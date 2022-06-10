Blinken defends exclusion of Cuba from Summit of the Americas, despite triggering boycotts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tracy Wilkinson
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits down with LA Times reporter Tracey Wilkinson for an interview at the Summit of the Americas on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken speaks with Los Angeles Times reporter Tracey Wilkinson for an interview at the Summit of the Americas on Thursday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Despite the absence of presidents from some of the region's key countries, the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas, taking place in Los Angeles this week, can serve as a venue of delicate dialogue and incremental problem-solving, America's top diplomat said Thursday.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken defended the Biden administration's decision to exclude Cuba, along with Nicaragua and Venezuela, while inviting other governments with similarly questionable democratic credentials such as Brazil.

The snub prompted Mexico and most of Central America to send lower-level delegations to a conference seen as a milestone for the region, a major embarrassment for a country hosting the event for the first time since its 1994 inaugural session in Miami.

"The notion that some countries are not here, I would dispute," Blinken said, noting that dissidents, artists and members of civil society from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are attending — though they have next to no power in their countries. "I would argue they are more representative of their respective countries than the regimes that happen to be in place right now."

Blinken noted that the U.S. had negotiations with Cuba earlier this year on immigration issues, and that the Biden administration had eased some of the restrictions imposed by former President Trump on travel, visas and remittances involving Cubans and U.S. citizens. But Cuban officials say most of those measures have been purely cosmetic with little practical effect in relieving the suffering of that country's citizens.

Marilyn Monroes drag queens protest the Summit of the Americas in downtown Los Angeles.
Marilyn Monroes drag queens protest the Summit of the Americas calling for action on climate change. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

The slow pace at which the Biden administration has sought better relations with Cuba has surprised and disappointed many advocates for detente, a softening that started with then-President Obama when Biden was vice president and Washington finally attempted to put an end to half a century of Cold War hostilities.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez told The Times in a separate interview Thursday that the summit was a "disaster" because valuable information that countries like his could have supplied, particularly with regard to climate change and fighting COVID-19, was missing from the conversation.

Blinken also used the summit to stress concern about freedom of the press in a region where journalists are often killed, threatened or sued into silence, and acknowledged that it's often the leaders of those countries who bear responsibility. Several presidents, prime ministers, governors and mayors allow a climate of impunity that gives rise to crimes against reporters. Seventeen journalists have been killed in the Americas just this year due to their work, according to Unesco.

The U.S. goal, Blinken said, is to boost watchdog organizations that advocate for journalist safety, and to pressure government leaders on the issue.

"We are first and foremost trying to put a spotlight on this, [and] second, engaging directly with governments about the need to take actions to protect journalists," Blinken said.

He announced that at the summit's conclusion, the U.S. will designate a new $75-million contribution to 300 civil society and human rights groups in Latin America, including some that work on journalist safety.

"We see governments around the world using so-called legal tools to actually put free press out of business, especially independent media, for example, with lawsuits designed to make them go bankrupt," Blinken said. "We put in place funds that journalists can draw on and media enterprises can draw on in order to be able to defend themselves against these kinds of prosecutions."

Salvadorian activist Obbi Fenix protests immigration reform outside the Summit.
Salvadorian activist Obbi Fenix protests immigration reform outside the Summit. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)

He cited Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who regularly speaks out against journalists who criticize him, as someone who has promised to take "preventive actions" to stop the violence that dogs reporters in that country.

When asked whether the Biden administration's plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later this month would undermine rhetoric about press freedom, Blinken said there were overriding interests that took precedence.

The heir apparent has been implicated in the murder four years ago of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Turkey. The Biden administration vowed to ostracize the crown prince, but now has found Saudi Arabia more important in efforts to address world energy supplies and challenge an increasingly belligerent Iran.

Amid the fractures in the Americas and assaults on democracy throughout the region — including in the United States — and worldwide, a summit that on the surface seems to accomplish little at least brings some people together to highlight pressing issues.

"The animating principle is that in order to answer these problems, virtually all of them require some level of cooperation across borders," Blinken said. "None of our countries can do this alone. And we're finding that with all of these — virtually all of these — governments, even when there are political differences between us, there's a drive as well, to find ways to cooperate, because it's in everyone's interest to do so."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Defends $30K as ECB Preps First Rate Hike in More Than a Decade

    Genesis Global Trading Head of Derivatives Trading Joshua Lim and BlockFi SVP and Global Head of Institutional Distribution David Olsson discuss their outlook on crypto as bitcoin hovers around $30,000.

  • Britons and Moroccan sentenced to death after capture in Ukraine by Russian separatist rebels

    Two British citizens and a Moroccan are set to face a firing squad after pro-Moscow separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine sentenced them to death, Russian media

  • Match Highlights: Japan vs. Tajikistan

    Highlights from the match between Japan vs. Tajikistan

  • Will El Salvador Default on Its Sovereign Debt in 2023?

    While the issuance of a $1 billion bitcoin bond is delayed, President Nayib Bukele must face payments of $800 million next January. Will he make it?

  • Costco is barring non-members from buying its discounted gas in New Jersey, report says

    In most Costco gas stations across the country, drivers must prove their membership by scanning their Costco cards.

