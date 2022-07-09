Blinken meets China's Wang after leading pressure efforts on Russia

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Brunnstrom
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Daniel Kritenbrink
    United States diplomat

By David Brunnstrom

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali on Saturday after a G20 ministerial meeting on the Indonesian island where the top U.S. diplomat led efforts to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine.

U.S. officials say Blinken's first face-to-face meeting with Wang since October, which includes a morning session of talks and a working lunch, is aimed at keeping the difficult U.S. relationship with Beijing stable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into conflict.

Blinken is expected to repeat warnings to China not to support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine and the two sides will address contentious issues that include Taiwan, China's extensive South China Sea claims, Beijing's moves to expand its influence throughout the Pacific, human rights, and trade tariffs.

However, both sides share an interest in keeping the relationship stable and Blinken and U.S. officials say U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak again coming weeks, something Saturday's meeting is likely to address.

Daniel Russel, a top U.S. diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama who has close contact with Biden administration officials, said he believed a key aim for the meeting would be to explore the possibility of an in-person meeting between Biden and Xi, their first as leaders, possibly on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November.

Washington calls China its main strategic rival and is concerned it might one day attempt to take over the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan, just as Russia attacked Ukraine.

The current top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, said on Tuesday he expected a "candid" exchange with Wang and said it would be another opportunity "to convey our expectations about what we would expect China to do and not to do in the context of Ukraine."

Shortly before Russia's Feb. 24 Ukraine invasion, Beijing and Moscow announced a "no limits" partnership. But U.S. officials have said they have not seen China evade tough U.S.-led sanctions on Moscow or provide military equipment to Russia.

However, China has refused to condemn Russia's actions and criticized the sweeping sanctions. U.S. officials have warned of consequences, including sanctions, should China start offering material support for Russia's war effort, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to degrade the Ukrainian military though Kyiv counters that it is an imperial-style land grab.

U.S. officials are not expecting specific outcomes from Saturday's talks, but Kritenbrink said it was "critical" to maintain open lines of communication with China to "prevent any miscalculation that could lead inadvertently to conflict and confrontation."

The meeting will be the latest high-level U.S.-China contact.

Despite their strategic rivalry, the world's two largest economies remain major trading partners and Biden has been considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb surging U.S. inflation before the November midterm elections, with control of Congress in focus.

Analysts say Xi has an interest in maintaining stable relations with Washington for the time being as he seeks an unprecedented third term at a congress of the ruling Communist Party later this year.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met last month with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Luxembourg.

The White House said on Tuesday it is still looking at options on whether to cut tariffs on Chinese imports, even as industry requests to keep the duties in place mounted. No breakthrough announcement is expected from Blinken and Wang's meeting on Saturday.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G20 talks in Bali

    Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security

  • Australia, New Zealand say Pacific must discuss China

    Australia and New Zealand’s prime ministers agreed Friday that the security implications of China’s burgeoning influence must be discussed at a meeting of western Pacific leaders next week. The neighboring countries are the wealthiest in the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum whose leaders will meet July 11-14 in the Fijian capital Suva. Australia and New Zealand fear the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands struck this year could lead to a Chinese naval base being established in the south Pacific.

  • G20 diplomats face unity headwinds on Ukraine, war's impact

    Top diplomats from the richest and largest developing nations are confronting multiple crises as they open talks beset by sharp divisions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impacts on food and energy security, along with climate change, poverty and the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic

  • Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi taps Vietnam as production base for Southeast Asia market amid supply chain disruptions at home

    Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi Corp has taken delivery of its first batch of locally made handsets in Vietnam as part of a broader expansion to Southeast Asia amid supply chain disruptions at home, according to its contract manufacturer. Xiaomi has been working with Hong Kong-based DBG Holdings in Vietnam for more than a year to boost the supply of handsets in the region, a DBG representative told the South China Morning Post. The contract electronics manufacturer operates plants in China and I

  • Yuba City woman arrested for sexually abusing foster child, police say

    A 30-year-old Yuba City woman is facing sexual assault charges for abusing a foster child legally in her care, authorities said. Elizabeth Valdovinos was arrested on Thursday after an investigation into the abuse, the Yuba City Police Department said on social media.

  • Labcorp becomes first national laboratory to offer monkeypox test, will complete testing at North Carolina facility

    Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using the CDC's orthopoxvirus, becoming the first national laboratory to do so. The testing will be completed in Labcorp's main lab in Burlington.

  • White House announces $1 billion in grants to upgrade America’s airport terminals

    The Biden administration continues to roll out new infrastructure money and is announcing an infusion of cash for one the most visible signs of America’s infrastructure challenges: airport terminals.

