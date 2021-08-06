Blinken expresses U.S. concern about China's growing nuclear arsenal

FILE PHOTO: Blinken makes address on Afghan refugees
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern about China's growing nuclear arsenal during a meeting with foreign ministers of Asian countries and partner nations, the State Department said on Friday.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which groups more than two dozen countries, Blinken also called on China to cease "provocative" behavior in the South China Sea and "raised serious concerns about ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang," the department said in a statement.

"The Secretary also noted deep concern with the rapid growth of the PRC’s nuclear arsenal which highlights how Beijing has sharply deviated from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimum deterrence," it added, using the acronym for China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

In his address, Blinken urged all ARF member states to press Myanmar's military government to end violence and support the people of the country as they work to return to democratic governance, the statement said.

Both the Pentagon and State Department have aired concerns recently about China's buildup of its nuclear forces following think-tank reports based on satellite imagery saying that China appears to be constructing hundreds of new silos for nuclear missiles.

Washington has repeatedly called on China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty and last month the State Department urged Beijing to engage with it "on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races."

A 2020 Pentagon report estimated China's nuclear warhead stockpile in "the low 200s" and said it was projected to at least double in size as Beijing expands and modernizes its forces.

Analysts say the United States has around 3,800 warheads, and according to a State Department factsheet, 1,357 of those were deployed as of March 1.

Beijing says its arsenal is dwarfed by those of the United States and Russia and it is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security "on the basis of equality and mutual respect."

Blinken has taken part in a series of regional meetings this week at which he has sought to reinforce the U.S. message that it is serious about engaging with Asian countries to push back against Beijing.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Matthew Lewis and Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500, set records as jobless claims decline

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Thursday after a spate of strong corporate earnings and a further decline in U.S. unemployment claims last week, as investors weighed concerns of the surge of the Delta variant ahead of Friday's job's report. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July 31, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in more than 21 years last month as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage, the Labor Department's report showed. Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with healthcare stocks in the red as Cigna Corp slipped 10.9% after predicting a bigger hit to full-year earnings from the pandemic.

  • Beware Taliban promises, Afghanistan envoy to China warns

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Taliban cannot be trusted to keep their promise to China not to harbour Islamist militants seeking separatism in its Xinjiang region, Afghanistan's ambassador to China told Reuters, a week after China hosted Taliban officials. The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and a surge in fighting as Taliban insurgents gain territory, raise concerns for China, which worries that more instability in the region will disrupt its Belt and Road plan for infrastructure and energy links to the west and embolden separatists to destabilise its far western Xinjiang region.

  • With the Beijing Olympics in Sight, Chinese Director Lu Chuan Envisions the 2022 Asian Games

    Chinese director Lu Chuan will be the lead director of the opening ceremony for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou city, an international sports spectacle taking place months after the Beijing Winter Olympics. Held every four years, the games will occur from Sept. 10 to 25 in the verdant capital of Zhejiang province, coinciding […]

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • IOC, Thomas Bach decline to denounce alleged detention of Uyghurs in China ahead of Beijing Olympics

    Allegations of genocide against the Uyghurs have prompted calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Games.

  • Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel for first time since 2006 war

    Hezbollah on Friday fired 19 rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israeli military outposts on the border between the two countries. Most were intercepted by the Iron Dome system and there were no casualties, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.Why it matters: This is the first time Hezbollah has fired rockets on Israel and publicly taken responsibility since the 2006 war. It's a significant escalation in tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border in recent weeks. Stay on top of the latest mark

  • Former Team USA gymnast calls Biles a role model for Tokyo Olympics decisions

    Former Team USA gymnast Nastia Liukin said what Simone Biles did in Tokyo is more impressive than any of her past Olympic wins. Liukin spoke to CBS News about how it's not accomplishments in the arena, but in the community, that make athletes role models.