  • 'Apple Pay Later' Might Crush These Growth Stocks

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is best known for its consumer tech devices like the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, and its Mac line of computers. Apple Pay is used by over 500 million people globally, and at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this week, it revealed a new addition to the ecosystem: Apple Pay Later. Given that Apple lives in the pockets of over 1.2 billion people through its iPhone, the company has a real chance to disrupt the progress of current BNPL leaders such as Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Block (NYSE: SQ), which owns Afterpay.

  • Bolsonaro tilts at closer Brazil-U.S. ties at unlikely meeting with Biden

    Brazil and the United States should forge closer ties after the two countries drifted apart for ideological reasons, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday at a first official meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden. The hastily arranged meeting between the two came together after Biden reached out to Bolsonaro, a populist and admirer of ex-president Donald Trump, as Washington sought to shore up attendance at a summit roiled by a partial boycott. "We have a huge interest in getting closer and closer to the U.S.," said Bolsonaro, who like Biden, largely looked ahead as his fellow leader was speaking.

  • Biden unveils new Latin America economic plan at reboot summit dogged by dissent

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a proposed new U.S. economic partnership with Latin America aimed at countering China's growing clout as he kicked off a regional summit marred by discord and snubs over the guest list. Hosting the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Biden sought to assure the assembled leaders about his administration's commitment to the region despite nagging concerns that Washington, at times, is still trying to dictate to its poorer southern neighbors. The line-up of visiting heads of state and government in attendance was thinned down to 21 after Biden excluded Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, prompting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and several other leaders to stay away in protest.

  • Xi Says Social Stability Key in Balancing China Economy, Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the need to maintain social stability while balancing the twin goals of snuffing out Covid cases and bolstering the economy, as strict lockdowns spark sporadic unrest and online outrage.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With T

  • Cheney: Scott Perry sought pardon for role in trying to overturn 2020 election results

    The new details surfaced during the Jan. 6 select committee's first public hearing, as it launched the unveiling of its findings of a yearlong investigation into the insurrection.

  • New Mexico oil and gas industry prepares for federal restrictions to conserve rare chicken

    The lesser prairie chicken’s numbers declined amid growing development in the oil and gas and agriculture sectors throughout the region

  • Five Republicans, one Democrat buck parties on red flag gun legislation

    Five House Republicans and one Democrat broke with their respective parties Thursday in a vote to nationalize red flag laws, which would allow courts to seize firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves and others. The bill, titled the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order, cleared the House in a 224-202 vote that mainly broke…

  • 'Trickle down economics' doesn't work, says Biden at Americas Summit

    STORY: Hosting the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Biden sought to assure the assembled leaders about his administration's commitment to the region despite nagging concerns that Washington, at times, is still trying to dictate to its poorer southern neighbors.The line-up of visiting heads of state and government in attendance was thinned down to 21 after Biden excluded Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, prompting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and several other leaders to stay away in protest."We have to invest in making sure our trade is sustainable and responsible in creating supply chains that are more resilient, more secure and more sustainable," Biden told a gala opening ceremony.Biden is seeking to present Latin American countries with an alternative to China that calls for increased U.S. economic engagement, including more investment and building on existing trade deals.However, his "Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity," which still appears to be a work in progress, stops short of offering tariff relief and, according to a senior administration official, will initially focus on "like-minded partners" that already have U.S. trade accords. Negotiations are expected to begin in early fall, the official added.

  • Kamala Harris Suits Up in Purple Blazer, Trousers and Leather Pumps at Summit of the Americas

    Harris was sharply outfitted to attend the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in a purple suit and black leather pumps.

  • Russia's long-struggling aircraft carrier has its return to action delayed — again

    Defects found in work being done on the Admiral Kuznetsov mean it won't be delivered until 2024, a military source told Russian state media.

  • 19 celebrity women who are taller than their boyfriends and husbands

    Zendaya, who is 5 foot 10, is 2 inches taller than Tom Holland. She said she's never thought of height differences "as a thing."

  • Philippine banana growers plead for Japanese consumers to bear price hikes

    The Philippines on Wednesday appealed directly to consumers in its top export market Japan to pay higher prices for imported bananas to help shoulder a surge in production costs. Prices for fuel and agricultural supplies are driving many farmers to the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report by the Philippines' embassy in Tokyo that pleaded for Japanese consumers to share the burden for "sustainable bananas". Producers have been negotiating with Japanese retailers and trading companies on prices, but were told to take their concerns to the public.

  • Jennifer Lopez Partners with Nonprofit to Deploy $14 Billion in Loan Capital to Latina Entrepreneurs

    "This will change the fabric of America!" Jennifer Lopez said of her partnership with Grameen America, offering $14 billion in loan capital to 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs

  • Britney Spears Reminisces About Meeting a 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber: ‘You’re a Timeless Genius’

    The singer's latest dance video is a throwback to that one time the bonded backstage.

  • Costco wants to limit gas station fill ups to members, but is it allowed in New Jersey?

    Costco recently posted signs warning motorists that membership will be required to buy gas, but it's unclear if state law allows it.