  • Kris Jenner tells Martha Stewart she would ‘never judge’ her family for having kids before marriage

    When it comes to her relationship with her daughters, Kris Jenner is a pretty open-minded mother.

  • Love Is Blind Star Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis in a Courthouse Wedding Ceremony

    Shaina Hurley and Christos Lardakis are reportedly planning a bigger ceremony in Greece later this month

  • Hong Kong illustrates the terrible truth about Communist China

    Governments and businesses have a duty to actively resist repressive governments.

  • Mayor calls on civilians to evacuate from Kherson Oblast

    As the Ukrainian army continues its advance in the south, invading Russian forces might use civilians as a shield.

  • Tiger Woods using new driver shaft while prepping for British Open at St. Andrews

    Tiger is tweaking his gear ahead of his trip to St. Andrews.

  • Survivors, now men, finally face former Wisconsin priest charged with molesting them

    As Paul Eck sat in the courtroom, he said, the only thing that mattered was seeing justice after 35 years and protecting others.

  • Argus & Exane BNP Paribas Downgrade United Airlines - Read Why

    Argus analyst John Staszak downgraded United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) to Hold from Buy. The analyst is lowering his EPS estimates to reflect flight cancellations, pilot shortages, and elevated fuel prices. Related: July Fourth Weekend Started With Cancellations And Delays For Air Travelers: WSJ Staszak believes that UAL is well-positioned to benefit from the current recovery in airline traffic but expects demand for leisure travel in the U.S. to level off as the economy weakens and co

  • Polish port expects to up Ukrainian grain exports

    STORY: Trucks full of corn are rumbling into Poland's northern port of Gdansk.&nbsp;Managers at the facility say they expect large increases in the amount of Ukrainian grain it handles over the next year. The conflict in Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, has heightened concerns about food security worldwide, driving up prices to record levels this year.The country has struggled to export goods with war raging along its southern coast and many of its ports blocked.Rafal Rozanski is manager of the bulk terminal at Gdansk."In July, August, and for the next entire season until June 2023, we assume an increase of approximately 500% to 600% in the reloading of Ukrainian goods."Before the war, Ukraine exported more than 90% of its grain and oilseeds via its Black Sea ports, moving up to 6 million tonnes per month.Now much has to go overland, but a Ukranian truck driver says it's a slow process:"Long, there is a long queue at the border. Lots of cars from the Ukrainian side. Before I reached the Ukrainian border, I had been standing for four days. I crossed the Polish border in one day, and came here, to Gdansk, to offload."Rozanski said improvements to the port of Gdansk could help it to take the place of Ukrainian ports such as Odesa while they're out of action.

  • A timeline of the career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

    Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot at a campaign event Friday in western Japan, had been the country’s longest-serving prime minister. While credited with bringing a degree of stability to Japan following a period of economic malaise and constant turnover among leaders, Abe angered neighbors South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution. Here is a look at some key dates in Abe’s life and career.

  • Yellen to push price cap on Russian oil during Asia visit

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this month will visit the Indo-Pacific for the first time since taking over the department and will use the trip to make the U.S. case for a price cap on Russian oil aimed at reducing revenue to the Kremlin as it presses ahead with its attack on Ukraine. Yellen will address the economic and humanitarian challenges wrought by Russia's war in Ukraine as she represents the U.S. at Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and makes additional stops in Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea. During the July 12-19 trip, Yellen will notably avoid visiting China, although she did hold a call with China’s vice premier on Monday.

  • Analysis:'Nobody's perfect': German economy, engine of Europe, splutters

    Long one of the globe's economic stars, Germany is on a brink of a reversal of fortune which some fear imperils the prosperity built by its post-war generation. While on the surface, the German economic engine is purring, a recent reversal in exports and steep stock price falls betray deep-seated problems in the continent's most populous and industrious country, a central pillar of the European Union. In May, Europe's biggest economy imported more than it exported for the first time in three decades, breaking a winning streak as "Exportweltmeister" or "global export champion" since the country's reunification.

  • Beijing says Chinese airlines are in talks to buy Airbus A220s, days after the European manufacturer beat out Boeing to seal a $37 billion deal for its A320s

    Global Times, the Chinese state-owned newspaper, said Airbus is in "close contact" with Chinese airlines about deals for its low-emission A220s.

  • Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 as West denounces Ukraine war

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -G20 foreign ministers called for an end to the war and grain blockade in Ukraine on Friday, as Russia's top diplomat walked out of a meeting and denounced the West for "frenzied criticism" and squandering a chance to tackle global economic problems. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on food security and energy dominated the closed-door gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali, which ended with no joint statement, and no announcements of any agreements being reached. The forum was the first face-to-face meeting between Russia and the fiercest critics of its war.