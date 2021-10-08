Blinken cautions Haitian migrants against 'profoundly dangerous' trek to U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Migrants shelter near Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Lewis
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Simon Lewis

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday warned Haitian migrants that they would not succeed in reaching the United States, while his Mexican counterpart lamented that many had been tricked into undergoing the long trek with false hopes.

The top U.S. diplomat visited Mexico to present a new joint security plan https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/blinken-bids-revive-fraught-us-mexico-relations-amid-new-security-accord-talks-2021-10-08 and mend ties with an ally increasingly relied upon by the Biden administration to act as a buffer and stem the flow of migrants heading to the United States.

"The journey is profoundly dangerous and it will not succeed," Blinken told a news conference in Mexico's capital when asked about how the United States was ensuring humane treatment of migrants.

Blinken said U.S. and Mexican officials are in "close contact" over a jump in Haitian migrants passing through Mexico, many having traveled from South America where they had initially settled. A border encampment in Del Rio, Texas in recent weeks grew at one point to 14,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti.

The United States has since expelled several thousand people to Haiti while allowing others to pursue U.S. migration cases, while Mexico also recently began flights to send people back to Haiti. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-mexico-haiti/migrants-hopes-dashed-by-surprise-deportation-to-haiti-from-u-s-border-idUSKBN2GY1AF

Migrant rights groups have denounced deportations to Haiti, which is struggling with violence, poverty and political turmoil.

"Deportation to Haiti was not the right approach, was not humane," the United Nations' top refugee official Filippo Grandi said on Friday, adding that the United States and Mexico had sometimes deported people "without due process."

Speaking alongside Blinken, Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said many Haitian migrants who trekked from South America to the border had been duped into thinking they could easily obtain legal residency in the United States.

For the thousands now in limbo in Mexico, he said the country could take them in and offer asylum.

"If 15,000 people come from Haiti, they want to work, they want to be here, it's not a problem for Mexico," Ebrard said, adding however that finding job opportunities was "not easy."

Mexico's asylum agency https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/their-prospects-dim-haitian-migrants-strain-mexicos-asylum-system-2021-10-05 has been strained by soaring numbers of requests from Haitians, many of whom are not likely to be granted refugee status because they left Haiti for economic reasons.

Mexico distributed visas in 2019 to let an influx of Central Americans work and travel freely, but stopped after then-U.S. President Donald Trump threatened trade tariffs if Mexico did not curb the flow of people reaching the border.

Ebrard said he and Blinken did not discuss 'remain in Mexico,' one of Trump's hardline migration policies under fire by asylum advocates, which his successor Biden is attempting to end. The policy forces asylum seekers who cross at the U.S.-Mexican border to wait in Mexico for their court cases.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Additional reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Migrant family seeks a better life in the United States

    Migrant family seeks a better life in the United States

  • National Democrats seek to intervene in GOP-backed challenge to mail voting in Pennsylvania

    The DNC is asking to get involved in the Republican effort to nix a mail voting expansion many in the GOP supported in 2019.

  • Biden raises refugee cap to 125,000 for fiscal year 2022

    The Biden administration admitted a record low number of refugees for fiscal year 2021, with only 11,411 refugees admitted despite a cap of 62,500.

  • Analysis: Hiring slowdown menaces Biden despite upbeat talk

    President Joe Biden promised an economy that could be firing on all cylinders next year, but Friday's disappointing jobs report suggests a slowdown in growth could instead loom atop voters' minds in the 2022 elections. Republicans quickly seized on the modest gains of 194,000 jobs in September as evidence that Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, enacted more than six months ago, has failed to deliver as promised. Biden instead chose to highlight a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.8% as proof of “real economic progress” — even if it wasn't the boom he was touting months ago.

  • 'Vaccine mandates are proving to work,' doctor explains

    A growing number of employers across a wide array of industries in the U.S. are issuing vaccine mandates, and early evidence shows they are quickly increasing inoculation rates among workers.

  • Exclusive-Oil companies ask Canada to pay for 75% of carbon capture facilities

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Oil and gas companies have asked the Canadian government to design a tax credit to pay for 75% of the cost to build carbon capture facilities that will curb greenhouse gas emissions, the country's main energy industry group said on Thursday. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) made the request in August to the Department of Finance just before the federal election campaign, setting the tax credit at a level high enough to provide an economic return, Ben Brunnen, CAPP's Vice-President of Oil Sands, told Reuters.

  • Two Haitian families, two diverging fates at U.S.-Mexico border

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Alie Sajous and Macdalla Renois both left Haiti years ago seeking a new life in South America, but struggled there. This summer, both decided to set out on a harrowing journey through a dozen countries to seek a new life in the United States. Renois was heavily pregnant when she trekked for days through the jungle area between Colombia and Panama.

  • McConnell to Biden: Don't expect GOP help to avoid the next potential government default in December

    Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell's warning to President Joe Biden came after Republican lawmakers accused him of caving Thursday on the debt limit.

