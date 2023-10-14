U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday for protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip and Israel as the Israeli military ordered half of the Palestinian territory's population to evacuate in advance of an expected ground assault. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 14, 2023. Details: ktla.com/news/ap-us-news/ap-blinken-calls-for-protection-of-civilians-as-israel-prepares-for-expected-assault-on-gaza/

