Blinken grounded in Davos as plane has 'critical failure'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been grounded in Switzerland after his plane had a "critical failure" due to an oxygen leak, officials said.

America's top diplomat was due to return from the World Economic Forum in Davos when the flight issue occurred.

A separate plane was sent to fetch Mr Blinken, as his aides returned to Washington by commercial flight.

Mr Blinken has visited multiple countries since the Israel-Gaza war broke out in October.