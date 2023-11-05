Blinken meets with Abbas in West Bank; Israeli airstrike slams Gaza camp: Live updates

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday in an unannounced stop in the West Bank as the Israel-Hamas war continued to rage amid outcries over Israel's unabated assault on Gaza.

The visit came as Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, according to health officials there.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas fighters and has accused the group of using civilians as human shields. Critics say the strikes are fueling a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Blinken traveled to Ramallah one day after meeting with Arab foreign ministers in Jordan and after holding talks with Israel's President Benjamin Netanyahu. Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers seek an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. But Netanyahu vows there will be no temporary stop until all of the hostages taken by Hamas during the group's brutal attack on Israel border communities on Oct. 7 are released.

Blinken is pressing for a humanitarian "pause" rather than a full cease-fire to enable aid to be delivered and to allow more civilians to escape Gaza. “It is our view now that a cease-fire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on Oct. 7,” Blinken said.

Developments:

∎ The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has topped 9,700, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. The UNRWA says 72 of its staff members have been killed.

∎ More than 1,400 people in Israel have died, most in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that ignited the war, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

∎ About 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

∎ Abbas said the Palestinian Authority would only assume control of Gaza as part of a “comprehensive political solution” establishing an independent state that would also take in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, lands Israel seized in the 1967 war. Abbas has no authority in Gaza since Hamas took over in 2007.

Israeli tanks are deployed on the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Nov. 5, 2023.

Strike on refugee camp called 'a true massacre'

Israeli airstrikes slammed the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza early Sunday. An Associated Press reporter at a nearby hospital saw eight dead children, including a baby, who had been brought in after the strike.

The camp is located in the evacuation zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge as it targets its military offensive in the north.

Arafat Abu Mashaia, who lives in the camp, said the strike flattened multi-story homes where people were sheltering. “It was a true massacre,” he said. “All here are peaceful people. I challenge anyone who says there were resistance (fighters) here.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

As shelves empty, search for food in Gaza is daunting

Palestinians in Gaza say it has become increasingly difficult to find food. Aid being carried through the Rafah crossing can't keep up with the demand at supermarkets. Bakeries have also been damaged by airstrikes, and many are closed because of fuel and water shortages.

Some residents say much of the food coming through the Rafah crossing in Egypt has already expired or will expire before it can reach people in need. Wael Abu Omar, a spokesperson for the Rafah crossing, said that in recent days the trucks have contained more body bags than canned food. Recently delivered biscuits had expired and were inedible, he said.

Lynn Hastings, a senior U.N. official based in Jerusalem, said she was aware of the reports of expired food but could not independently confirm them as the World Food Program’s food shipments of date bars wouldn’t expire for another month.

Bereaved fathers resist urge for vengeance

Rami Elhanan, an Israeli, and Bassam Aramin, a Palestinian, were once united by their anger and grief.

Elhanan lost his 14-year-old daughter Smadar when she was killed in a Palestinian suicide bombing in Jerusalem in 1997. She had been out shopping with friends to buy books ahead of the new school year.

Aramin's daughter Abir was 10 when she was shot in the head and killed in 2007 by a bullet fired by an Israeli soldier as she stood outside her school with some classmates.

Now they are close friends, refer to one another as "my brother" and share the belief that no amount of fighting between Israelis and Palestinians will lead to peace, just more killing in a "circle of blood."

Tiny Qatar playing a big role in Mideast crisis

A tiny Persian Gulf nation with an abundance of natural gas reserves and a desire for prestige on the world stage has become a pivotal player in the fate of hostages held by Hamas.

Qatar has taken on the role of intermediary in negotiations aiming to secure the release of more than 200 hostages captured by Hamas in its attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Four already have been freed. The Israeli military rescued another earlier this week.

Qatari mediators also helped broker a deal that has allowed for limited evacuations of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people from the Gaza Strip, which Israel has been pummeling with air strikes since the Hamas attack last month.

What is Hamas?

Hamas was founded in 1987 during the first Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. Hamas is an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya, or Islamic resistance movement. The group’s charter calls for establishment of an Islamic Palestinian state that would replace the current state of Israel. The militant organization is committed to the destruction of Israel and has been designated a terrorist group by the U.S., the EU and various nations. The political wing of Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007.

It was founded by a Palestinian activist connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist organization with ties to Egypt. Iran provides Hamas with financial, material and logistical support. Hamas also cooperates with Hezbollah, another Iran-backed, U.S.-designated terrorist group, based in Lebanon.

− Jeanine Santucci

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Blinken meets with Abbas in West Bank