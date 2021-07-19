Blinken meets Belarus opposition leader as criticism mounts

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks during her news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Monday with Belarus’ main opposition leader as the United States steps up criticism of the government in Minsk for a widening crackdown on dissent following disputed elections last year.

Blinken met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the State Department to show support for her and other protesters demanding an end to repression. Tsikhanouskaya was President Alexander Lukashenko’s main challenger in the August 2020 election and was forced to leave the country after the polls that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.

“They discussed the ongoing repression, the crackdown by the Lukashenko regime and the steps that we have said, and much of the international community has said, that the Lukashenko regime must take,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

“As you know, Ms. Tsikhanouskaya has been at the forefront of the opposition movement in Belarus, and we were happy to welcome her to the department today and to continue our efforts to stand with the Belarusian people and their aspirations for human rights, democracy, and their broader Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” he said.

Tsikhanouskaya is in Washington this week meeting with Biden administration officials and lawmakers to seek their backing.

Monday’s meeting came after authorities in Belarus widened the crackdown last week by raiding the homes and offices of dozens of independent media outlets and civic leaders, prompting condemnations by the United States and European nations. The country’s main security agency, which still goes under its Soviet-era name KGB, said those targeted were suspected of involvement in “extremist activities.”

“The ongoing crackdown on journalists and civil society is the Lukashenka regime’s latest brutality,” Price said on Friday. “We call on the Belarusian authorities to release their 550-plus political prisoners and engage in a dialogue with the opposition and civil society. We stand with the people of Belarus."

Lukashenko, the longtime authoritarian leader of Belarus, has promised to “deal with” organizations that he accuses of fomenting unrest in the aftermath of the election and months of protests against his rule. Lukashenko was proclaimed the victor, cementing a sixth term in office, despite widespread complaints the vote was neither free nor fair.

Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown, including police beating thousands of demonstrators and arresting more than 35,000 people.

Overall, 32 Belarusian journalists are in custody, either serving their sentences or awaiting trial, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for UK over COVID-19

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both issued on Monday their highest warnings against travel to the United Kingdom because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in that country. Each raised the UK to "Level Four," telling Americans they should avoid travel there. "If you must travel to the United Kingdom, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC said in an advisory, while the State Department said: "Do not travel to the United Kingdom due to COVID-19."

  • UNESCO chides Australia over Great Barrier Reef proposal

    The Chinese host of this year's meeting of the U.N. World Heritage Committee has defended the body's proposal to label the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” against Australian government suspicion that China influenced the finding for political reasons. The committee, which is meeting both virtually and in the Chinese city of Fuzhou for the next two weeks, will consider the draft decision on Friday. “Australia, as a member state of the World Heritage Committee, should ... attach importance to the opinions of the advisory bodies and earnestly fulfill the duty of World Heritage protection instead of making groundless accusations against other states,” said Tian Xuejun, the Chinese vice minister of education and the president of this year's session, on Sunday.

  • Belarus arrests 3 journalists in continuing media crackdown

    Authorities in Belarus raided offices of an independent newspaper and detained three of its journalists Monday as part of a relentless crackdown on media outlets and civil society activists. Alyaksandr Mantsevich, the editor of the Regionalnaya Gazeta (Regional Newspaper), and journalists Zoya Khrutskaya and Nasta Utkina, were detained, said the Belarusian Association of Journalists, or BAJ.

  • Moroccan journalist convicted of spying, sex assault

    A Casablanca court on Monday convicted prominent journalist and activist Omar Radi on charges of espionage and sexual assault and sentenced him to six years in prison. Radi, an investigative journalist jailed since his arrest in July 2020, has denied any wrongdoing. Rights groups say the charges against Radi were politically motivated, and his case has raised concerns about media freedoms in Morocco.

  • Who's in? California recall candidate list draws confusion

    The official list of who's running in California's recall election of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom remained unsettled Sunday, with conservative talk radio host Larry Elder maintaining he should be included but state officials saying he submitted incomplete tax returns, a requirement to run. Elder's next recourse is to go to court to get on the ballot for the Sept. 14 election, which he tweeted late Sunday he may do.

  • Biden says major spending bills will bolster economic growth

    President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum of his first six months in office, aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on the two bills. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a Wednesday deadline for a procedural vote to begin debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the details of which are still being worked out as senators wrangle over how to pay for the new spending in the $1 trillion package of highway, water system and other public works projects. At the same time, Democrats are working out the particulars of a separate bill that would invest $3.5 trillion in social services, education and support for families, that they aim to ultimately pass with solely Democratic support.

  • Biden Argues Massive Government Spending Will Help Fend Off Inflation, Not Exacerbate It

    President Biden argued that an influx of government spending bill will help fend off inflation, in a speech on the state of the economy at the White House.

  • Israeli PM: No change to ban on Jewish prayer at mosque

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there, his office said Monday, walking back comments that sparked angry reactions a day earlier. Bennett, Israel's new premier, had raised concerns on Sunday when he said Israel was committed to protecting “freedom of worship” for Jews at the hilltop compound. Under a long-standing practice, Jews are allowed to visit — but not pray -- at the site, which they revere as the Temple Mount and which Muslims hold sacred as the home of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

  • PS4 'cryptofarm' reportedly used bots to grind in-game FIFA currency

    Instead of a crypto mining operation, the consoles were building up FIFA Ultimate Team accounts for profit.

  • 3 US tennis stars share message of support for Coco Guaff sidelined by COVID-19

    U.S. tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff has been sidelined from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving the women's singles squad to just three first-time Olympians for the red, white and blue. Alison Riske, Jen Brady and Jessica Pegula spoke with "Good Morning America" moments after learning they would represent Team USA without Gauff before heading to the Summer games.

  • Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end "occupation" in Afghanistan

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should "end the occupation of their brothers' soil", and played down a warning from the militant group of consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to run Kabul airport. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 and have fought for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul and reimpose Islamic rule.

  • UAE's top prince in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

    Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince visited Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday following weeks of speculation about the growing rift between the two leaders. The meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, 60, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 35, also came a day after their energy ministers announced a compromise on oil production quotas that had been preceded by rare public commentary between the OPEC allies. The state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported few details about the meeting, describing it as a discussion on the “deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries” and “the latest regional and international developments.”

  • DeSantis slams Biden administration's 'double standard' on Cuban immigrants

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at President Joe Biden’s immigration policies over the weekend, accusing the administration of having a double standard when it comes to allowing Cuban migrants.

  • Wake Forest 12-year-old puts the ‘junior’ in U.S. Junior Amateur

    Davis Wotnosky is the youngest competitor at this week’s U.S. Junior Amateur at the Country Club of NC in Pinehurst.

  • 'Law & Order: SVU' actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder

    Actor Isaiah Stokes has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Queens, New York man.

  • Kid Cudi disables Instagram comments on a photo showing his painted nails and tells critics to 'f--- way off'

    Rapper and actor Kid Cudi disabled comments on an Instagram photo showing him with painted nails. He also responded to critics on Twitter.

  • ‘We can talk about the rest of the world, but the U.S. need to hone in’ on its own difficulties: doctor

    Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, GoodStock Consulting LLC Co-Founder & Medical Director and University of Virginia Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre and Seana Smith to discuss the latest on the coronavirus and what to make of the recent news on the delta variant.

  • Can America save itself? The outlook is grim

    On COVID, climate, and the end of the world

  • Jeff Bezos to blast into space aboard New Shepard rocket ship

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos will launch into space in the first crewed flight of his rocket ship.

  • Trump Organization official who reportedly testified for prosecutors previously said Trump misused charity funds

    Jeff McConney has reportedly testified for the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.