Blinken labels Russian attacks on Ukraine energy infrastructure ‘barbaric’

4
Zach Schonfeld
·2 min read

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called recent barrages of Russian missile strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “barbaric” on Wednesday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “freeze and starve Ukrainians.”

Ukraine says Russia has stepped up its attacks against energy infrastructure targets in recent weeks, leading to rolling blackouts across the country and leaving many residents without heat and water as freezing winter temperatures set in.

“Heat, water, electricity — for children, for the elderly, for the sick — these are President Putin’s new targets. He’s hitting them hard,”  Blinken said in Romania while attending a NATO foreign minister meeting.

“This brutalization of Ukraine’s people is barbaric,” Blinken continued. “We are clear-eyed about the difficult winter that lies ahead. We know President Putin’s playbook: freeze and starve Ukrainians, force them from their homes, drive up energy, food and other household costs, not only across Europe but around the world, and then try to splinter our coalition.”

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned energy company, indicated on Wednesday that the country was producing enough electricity to meet only 73 percent of consumption needs.

“Generation capacity is gradually increasing, which will make it possible to slightly reduce the deficit in the power system,” the company wrote on Telegram.

The figure marks an improvement from one week ago, when the vast majority of customers’ power was knocked out after a barrage of Russian strikes.

Blinken on Tuesday announced the U.S. will provide $53 million to help Ukraine restore its energy grid after the country warned it was running out of supplies to make repairs.

“President Putin thinks that if he can just raise the costs high enough, the world will abandon Ukraine, that we’ll leave them to fend for themselves,” Blinken said on Wednesday. “His strategy has not and will not work. We will continue to prove him wrong.”

When asked how U.S. officials will prevent Russia from destroying the new equipment, which will include transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters and other technologies, Blinken said the Pentagon was working to ensure the process does not keep “repeating itself.”

The strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks have occurred in cities across the country, causing destruction and fatalities far from the front lines, like the capital of Kyiv.

“A part of this is making sure that not only are we getting Ukraine the weapons that it continues to need to defend itself and ward off the Russian aggression, but that some of that is used in a very deliberate way to, as best as possible, protect the energy infrastructure,” Blinken said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • An apparent letter bomb exploded at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Spanish authorities said

    Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered security to be beefed up at all embassies after what Ukrainian officials called an "attack."

  • IS says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

    The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in battle recently, the group’s spokesman said in audio released Wednesday. Al-Qurayshi is the second IS leader to be killed this year at a time when the extremist group has been trying to rise again with its sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in Iraq and Syria. Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group’s leadership following the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a U.S. raid in February in northwest Syria.

  • India's basmati rice exports could jump 15% as key buyers stock up

    India's exports of premium basmati rice are likely to jump 15% over last year as key buyers in the Middle East build their inventories despite prices jumping by nearly a quarter, leading exporters told Reuters. Higher basmati exports would keep local prices firm, helping Indian farmers earn more by pushing paddy prices up to a record high. India could export more than 4.5 million tonnes in 2022/23 financial year started on April 1, up 15 % from a year ago, he said.

  • NATO boosts Ukraine aid, accuses Putin of using cold as 'weapon of war'

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -NATO allies said on Tuesday they would help Ukraine repair energy infrastructure heavily damaged by Russian bombardments in what NATO's chief said was Moscow using the descending winter cold as "a weapon of war". Russia has been carrying out heavy missile attacks on Ukraine's power grid and heating infrastructure roughly weekly since October, in what Kyiv and its allies say is a deliberate campaign to harm civilians, a war crime. Russia acknowledges attacking Ukrainian infrastructure but denies deliberately seeking to harm civilians.

  • Ukraine’s membership depends on its success in war against Russia, says Stoltenberg

    Ukraine’s success in the war against Russia is a precondition for its membership in NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 30.

  • Occupiers took Ukrainian prisoners to 10 correctional facilities in Russia while they were leaving Kherson

    During their escape from Kherson Oblast, the occupiers took Ukrainian prisoners to 10 correctional facilities on Russian territory; the total number of prisoners may be 2,500 people. Source: Syrena publication, Meduza Quote: "According to human rights activists, the convicts, basically civilians who were illegally deported to the territory of another country, where they did not commit any crimes, are kept separately, and Russians are forbidden to communicate with them.

  • Putin acting ‘absolutely despicable’ over defeat in Ukraine, says White House

    It is “absolutely despicable” what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is doing in Ukraine in the last few weeks, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing on Nov. 28.

  • Ex-Dublin prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

    The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” went on trial Monday, accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.

  • Top Utilities Stocks

    Utilities stocks, often seen as a safe investment during a recession or economic downturn, proved their worth in the past year, rising more than 6% as represented by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) while the benchmark Russell 1000 Index fell 14.% percent. In terms of value investing, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) and Brookfield Renewable Corp. (BEPC) are top performers. Looking at utilities stocks for their growth potential, DTE Energy Co. (DTE) and NextEra Energy (NEE) take the lead.

  • EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes

    The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will work with international partners to get “the broadest international support possible" for the tribunal, while continuing to support the work of the International Criminal Court. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, his military forces have been accused of abuses ranging from killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to deadly attacks on civilian facilities, including the March 16 bombing of a theater in Mariupol that an Associated Press investigation established likely killed close to 600 people.

  • U.S. players proud to put their bodies on the line to beat Iran, advance at World Cup

    Christian Pulisic scores the decisive goal in the 38th minute but is injured on the play as the United States defeats Iran to advance at the World Cup.

  • The desperate Russian soldiers calling Ukraine's hotline for advice on how to surrender

    Desperate Russian soldiers are ringing up a Ukrainian "I want to live" hotline to ask for advice on how to surrender.

  • Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs

    “It’s a very vulnerable part of the country for tornadoes -- especially tornadoes after dark,” Elliott said. “We all have to work together to get the best results on these types of events that could potentially lead to lots of devastation.”

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin will fail in attempts to break civilian spirit, US predicts

    Russia may have turned the lights out but Ukrainians will stay strong, says Washington’s Blinken

  • Possible bearish signals as Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) insiders disposed of US$10m worth of stock

    Over the past year, many Equinix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQIX ) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have...

  • UNC’s Drake Maye rides star-making season into ACC title game

    Drake Maye has put up big numbers all season for No. 24 North Carolina. Now he has a chance to lead the Tar Heels to something more: an ACC championship.

  • Lovie Smith on losing Derek Stingley for matchup vs. Dolphins: ‘It’s tough’

    Smith told reporters that losing Stingley for the #Texans' matchup against the #Dolphins was "tough"

  • House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions

    The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. If approved there, it will be quickly signed by President Joe Biden, who requested the action. Biden on Monday asked Congress to intervene and avert the rail stoppage that could strike a devastating blow to the nation’s fragile economy by disrupting the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods.

  • 2 dead after storms sweep South

    At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours, with the agency confirming a…

  • World Cup win increases prize money for American men, women

    The U.S. women's team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament, thanks to a new deal to split World Cup earnings. A 1-0 win by the men over Iran on Tuesday night increased their World Cup prize money to approximately $380,000 for each player in the squad. The same applies to players on the U.S. roster for the 2023 Women's World Cup because of the new collective bargaining agreements between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the men’s and women’s unions.