Blinken calls North Korea missile tests 'profoundly destabilizing'

A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's missile tests are profoundly destabilizing and dangerous, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, adding that Pyongyang has not responded to any diplomatic overtures from Washington.

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed its first sanctions https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-imposes-sanctions-north-koreans-russian-after-missile-tests-2022-01-12 over North Korea's weapons programs following a series of North Korean missile launches, including two since last week.

Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC that the United States had made clear it does not have hostile intent toward North Korea and is willing to engage in talks without preconditions.

"Unfortunately, not only has there been no response to those overtures, but the response we’ve seen… has been renewed missile tests, something that is profoundly destabilizing, it’s dangerous and it contravenes a whole host of U.N. Security Council resolutions," Blinken said.

"I think some of this is North Korea trying to get attention," he said. "It’s done that in the past. They’ll probably continue to do that."

The United States and its allies are focused on making sure they are protected and that there are repercussions for the North's missile activity, Blinken added.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Simon Lewis; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden Administration’s prosecution of Julian Assange is a serious mistake | Opinion

    Politicians and laypeople alike should remember that the press serves the citizens, not the government.

  • EU rejects merger of SKorean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

    The European Union on Thursday rejected the merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo, saying a union between two of the world’s biggest players in the industry would have given the combined company a global stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the merger “would have led to less choice, higher prices and ultimately less innovation for European customers.” “We prohibited the merger,” Vestager said, arguing the new company would have eliminated a major player and grabbed a global market share exceeding 60%.

  • Myanmar junta replaces air force chief amid bombing campaign - sources

    Myanmar's military leader has removed the head of the air force, local media and four sources close to the armed forces said, replacing one of the most senior figures in a junta that has carried out bombing raids to try to crush resistance. The sources told Reuters that 57-year-old Maung Maung Kyaw, a general from an elite military background, had been ousted from the post he had held since 2018. Two of the sources said he was replaced on Monday by Htun Aung, who had been the air force's chief of staff.

  • Russia Says U.S. Talks at Dead End, But Still Hopes for More

    (Bloomberg) -- Talks this week on Moscow’s demands for security guarantees from the U.S. and its allies are at “a dead end,” a senior Russian diplomat said, stepping up the pressure on the West even as he and other officials held out the prospect of more diplomacy to ease tensions.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to

  • Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

    Europe is nearer war than it has been in 30 years, Poland's foreign minister warned during the third round of diplomacy this week aimed at defusing tensions over Russia's demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO. Addressing envoys from the 57 members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau did not name Russia, but listed a string of conflicts in which Moscow's involvement has been alleged. "It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," Rau said in a speech outlining his country's priorities as it holds the OSCE's rotating chairmanship this year.

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Lindsey Graham says he won't back Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader unless McConnell has a 'working relationship' with Trump

    Graham said it was a prerequisite for any Republican leader in the House or the Senate to "effectively work" with former President Donald Trump.

  • Idaho’s 12 most embarrassing news stories of 2021: Red-faced in a red state

    Proud to be an Idahoan? You might not want to read this.

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Kazakhstan's detained former security chief has close ties with China

    Fortunes turned quickly for Karim Massimov. Kazakhstan's former intelligence chief was once seen as a contender to succeed the country's powerful founding president, Nursultan Nazarbayev. But during a week of deadly unrest that Kazakh authorities said was directed by foreign-trained terrorists, Massimov was sacked as head of the National Security Committee and a day later arrested on suspicion of treason on Thursday. Little is known about the circumstances under which he was detained - the Kazak

  • Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

    Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned against Trump encouraging protests at state capitols 'esp with weapons' in newly disclosed text to Mark Meadows

    The newly disclosed text message shows Ingraham advising the White House on getting Trump to make "remarks on camera" against armed protests.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment ‘Desperate’ Trump Was Triggered By A Onetime Ally

    "You know that makes Trump crazy," the late-night host said.

  • Letters to the editor for Thursday, January 13, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Trump Rage-Quits NPR Interview After He’s Grilled on Election-Fraud Lies

    Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a

  • Capitol attack panel closes in on Trump inner circle with three new subpoenas

    Subpoenas suggest committee examining whether Trump’s rally speech suggests White House had prior knowledge of attack plans The committee chair, Bennie Thompson, said: ‘The select committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved with the rally.’ Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack closed in on Donald Trump’s inner circle on Tuesday, issuing subpoenas to three new White House officials involved in planning the former president’

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Why the US cares about what happens in Kazakhstan – 5 questions answered by former ambassador

    A military patrol detains a protester in Kazakhstan. Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)Violent unrest in Kazakhstan sparked by rising gas prices led the central Asian nation’s leader to impose a severe crackdown and call in Russian troops to quell protests – moves that have led to concern from Western countries, including the U.S. Responding to the deaths of scores of civilians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to rescind the “shoot-to