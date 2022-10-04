Blinken holds calls with S.Korea, Japan to condemn N.Korea missile launch

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea "strongly condemned" North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, the U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The trio also condemned North Korea's disregard of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and its deeply destabilizing implications for the region, spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken emphasized that the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remained "ironclad," and reaffirmed the importance of close trilateral cooperation to hold North Korea "accountable for its unacceptable behavior," the statement added.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)