Blinken, Lavrov meet for first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

1
Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·1 min read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met Thursday on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in India, according to U.S. officials.

The encounter was the first between Blinken and Lavrov since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. U.S. officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation, said Blinken and Lavrov spoke for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the conference in New Delhi. Russia's foreign ministry denied the top diplomats held a one-on-one meeting.

Ukraine's top military spy: Russia will be out of 'military tools' by spring

According to the officials, Blinken "disabused" Lavrov of any idea Moscow might have that Washington's support for Ukraine is wavering as the war moved into its second year. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed in a statement provided to Russian state media that the meeting "could not have taken place" because of the "position of the U.S.," which she said was "in favor of escalating conflicts" globally.

Blinken and Lavrov last had direct contact last summer, when they spoke by phone about a U.S. proposal for Russia to release U.S. detainees Paul Whelan and formerly detained WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner was released in a prisoner swap in December. Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, has been imprisoned since 2018.

During Thursday's conversation, according to U.S. officials, Blinken urged Russia to accept a U.S. proposal for the release of Whelan and to reverse its decision to suspend cooperation in New START, a nuclear arms treaty between the U.S. and Russia.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blinken, Lavrov meet for first time since Ukraine war's start

