lift crippling economic sanctions and restore the 2015 nuclear deal. The state TV report gave little detail beyond confirming that Iran had made good on its threat to reduce cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors. Iran's move to limit international inspections underscores the daunting task facing Biden as he seeks to reverse Trump's policies and return to the deal, the most significant pact between Iran and major world powers since its 1979 Islamic revolution.

  • Yemen's Houthis raise stakes in Marib 'blood bath', sources say

    Hundreds of fighters have been killed in a weeks-long Houthi offensive on the Yemeni region of Marib, military sources and a local official said on Monday, in the conflict's most deadly clashes since 2018. The attack by Iran-aligned Houthi forces on government-held Marib city comes amid renewed diplomacy to end the six-year war, and as the United States said it would end support for a Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognised Yemeni government. The United Nations has urged the Houthis to return to negotiations, and said the offensive threatened mass displacement.

  • Myanmar Protesters Plan Bigger Rallies After Deadly Clashes

    Feb.21 -- Protesters in Myanmar are calling for the biggest mass rally yet later today, after two demonstrators were shot dead. Shops and businesses are expected to close in solidarity. Bloomberg’s Philip Heijmans reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • These Pore Strips Suck Out Even My Biggest Blackheads in One Go

    I always keep a box handy.

  • Anti-Defamation League Takes Issue With Michael Che's Vaccine Joke On 'SNL'

    The dig on "Weekend Update" sparks complaints, but spotlights the stark vaccine gulf between Israelis and Palestinians.

  • Iran clearly not participating in any 'fictional' nuclear deal from 2015: Dr. Ahmed

    Pulmonologist at NYU Langone Dr. Qanta Ahmed says the Biden administration is in a 'very difficult position' with Iran.

  • After police chase near Ocean Drive, 15-year-old driver of stolen vehicle arrested

    Miami Beach Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they said kicked off a full-blown car chase on South Beach Sunday afternoon.