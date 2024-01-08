Blinken meets Qatari leader in Middle East trip aimed at containing Israel-Hamas conflict

Israeli bombardment lights the skyline of Khan Yunis, pictured from Rafah in southern Gaza Strip late, on Sunday. U.S> Secretary Antony Blinken kicked off a Middle Eastern diplomatic push as the Israeli-Gaza conflict threatens to expand into a regional one. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza "could easily metastasize," causing more insecurity and suffering, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sunday as he met with Arab leaders in the Middle East as he tries to prevent the conflict from expanding.

The United States' top diplomat made the comment to reporters alongside Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani in Doha during his fourth trip to the region since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 and amid a diplomatic push to contain the conflict to the Palestinian enclave of Gaza as it threatens to spill into neighboring countries.

Blinken said "the heart of discussions" Saturday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordanian King Abdullah II and Thani on Sunday have been centered on preventing the conflict from spreading.

"We share a commitment to ensure that the conflict does not expand, and I think we also share a commitment to use the influence, the relationships, the ties that we have with different parties in the region to try to avoid escalation and to deter new fronts from opening," he said.

"This is not just a regional issue; it's a matter of global concern."

A displaced Palestinian man sits among objects salvaged from a house that was used as a shelter by his extended family members, many of whom were reported killed when it was destroyed during an Israeli strike in Morag village, south of Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, on Sunday. Secretary Antony Blinken kicked off a Middle Eastern diplomatic push as the Israeli-Gaza conflict threatens to expand into a regional one. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

His trip to Turkey, Greece, Jordan and Qatar, and which will also include stops in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Egypt through Thursday comes amid a precarious time in region.

On top of the war in Gaza, fighting between Israel and Hamas' Lebanese ally Hezbollah continues to escalate, Houthi rebels continue attacking shipping vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting the important trade route, and militants continue striking U.S. military personnel in Iraq and Syria -- all of which threatens to expand the initial conflict.

Thani told reporters that Qatar has been working with international and regional partners to achieve de-escalation and improve access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, but he remarked that the violence is increasing.

"We believe that we need to contain the crisis as soon as possible and to reach a cease-fire in Gaza, which will also help on de-escalating the region," he said.

Blinken's trip also comes as Israel has transitioned to a less intensive phase of its military operation in northern Gaza and amid discussions about the future governance of the Palestinian enclave, with some far-right Israeli politicians stating Palestinians should relocate.

Both Blinken and Thani reiterated their support for Palestinians to be able to return to their homes in Gaza.

"They cannot and they must not be pressed to leave Gaza," Blinken said. "We reject the statements by some Israeli ministers and lawmakers calling for a resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza."

Nearly 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war that began Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a bloody surprise attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 Israelis with another 240 taken hostage.

UP to 1.9 million Palestinians in Gaza, more than 85% of the enclave's population, have been displaced, many multiple times over, according to the United Nations relief agency of Palestine refugees.

Blinken said he has discussed efforts with world leaders on his trip to prevent further Palestinian deaths.