  • How Ali from 'Squid Game' is making migrant worker exploitation in Korea more visible

    As Korean horror drama “Squid Game” has the entire world hooked to their Netflix accounts, a lesser-known diaspora is coming to the mainstream.

  • Biden administration publicly keeps distance from IMF leader

    The Biden administration is publicly keeping its distance from the leader of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, ahead of a key meeting Friday that could decide her fate.Why it matters: The global economy is at risk from any new COVID-19 variant. The IMF is confronting a credibility crisis, and questions about whether China is exerting undue influence on multilateral institutions in Washington. As the fund's biggest shareholder, the U.S. has an important say in its future dire

  • 5 keys for the Dolphins to beat the Buccaneers in Week 5

    What has to happen for the Dolphins to win this game?

  • Former US envoy describes dire security in Haiti

    The former U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, told House lawmakers that deportation of Haitian migrants will not "make Haiti more stable. In fact, it's going to make it worse.” (Oct. 7)

  • Pro-business Republicans unsettled as Idaho’s right-wing lieutenant governor tries to usurp power with GOP governor on Texas trip

    Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has launched unsuccessful efforts to deploy National Guard troops to Mexico border and to issue a state order banning vaccine mandates.

  • Biden on COVID vaccinations: 'Finish the job'

    On Thursday, President Biden delivered remarks in Chicago and highlighted the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements in the workplace. He said that Americans have a plan and the tools, “we just have to finish the job.”

  • In Mexico, hundreds of U.S.-bound migrants found packed in trucks

    Police in northern Mexico discovered more than 600 Central American migrants hiding in three long cargo trucks headed to the United States late on Thursday, in one of the biggest round-ups of U.S.-bound migrants by Mexican authorities in years. Video released by police showed officers prying off a lock from a truck's rear door and opening it only to find migrants in heavy coats and hoods huddled close together on the floor, nearly all of them wearing face masks. Almost 200 of the 652 migrants found in the non-descript white refrigerated trucks were unaccompanied children and teens, the police said in a statement.

  • French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

    France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances. France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. “The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber in the French Foreign Ministry on the banks of the Seine River in Paris.

  • U.S. stocks falter after weak jobs report

    A week filled with big Wall Street swings ended with a whimper Friday after another underwhelming monthly jobs report left investors scratching their heads. The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped 8 points each. The Nadsaq gave up 74. 194,000. That’s how many jobs the U.S. created in September. That number was the weakest in nine months, and way less than the 500,000 figure Wall Street was expecting. The data suggest changes in the education sector are impacting hiring numbers, and many Americans still seem afraid to return to the workforce during the health crisis. That really showed up in the unemployment rate which tumbled to an 18-month low of 4.8 percent as more people gave up looking for work.Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities is surprised at the stock market’s muted response."We also saw hourly wages go up a little bit more than we expected, and that's contributing to future wage inflation. And, you know, the 10-year (note) traded above 1.60 (percent). And so the market is really holding on to itself. I suspect that, you know, investors are looking forward to the earnings season, which begins next week."In other market news: crude oil prices touched $80 a barrel in U.S. trading on Friday – that’s a 7-year high. Prices are up around the world due to a lack of supplies heading into the colder months for the northern hemisphere. Oil prices were up more than 4 percent for the week. That oil spike gave energy stocks a boost. ExxonMobil shares rallied 2-1/2 percent. Chevron gained 2-1/4 percent. Sticking with stock movers: Media conglomerate Comcast was cast in a negative light amid fears all cable companies are facing increased competition from broadband. Shares of Comcast slumped 4.7 percent Charter Communications was down almost 5 percent.

  • China 'fully able' to invade Taiwan by 2025, Taipei defense chief says amid worst tensions in 40 years

    Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng believes China will be able to launch a “full-scale” invasion of Taiwan by 2025, noting that current tensions are the “toughest” he has seen in over four decades. Driving the news: Chiu made the assessment at a parliamentary meeting Wednesday, days after Beijing sent 150 warplanes to the self-governed island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Warplanes of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ramped up their presence in the zone on Oct. 1, which marked the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

  • Lewandowski Demanded Cash After MAGA-Land Kicked Him to the Curb

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyLast week, Donald Trump announced the exile of his confidant and former top campaign aide Corey Lewandowski, with advisers banishing him from leading a major pro-Trump super PAC, following sexual misconduct allegations against the loyalist from a big GOP donor.But Lewandowski, initially, wouldn’t go, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.What followed, the sources described, was what amounted to stages of denial and b

  • N.Korea's food situation appears perilous, experts say

    North Korea's food situation remains perilous according to analysts and a United Nations expert who raised doubts this week about its harvest, and there are signs that it is receiving large shipments of humanitarian aid from China. North Korea has long suffered from food insecurity, with observers saying that government mismanagement of the economy is exacerbated by international sanctions, natural disasters, and now the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted unprecedented border lockdowns there. The country typically relies on imports and aid from China to make up for poor harvests, but its strict self-imposed border lockdowns aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak have slowed trade to a trickle and cast doubts on its ability to overcome food shortages.