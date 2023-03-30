Blinken compares Bosnia Serb leader to Putin

2
Associated Press
·2 min read

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has compared the policies of the Bosnia Serb separatist leader to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin following his moves to curb dissent and LGBTQ rights.

Blinken tweeted late Wednesday that “Milorad Dodik’s attacks on basic rights and freedoms in Republika Srpska show he is on President Putin’s authoritarian path.”

Republika Srpska is the name for the half of Bosnia that is dominated by the country's Serbs. Dodik is the entity's president and leading politician who has repeatedly advocated for the breakup of Bosnia and clashed with Western officials in the Balkan country.

Earlier this month, Dodik's government faced criticism from the U.S. and the European Union for pushing forward with a law to recriminalize libel and insult offences, which was seen as an attack on the freedom of expression and independent media.

Dodik also announced a law in the upcoming months to prohibit access for LGBTQ activists to kindergartens, schools and universities. This came only days after a group of hooligans attacked LGBTQ activists and journalists in Banja Luka, Republika Srpska’s administrative center.

Dodik, who is staunchly pro-Russia, has rejected Western criticism and said his entity would break off relations with the U.S. and British embassies in Bosnia. He has dismissed the need for U.S. support and blasted Washington's engagement in Bosnia, including continued financial backing.

“It would have been better if they (U.S.) hadn't given a single dollar, if they hadn't gotten so involved,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Washington and London have imposed sanctions on Dodik and his close associates for his policies of undermining Western efforts to promote reconciliation and democracy in Bosnia following the devastating ethnic conflict. Dodik has traveled often to Moscow and met with Putin there.

Blinken said that the U.S. “represented by Amb. (Michael) Murphy, continues to advocate for the democratic and prosperous future that all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina deserve.”

Bosnia's 1992-95 ethnic war erupted when Serbs launched a rebellion to break away from the country’s Bosniaks, who are mainly Muslims, and Croats. More than 100,000 people died in the conflict before the U.S. brokered a peace agreement in 1995.

The deal divided Bosnia in two entities but kept them together by joint institutions. Fears have grown since the war in Ukraine that Russia could seek to stir trouble in Bosnia and elsewhere in the Balkans to avert attention from its full-scale invasion.

    Britain's Charles III will address the German parliament on Thursday, becoming the first monarch to do so, on the occasion of his inaugural state visit as king.Germany marks the first trip abroad for Charles since ascending the throne, and is being interpreted as a "strong gesture" to build post-Brexit ties with the continent.Arriving for his three-day trip on Wednesday, he and Queen Consort Camilla were greeted with military honours at the Brandenburg Gate, the first time the iconic site had lent the backdrop for such a ceremony.Speaking at a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Charles hailed the "enduring value" of the UK's relations with Germany.The two countries' joint support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia's unprovoked aggression epitomised their commitment to "protecting and advancing shared democratic values", he added.&nbsp;After the ceremonial pomp marking Wednesday's arrival, Charles will undertake key political engagements on the second day of his trip.&nbsp;He will start the day with talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before addressing the Bundestag.- Reconciliation -Thursday will not be the first time Charles finds himself standing at the lectern of the German lower house.&nbsp;In November 2020, the then-crown prince addressed German lawmakers on the occasion of Remembrance Day in a highly symbolic gesture marking post-war reconciliation between the two countries."We have you and your family to thank for the work of reconciliation, the deep friendship between our two people," said host Steinmeier.Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, had been a symbol of rapprochement after two devastating World Wars in which the countries found themselves on opposing sides.It was World War I that had led the British royal family to drop their German name -- Saxe-Coburg and Gotha -- for Windsor.Charles, who speaks German in a nod to his blood ties to the country, is expected to make his Bundestag address partly in the hosts' language.But not all German lawmakers approve of the speech.MP Ates Gurpinar of the far-left Linke party said he planned to boycott the event, calling it "absurd to allow a king to speak at the Bundestag" after Germany abolished the monarchy over a hundred years ago."To bring a monarch with all honours into the heart of democracy now is highly out of touch with history," he told Augsburger Allgemine daily.- Green issues -Following the speech, Charles will meet Ukrainian refugees before travelling to neighbouring state Brandenburg where he will speak with a German-British battalion.A tour of an organic farm is also on the programme with environmental issues, which Charles championed long before he became Britain's sovereign, featuring prominently in his three-day programme.Among his first engagements on Wednesday was a reception on sustainability, where he met with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, both from the Greens party.&nbsp;On Friday, in the port city of Hamburg, he will tour a renewable energy project.Charles, who has visited Germany 40 times, has always made sustainable farming a part of his visits to the country.The monarch's decades-long commitment to green farming has partly been nurtured by German professor Hardy Vogtmann, a leading voice on organic agriculture who became Charles' advisor in the 1980s.During one trip to Germany in 1997, Vogtmann arranged for Charles to tour several eco projects in the western state of Hesse, culminating in Charles jokingly being gifted a bag of compost.On another occasion in 2013, the Welt newspaper said Charles was "clearly in his element" chatting to organic farmers and stroking a piglet on a field in Langenburg, north of Stuttgart.In 2019, Camilla joined her husband on a tour of an organic farm in Glonn, near Munich, where Charles gamely held a rooster in his arms.The British monarch was initially supposed to travel to France before heading on to Germany, but that trip was postponed in the wake of violent pension reform protests.hmn/mfp/yad