Blinken calls for protecting civilians amid Gaza evacuation: Updates

One week after Israel suffered a deadly surprise attack by Hamas, the sealed-off territory of Gaza — ruled by Hamas — is in turmoil amid a sweeping evacuation order, a growing water crisis and continued bombardment ahead of a feared Israeli ground offensive.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday called for protecting civilians and expressed support for Israel's campaign to topple Hamas, whose fighters took more than 100 people hostage during last Saturday’s attack.

“As Israel pursues its legitimate right, to defending its people and to trying to ensure that this never happens again, it is vitally important that all of us look out for civilians, and we’re working together to do exactly that,” Blinken said.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that roughly 1,800 people have been killed in the territory. The Israeli military said more than 1,300 people, including 222 soldiers, have been killed in Israel.

A growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza had international groups sounding alarms, after Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to its 2.3 million people. Israel's military ordered about half of Gaza residents to evacuate south within the territory ahead of an expected ground operation targeting Hamas militants.

A U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity told the Associated Press Saturday that Washington stressed the importance of the safety of civilians as Israel moved to enforce evacuations, but did not ask Israel to slow or hold off the evacuations.

Palestinians began streaming out of Gaza city by foot, car and donkey cart on Friday. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said many people – particularly pregnant women, children, older people and people with disabilities – will not be able to flee the area. And UNICEF has called for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access into Gaza, saying children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospital.

"None of us want to see suffering by civilians on any side, whether it’s in Israel, whether it’s in Gaza, whether it’s anywhere else," Blinken said.

Latest developments:

∎ The Israeli army said Saturday that it had struck militants trying to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon. It wasn't clear what group the militants belonged to.

∎Patients and medical staff of Al Awda Hospital in Gaza spent part of their night on the street “with bombs landing in close proximity,” following Israel’s orders to evacuate the facility, the medical aid group Doctors Without Borders said.

Reuters journalist, killed in shelling in Lebanon, laid to rest

Issam Abdallah, a Reuters videographer who was killed while gathered with a group of international journalists along the Israel-Lebanon border during an exchange of fire, was laid to rest Saturday with a funeral procession that drew hundreds of mourners.

Several journalists were also injured on Friday, including two other Reuters journalists and two Al-Jazeera TV employees, the news agencies said. The Associated Press reported an Israeli shell struck the journalists.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry asked Beirut’s mission to the United Nations to file a complaint against Israel over Friday’s shelling calling it a “flagrant violation and a crime against freedom of opinion and press.” The statement was carried by the state-run National News Agency.

Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht did not confirm to the Associated Press in Jerusalem Saturday that the journalists were hit by an Israeli shell but said, “We are aware of the incident with the Reuters journalist and we are looking into it ... we're very sorry for his death."

US negotiating for temporary border reopening for foreigners to leave Gaza

American officials have been trying to broker negotiations between Israel, Egypt and Qatar to temporarily open the Rafah border crossing to allow foreigners to leave Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

A senior State Department official traveling with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the outlet that U.S. officials are reaching out to Americans known to be in Gaza. The official also said it wasn't clear whether Hamas would allow convoys to get there unimpeded.

The official spoke under the condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations publicly.

Egyptian officials said the Rafah crossing remained closed due to a dispute over aid for Gaza and that U.S. citizens in the territory were not yet permitted to leave.

Hamas claims hostages killed as the result of Israeli bombardment of Gaza

Hamas' military wing claimed Saturday that nine hostages – including four foreigners – have been killed over the last 24 hours as the result of Israeli bombardment of Gaza in areas where hostages were being held.

The claims couldn't be independently verified.

A day earlier, Hamas said 13 hostages were killed in bombardment. In its violent attacks in Israel a week ago, Hamas took about 100 people hostage.

Why can't people leave Gaza entirely?

The Gaza Strip is surrounded by blockades imposed by Israel and Egypt.

Egyptian officials have long tried to encourage Palestinians to remain in their territory, in part because accepting refugees could widen the longstanding regional conflict. Gaza was initially populated by Palestinians displaced from the land that became Israel in 1948.

Contributing: The Associated Press

