Blinken calls Russian recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions a 'shameful act'





Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognize two breakaway regions in Ukraine as independent a "shameful act," adding he spoke with Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Russia's move to recognize the 'independence' of so-called republics controlled by its own proxies is a predictable, shameful act," Blinken wrote on Twitter. We condemn them in the strongest possible terms and #StandWithUkraine, as I told Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba tonight."

Blinken spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart by phone on Monday evening to "reaffirm unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine."

The two leaders discussed an executive order signed by President Biden blocking new U.S. investment, trade and financing from flowing into the Russian separatist regions. Additional measures are set to be announced Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, the Donetsk Peoples Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, on Monday, which prompted a quick response from the Biden administration.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement saying that the U.S. was preparing to impose sanctions, including prohibiting new investment, trade and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the two regions. The U.S. will also relocate its Ukrainian embassy operations to Poland amid the increasingly tense situation.

Blinken said he also spoke with the People's Republic of China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying he "underscored the need to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Wang said that the security concerns of any country should be respected. He said all parties involved should "exercise restraint" and resolve the crisis through negotiation, noting that the situation in Ukraine is "worsening."