Blinken due in Kyiv to back Ukraine as Putin stares down West

Associated Press

Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Doral golf resort in the Miami area, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the one-two punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns. In a news release Monday, the 45th president called the plans for his sprawling Trump National Doral resort “perhaps the most exciting development in the country” but was short on details such as the size of the homes and what they may cost. The Doral, the biggest revenue generator among Trump's 17 golf properties, has been a drain on the business in recent years.