Reuters

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of up to eight F-16 aircraft and related equipment to Bulgaria, in a deal valued at $1.673 billion, the Defense Department said on Monday. The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said. U.S. officials said the sale agreement was not directly related to Russia's month-long invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the Kyiv government to ask that countries that have Russian-made MiG aircraft - including Bulgaria - to turn them over for use in the fight against Russian forces.