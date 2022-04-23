Blinken, Austin to visit Kyiv on Sunday: report

In this article:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III will visit Ukraine's capital Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a news conference Saturday, The New York Times reported.

The two will travel to discuss "the military assistance we need," Zelensky said, according to The Times.

The White House declined to comment Saturday, The Associated Press reported.

