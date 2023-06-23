Blinken discusses grain deal's future with the UN Secretary-General against backdrop of Russia's threats to withdraw

Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, have discussed Russia's latest threats to not continue participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: the United States Department of State

Blinken and Guterres discussed the latest statements by Russian officials that the Russian Federation may not continue participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until 17 June.

The officials "agreed on the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to global food security and on the adverse impacts its suspension would have on food importers, especially in developing countries," the communiqué said.

Background:

In mid-May, despite Russia's threats to withdraw from the agreement, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was still extended for another two months.

Later, it became known that Kyiv might allow the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukrainian territory if it receives guarantees from Russia and the UN that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will operate without obstacles.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of failing to meet Russian demands within the Black Sea Grain Initiative and said Moscow was considering withdrawing from it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that Russia will most likely withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

