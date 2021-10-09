Blinken to meet Israeli, UAE counterparts next week

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and Mexico's Foreign Secretary Ebrard hold joint news conference in Mexico City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Israeli and United Arab Emirates counterparts next week to discuss progress made on the so-called Abraham Accords as well regional security, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.

Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Wednesday in separate bilateral meetings and in a trilateral setting, the State Department said in a statement.

"They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability," the State Department said.

Blinken last month pledged to encourage more Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel as he hosted a virtual meeting with Israeli and Arab counterparts to mark the first anniversary of the set of landmark diplomatic agreements.

The leaders of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords, widely seen as a diplomatic success for former President Donald Trump, at the White House in September of last year.

Israel and Sudan announced in the following month that they would normalize relations, and Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel in December, after President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the U.S. election.

Biden has backed the deals since taking office in January, and senior aides have said they were working to get additional Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel after decades of enmity.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken to visit Colombia later this month

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Colombia later this month to strengthen the two countries' relationship and discuss diverse topics related to their shared agenda, the Andean country's foreign ministry said on Friday. The United States is Colombia's chief ally in the fight against drug trafficking and its main export destination. Blinken accepted the invitation to visit Colombia from Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez following a meeting between the two in Paris, Colombia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

  • Exclusive: Australia sees trade deal with EU by end-2022 -minister

    Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday he expected to finalise a free trade agreement with the European Union by the end of next year, despite the EU's anger over Canberra's cancellation of a submarine contract with France. Brussels postponed the latest round of talks, which were due to start on Oct. 12, until November in solidarity with France after Australia scrapped the multi-billion dollar deal that Paris considered the cornerstone of its Indo-Pacific policy. Tehan, in Italy for a meeting of the Group of 20 developed countries, told Reuters in an interview he was not concerned by the delay in the talks, and reaching an agreement was strongly in the interests of both sides.

  • How Ali from 'Squid Game' is making migrant worker exploitation in Korea more visible

    As Korean horror drama “Squid Game” has the entire world hooked to their Netflix accounts, a lesser-known diaspora is coming to the mainstream.

  • FCC could have a Republican majority, thanks to Biden delays

    President Joe Biden has failed to nominate a chairman or fifth commissioner to the Federal Communications Commission, stifling the Democratic agenda at the agency and creating the possibility that Republicans get an opportunity to take over the majority at the end of this year.

  • Taliban say they won't work with US to contain Islamic State

    The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the United States to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August. Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to meet Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Officials from both sides have said issues include reining in extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could surge next

    Heads-up. This trio of Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • A multi-day threat for severe weather is expected across the central United States.

    After an extended lull in severe weather across the central United States, Mother Nature is setting the stage to bring that to an abrupt end in the coming days. Across the classic Tornado Alley of the Plains, places like Oklahoma City, Dallas and Wichita, Kansas, need to remain on alert as a series of storms will likely spawn severe weather. As of Oct. 9, there have been 1,007 preliminary reports of tornadoes across the country according to the Storm Prediction Center. Leading the count is Texas

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • Joe Manchin joined with Senate Republicans in condemning Chuck Schumer's 'classless speech' before a debt-limit vote

    Manchin appeared to be upset with Schumer's speech, pressing his hands to his face and shaking his head repeatedly as he sat behind him.

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.

  • Turkey asks U.S. to buy 40 F-16 jets to upgrade Air Force -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Turkey has made a request to the U.S. to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, as the NATO ally looks to modernize its Air Force after the purchase of F-35 jets fell through, sources familiar with the matter said. The deal, worth billions, is still working its way through the Foreign Military Sales process which is subject to approval by the U.S. State Department as well as the U.S. Congress which can block deals. "As a matter of policy, the Department does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they have been formally notified to Congress," a spokesperson for the State Department said.

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • Now that the public comment is out, we know what Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was hiding

    It seems McGeachin wasn’t worried about privacy, but about how unpopular her task force was. | Opinion

  • 'Civility is gone': Manchin slams Schumer broadside against GOP

    Republican and Democratic leaders both tried to claim political victory after ending a weekslong debt ceiling standoff in the Senate, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attack on the GOP Thursday night left a key centrist in his party angry enough to walk off the Senate floor.

  • Call Taiwan a country, French senator says, angering China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan should be called a country, a senior French senator said on Friday during a visit to Taipei, doubling down on earlier comments that have angered Beijing, which views the island as one of its provinces, not a country. Taiwan's name is a tricky issue. Formally called the Republic of China, it is not recognised by most of the world, which has diplomatic ties with Beijing.

  • QAnon circles are spreading a conspiracy theory about photos of Biden's White House staging area, claiming it's proof that he's a fake president

    The conspiracy theory that the White House created a fake set for President Joe Biden to get his booster shot has been debunked by Politifact.

  • "Pattern of angry incompetence": McConnell’s done dealing

    Less than 24 hours after Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made a point of trying to spin the narrative to his party's favor, telling President Biden via letter that Republicans will not assist again if Democrats "drift into another avoidable crisis."Why it matters: For months, McConnell refused to budge over his insistence that Democrats suspend the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process. Crisis was averted Thursday nig

  • Two Former Melania Trump Allies Are Feuding Over Who Did More Damage in the White House

    Melania Trump’s time in the White House wasn’t an idyllic season of life for her. She preferred her former private life over her public role as First Lady, but her office seems like it was the “Battle of the Stephanies” during her time in Washington, D.C. With the recent release of Stephanie Grisham’s book, I’ll […]

  • Democrats could be on the 'precipice' of a minority-party era

    Democrats could be on the 'precipice' of a minority-party era

  • As Guyana finds more oil reserves, it wants border dispute with Venezuela settled

    Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó don’t agree on much. But last month, the two adversaries did find common ground on at least one thing —where Venezuela’s border begins— and neighboring Guyana isn’t happy.