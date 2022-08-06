Blinken meets with Phillipine's President Marcos
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr during an Asia tour amid rising tensions with China
Rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan threaten to trigger significant shortages of electronics such as mobile phones, one of the world’s largest chip companies has warned.
Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington. The surge in interest in chipmaking stocks, which had lost more than a third of their value over the past year on valuation concerns, came after the U.S. Senate last week passed the "Chips and Science" Act to better compete with China. China's semiconductor index rose 6.8% on Friday to a four-month high, bringing the week's gains to 14.2%, the best weekly performance since mid-2020.
ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 22:42 After the occupiers attacked the ZNPP, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, demanded that harsh sanctions be imposed on the Russian nuclear sector.
Canadian actor Dylan Smith plays Largo Brandyfoot, a kind of “prehistoric Hobbit” in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Studios, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth's history, releasing September 2.
She was a skater girl.
IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 17:15 The Russian invaders have once again fired on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Three strikes were recorded near the industrial site and a high-voltage power line was hit.
Selena Gomez was spotted aboard a yacht with Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. Here's everything we know about him so far.
In a new interview, Patton Oswalt claimed that an Eternals sequel is coming, with Chloé Zhao returning to direct. Here's everything we know so far.
Starting in May, Russia's Gazprom began burning off gas near the Portovaya compressor station, through which it is pumped into the Nord Stream pipeline, Finnish publication Yle reported on Aug. 4.
If there’s one thing Jane Seymour will always be proud of, it’s her wonderful kids and grandkids. And this adorable snapshot only further proves that! It’s no secret how proud Seymour is of being a mother and grandmother, but we especially adore this group hug between her and her grandkids. She posted the super-sweet photo […]
The creators of the music, design and choreography for Apple TV+’s musical series Schmigadoon! drew on classic stage and screen musicals. Co-creator Cinco Paul, production designer Bo Welch, composer Christopher Willis and choreographer Christopher Gatelli each shared their musical influences on a panel for the Apple TV+ series at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season […]
The GOP has welcomed authoritarian leaders, like Hungary’s Viktor Orban, with open arms. Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele joins Katie Phang to discuss the latest out of CPAC, and reflect on why he remains in a party that he largely doesn’t recognize.
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should keep considering large hikes similar to the 75 basis-point increase approved last month until inflation meaningfully declines, Governor Michelle Bowman said.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax Vote“My view is th
It's also looking at what it calls a strong set of potential sites for future well development, in Louisiana and Appalachia.
Berry is one of the 21 Austin police officers facing excessive force indictments for their conduct during the 2020 racial justice protests.
A United Launch Alliance rocket carried a missile-detection satellite into orbit for the U.S. military Thursday, the final satellite in a series designed and partly built in Colorado. Centennial-based ULA's Atlas V launch vehicle blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida at 4:39 a.m. MT with the U.S. Space Force’s newest Space-based Infrared System (SBIRS) geostationary satellite, built by Jefferson County-based Lockheed Martin Space. ULA declared the launch a success later, marking the company’s 152nd consecutive successful launch and prompting congratulations from Gen. Jay Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force.
Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are ‘spam bots’ or real people. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract.
Young quarterback Trey Lance has shown great maturity while emerging as 49ers team leader.
LeRoy Butler leaped into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the same enthusiasm he celebrated big plays at Lambeau Field. The four-time All-Pro safety was the first of eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. “DJ Khaled said it best: 'God did,'” Butler began, referencing the song.
A speech by senior US officials to commemorate a WWII Pacific battle comes amid tensions with China.