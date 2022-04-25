On Kyiv visit, Blinken, Austin pledge return of U.S. diplomats, more security aid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (Reuters) -Washington's top diplomat and its defense secretary visited Kyiv on Sunday, using the first official U.S. visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded two months ago to announce a gradual return of U.S. diplomats and the nomination of a new ambassador.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Poland on Saturday and took a train the following day into Ukraine, where they met President Volodomyr Zelenskiy and other top Ukrainian officials.

"In terms of Russia’s war aims, Russia has already failed and Ukraine has already succeeded," Blinken told a briefing in Poland after the two officials returned from the meeting.

The visit was designed to show Western support for Ukraine and the cabinet secretaries also pledged new aid worth $713 million for Zelenskiy's government and countries in the region, where Russia's invasion has raised fears of further aggression by Moscow.

It also highlighted the shift in the conflict since Ukrainian forces, armed with a massive influx of weapons from the West, successfully repelled a Russian assault on Kyiv.

"Our focus in the meeting was to talk about those things that would enable us to win the current fight and also build for tomorrow," Austin told the briefing, calling the meeting in Kyiv "very productive."

Russian forces have regrouped to try to capture more territory in the southeastern Donbas region, letting foreign leaders visit the capital and some Western nations resume their diplomatic presence in recent weeks, but Washington has been cautious about a return amid sporadic Russian missile attacks.

"We certainly saw people on the streets of Kyiv, evidence of the fact that the battle for Kyiv was won," Blinken told the briefing, providing glimpses of the train journey from Poland.

"But that’s in stark contrast to what’s going on in other parts of Ukraine, in the south and the east, where the Russian brutality is just horrific."

However, the delegation traveled directly to Kyiv by train and did not have much opportunity to speak to Ukrainians beyond the meeting with officials, he added.

Earlier, U.S. officials had declined media requests to accompany the two officials into Ukraine, citing security concerns. They briefed reporters in Poland on condition the trip not be reported until the delegation was safely out of Ukraine.

Austin will now travel on to Germany, where he will host counterparts from more than 20 nations and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the U.S. air base at Ramstein to discuss Ukraine's defense needs, a Pentagon official said.

The meeting Blinken and Austin held with Zelenskiy, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and other officials lasted nearly three hours, overrunning an allotted time of 90 minutes.

U.S. diplomats departed the Kyiv embassy nearly two weeks before the Feb. 24 invasion, moving some functions to the western city of Lviv before eventually relocating to Poland.

Diplomats will initially resume "day trips" across the border to Lviv in the coming week and officials are accelerating plans to return to Kyiv, the State Department official said.

"There's no substitute for that face-to-face engagement, and of course there is a symbolism to being back in the country," said the official, who briefed reporters in Poland on condition of anonymity.

The official also said President Joe Biden would formally nominate on Monday Bridget Brink, now U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, a post vacant for more than two years.

BATTLE FOR THE DONBAS

Blinken and Austin told Zelenskiy of more than $322 million in new foreign military financing for Ukraine, taking total U.S. security assistance since the invasion to about $3.7 billion, the official said.

"It will provide support for capabilities Ukraine needs, especially the fight in the Donbas," the official said.

It would also help Ukraine's armed forces transition to more advanced weapons and air defense systems, essentially NATO capable systems, he added.

Nearly $400 million in new foreign military financing will go to 15 other nations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans, the official said.

More than 50 Ukrainians were set to complete training on Monday to operate Howitzer heavy artillery that Washington has begun sending to Ukraine in recent weeks as fighting now focuses on the flatter, more open Donbas region, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in Poland.

U.S. military aid was arriving in Ukraine with "unimaginable speed," Austin told Monday's briefing, adding that after Biden's Thursday approval of a new tranche of weapons, "On Saturday, Howitzers were showing up from that drawdown package."

Ahead of the visit, Blinken spoke with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday to coordinate on the latter's visits to Moscow and Kyiv, the official said.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and Euro-Area GDP Data to Show First War Effects: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudThe U.S. and the euro area are scheduled to provide quarterly growt

  • Buxton's 2nd HR, 469-foot shot, lifts Twins over ChiSox 6-4

    Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over Chicago 6-4 on Sunday and sent the White Sox to their seventh straight loss. Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3. After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half after automatic runner Nick Gordon began the inning on second.

  • Deadly shooting during anti-violence rally caps off violent weekend in Atlanta

    Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta was capped off Sunday evening with a deadly shooting at a South Fulton park.

  • Live updates |U.S. pledges new Ukraine aid, diplomatic surge

    NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER — The United States is giving new military assistance to Ukraine and renewing a diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and Pentagon chief complete a secretive trip to Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition.

  • Sri Lanka exchange halts again after 13% plunge

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's stock exchange halted again Monday after a nearly 13 percent plunge, derailing the bourse's tentative reopening after a two-week break aimed at forestalling a market collapse.

  • Ukraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudThe U.S. pledged new weapons assistance and a stepped-up diplomatic presence as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv f

  • Ukraine says Blinken in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskiy

    STORY: An advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had arrived in Kyiv on Sunday and was holding talks with the country's leader.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was also expected in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, marking the highest-level visit to Ukraine by U.S. officials since the start of the Russian invasion two months ago.An aide to Zelenskiy told NBC News that Ukrainian officials planned to ask Blinken and Austin for more powerful weapons, such as anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems.The White House has not confirmed any visit by the two. The State Department and Pentagon declined to comment.In an emotional address at Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral, Zelenskiy vowed his country would overcome “dark times.”"Don't let rage destroy us from the inside. Turn it into our accomplishments on the outside. Turn it into a kind force to defeat the powers of evil."Many across Ukraine observed Orthodox Easter on Sunday in bombed out churches, including in Kharkiv, where several residents have also taken shelter in a church basement.Others braved conditions in the besieged port city Mariupol to celebrate the holiday.“Thank God we have made it to Easter. I trust in God and I hope for peace, for a better life for my children."In Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces attempted to storm the Azovstal steel plant, a main Ukrainian stronghold for the last of the city's defenders.Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address released by Zelenskiy's office on Sunday that Urkaine was offering Russia a "special" round of negotiations to be held in Mariupol to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city.

  • Trump says Prince Harry is 'whipped' and an 'embarrassment' and says he and Meghan should lose their royal titles

    "I'm not a fan of Meghan. I'm not a fan and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose," Trump said.

  • Japan, Russia settle salmon quota amid tensions over Ukraine

    Japan and Russia have reached an agreement over Tokyo’s annual catch quota for Russian-born salmon and trout, the Japanese Fisheries Agency said Saturday, despite delays and chilled relations between the two sides amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The agreement on Japan's quota for the popular fish in waters near disputed islands north of Hokkaido is a relief for Japanese fishermen who were worried about the prospects amid worsening ties between the two governments. Japan and Russia concluded talks Friday, setting a catch quota of 2,050 tons for salmon and trout this year in Japan’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, the fisheries agency said in a statement.

  • Cruise Ship That Docked in San Francisco Experiences COVID Outbreak

    Devin Fehely reports on latest investigation of Princess cruise ship with COVID outbreak (2-24-2022)

  • White Sox vs. Twins Highlights

    Byron Buxton hit two home runs, including a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to give the Twins a 6-4 win over the White Sox

  • This Week in St. Johns County History: Community says goodbye to Father Robert in 2016

    Throughout his life and work, Father Rene Robert was "witness to the gospel of mercy." That was the message from the Most Rev. Felipe J. Estevez.

  • Far from home, Ukrainian refugees pray at Easter for peace

    Far from home and unsure when or even if they will ever get back, Ukrainians displaced by war gathered at churches across Eastern Europe on Sunday to celebrate the Orthodox Easter holiday in safety and to pray for an end to the fighting with Russia. Hundreds of believers crowded into the Church of Saint Michael in Hungary's capital of Budapest to take part in a liturgy delivered by a Ukrainian priest, a sermon that focused on the cohesion of the Ukrainian people and prayer for those left behind. “As Ukraine celebrates this holiday, for us Ukrainian Christians, it is also a celebration that gives us hope that with the resurrection will also come victory in Ukraine, and that good will prevail over evil,” said priest Damien Habory after the one-hour service.

  • Ukraine to call for heavy arms when top U.S. officials visit Kyiv

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine will ask U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for more powerful weapons during an expected visit by the officials to Kyiv on Sunday as the Russian invasion enters its third month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would overcome "dark times," in an emotional address at Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral to mark Orthodox Easter as fighting in the east overshadowed the religious celebrations. The trip by Blinken and Austin, announced earlier by Zelenskiy, would be the highest-level visit to Ukraine by U.S. officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

  • Video shows Donald Trump struggling to say the name of his own social media platform, Truth Social

    At the same rally, the former president also bungled the pronunciation of the word "dropbox," calling them "drok boxes."

  • The UK will supply Zelenskyy's troops with a new weapons system armed with high-precision Starstreak missiles to 'boost Ukraine's fighting capability,' say reports

    The UK's highly-rated Stormer armor vehicle is loaded with 17 Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to shoot down Putin's planes and helicopters.

  • Trump’s Georgia GOP Revenge Plot Is Backfiring

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyLOUISVILLE, Georgia—It may have taken Gov. Brian Kemp a good half-hour to get there, but during his speech at a recent campaign stop in this small east Georgia town he allowed himself to acknowledge the truth about the state of his Republican primary contest against former Sen. David Perdue.“I know some are getting a little confident,” Kemp said. “Which worries me.”Laughs rang out from the room, which was packed with local luminaries and

  • Will Disney leave Florida? How the company might respond in feud over special status

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and lawmakers are pushing to revoke Disney's special status in the state. How will the entertainment giant respond?

  • As Mariupol is destroyed, NATO must make it clear to Putin that he will not win.

    NATO must supply Ukraine with the arms it needs to defeat Russia. As Mariupol is destroyed, the stakes are higher than ever.

  • Michigan Democrat who ripped colleague over grooming allegations says she received call from Biden

    Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D), who called out a Republican colleague who accused her of grooming children, said she received a call from President Biden on the matter. “I didn’t wake up on Monday morning thinking that, by Friday, I’d answer a phone call saying, ‘Hi, Mr. President,’” McMorrow said in a Twitter post…