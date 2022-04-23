Blinken, Austin to visit Kyiv on Sunday: report

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Erin Prater
In this article:
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III will visit Ukraine's capital Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a news conference Saturday, The New York Times reported.

The two will travel to discuss "the military assistance we need," Zelensky said, according to The Times.

The White House declined to comment Saturday, The Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