  • U.N. Security Council to discuss deadly tanker attack off Oman

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Britain will raise a deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman during a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday, diplomats said, but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action. Britain told the Security Council on Tuesday it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out the tanker attack last week, which killed two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian. Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday's attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

  • Is the U.S. prepared for the next disaster? New book 'Disasterology' asks the hard questions

    "Disasterology" author Samantha Montano Montano is an expert on the intersectionality of disasters, climate change and media.

  • U.S. men finally playing their best basketball, ready for rematch with France for gold

    The U.S. men's basketball team is finally playing their best basketball and is ready for rematch with France for the gold.

  • Bruins roster reset: Updated lines, pairings after free agent signings

    Let's take an updated look at the Bruins' lines, pairings and goalie tandem after the team's flurry of free agent signings and departures.

  • 60% of Americans Say a Donald Trump 2024 Bid Would Be 'Bad for the Country,' According to Poll

    The study from Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,290 U.S. adults nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points

  • G7 countries condemn Iran over oil tanker attack

    In a joint statement on Friday, the foreign ministers of the G7 member states condemned the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker last week and blamed Iran for orchestrating it. Why it matters: The joint statement is a diplomatic achievement for the U.S., the U.K. and Israel, who in recent days have sought to build as wide a coalition as possible to condemn Iran and increase the pressure on the new Iranian government. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Dr

  • U.N. concerned about unused vaccines, can help if governments ask

    The United Nations is concerned about situations where COVID-19 vaccines have gone unused, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday, stressing that the world body can only help get doses into arms at the request of governments. The COVAX vaccine sharing program has so far delivered 186.2 million doses to 138 countries, according to data from the U.N. children's agency UNICEF. COVAX aims to secure 2 billion doses for low and middle income countries by the end of 2021.

  • Am I being impersonated by Chinese activists?

    Early on Thursday morning I awoke to find that someone purporting to be me had emailed colleagues asking to know their innermost thoughts on China and Chinese sanctions. At least one of my colleagues responded, thinking it was me. More emails have followed, and some have received a response. This is not the first time this has happened since I, alongside a few colleagues, was sanctioned by the Chinese government earlier this year, and it's unlikely to be the last.

  • ‘Woke means you lose’: Donald Trump rails at USWNT after Olympic bronze

    Loser of presidential election attacks team who won bronzeTrump falsely says players did not stand for anthem United States players pose for a photo after winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photograph: François Nel/Getty Images Donald Trump, who spent significant portions of his presidency criticizing athletes, has been strangely quiet during the Tokyo Olympics. But on Thursday he popped up to take aim at one of his favourite targets: the US women’s national soccer team. “If our soccer t

  • ‘Butcher of Tehran’ should work with the West, says Dominic Raab

    Britain will remain “calm and composed” in the face of Tehran’s “nefarious conduct”, Dominic Raab has said, as he urged Iran’s new hardline president to work with the West.

  • China pledges 2 billion vaccines globally through year's end

    A pledge by China to supply 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries this year expands the commitments made by a nation that is already the largest exporter of the shots by far. President Xi Jinping made the announcement Thursday in a message to an international forum China organized on vaccine cooperation. “This means that China stands ready to provide safe and effective vaccines for nearly 10% of the population in the rest of the world," said Wang Xiaolong, the director general of the Foreign Ministry's Department of International Economic Affairs.

  • The Latest: China pledges 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged that 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be supplied to the world through this year, increasing China’s commitment as the largest exporter of the shots. Xi’s announcement was delivered late Thursday at a vaccine forum China hosted virtually. The figure likely includes the 770 million doses China has already donated or exported already and it’s not clear if it includes a COVAX agreement for Chinese producers to supply 550 million doses.

  • Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman reflect on gold medal win for the 'A-Team'

    In the wake of their gold medal win vs. Australia in beach volleyball, Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman speak candidly about their evolution as teammates, as well as the high praise they received from America's original A-Teamer, Mr. T.