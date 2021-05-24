Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce

  • In this May 18, 2021 photo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference following meetings with the Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland. Blinken is heading to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on last week’s Gaza cease-fire by laying the groundwork for a resumption in long-stalled peace talks. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • FILE - In this May 12, 2021 photo Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses while speaking at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. Blinken is heading to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on last week's Gaza cease-fire by laying the groundwork for a resumption in long-stalled peace talks. President Joe Biden says Blinken departs Monday for a short visit to Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
1 / 2

US Mideast

In this May 18, 2021 photo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference following meetings with the Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland. Blinken is heading to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on last week’s Gaza cease-fire by laying the groundwork for a resumption in long-stalled peace talks. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the Middle East on Monday to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on and strengthen last week’s Gaza cease-fire, start an immediate flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and lay the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks.

President Joe Biden announced that he was dispatching Blinken to the region for what will be his administration's highest-level, in-person talks on the crisis that erupted earlier this month. The State Department said Blinken will visit Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt on a trip that comes as the administration has faced broad criticism for its initial response to the deadly violence.

In a statement, Biden said Blinken will work with regional partners to ensure “the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza.”

Blinken's discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordanian King Abdullah II will focus on shoring up the cease-fire, sending urgent aid to Gaza, ending intra-communal violence in Israeli cities and laying the preliminary groundwork for a return to peace talks, according to a senior State Department official.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the trip by name and spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said Blinken would be looking at how the U.S. can support Israel and the Palestinians in rebuilding, address the underlying causes that led to this crisis and advance equal measures of freedom, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians “in tangible ways.”

The official would not offer specifics as to what those “tangible ways” are, but already donor nations are being asked to look at potential new contributions to reconstruct damage done to civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

While Blinken will meet with the leaders of Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan, he will not see anyone from the militant Hamas movement that runs Gaza. Hamas is a U.S.-designated “foreign terrorist organization,” and contacts between American officials and the group are banned. That means the U.S. must rely on third countries like Egypt and Qatar to pass messages to Hamas. Hamas and Abbas' Fatah movement are also at odds, meaning that Palestinian leadership is split.

The senior State Department official said one aim of Blinken's talks would be to try to reintegrate Fatah “to some extent” into a leadership role in Gaza, where it has been locked out of power since losing elections in 2006. The official said that could help create conditions for more stability.

The Biden administration had been taken to task for its early response to the violence, including from Democratic allies in Congress who were demanding it take a tougher line on Israel and its response to rocket attacks from Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

The administration has defended its response by saying it engaged in intense, but quiet, high-level diplomacy to support a cease-fire, which was ultimately arranged last week after Egyptian mediation.

Blinken said Sunday that the behind-the-scenes effort led by Biden paid off, securing a truce after 11 days.

“President Biden leading this effort made the judgment that we could be most effective in doing that. And ultimately, after this intensive effort across the government, we got to where everyone wanted to be, which was to end the violence,” he said in an interview with CNN.

“But now, as the president said, I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to try to make the turn to start to build something more positive, and what that means at heart is that Palestinians and Israelis alike have to know in their day in and day out lives equal measures of opportunity, of security, of dignity,” Blinken said.

He said the time is not right for an immediate resumption in negotiations between the two sides but that steps could be taken — mainly humanitarian initiatives -- to repair damage from Israeli air strikes in Gaza, which caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and deaths.

“I don’t think we’re in a place where getting to some kind of a negotiation for what ultimately, I think, has to be the result, which is a two-state solution, is the first order of business,” he said. “We have to start building back in concrete ways and offering some genuine hope, prospects, opportunity in the lives of people.”

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken pledges US will deal with ‘grave humanitarian situation in Gaza’

    US secretary of state also reaffirms Biden administration supports a two-state solution Antony Blinken in Reykjavík, Iceland. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has pledged the Biden administration will deal with “the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza” and will seek “equal measures of security” for Israelis and Palestinians as a ceasefire after 11 days of conflict held throughout the weekend. More than 240 people in Gaza, including at least 66 children, and a dozen in Israel were killed during the violence, marking the first major diplomatic crisis for the Biden administration. Blinken told ABC News on Sunday that the ceasefire was “critical” to position the US “to make a pivot to building something more positive” and reiterated that the administration supports a two-state solution. “That has to start now with dealing with the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza. Then reconstruction, rebuilding what’s been lost. And critically, engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements in the lives of people so that Israelis and Palestinians can live with equal measures of security, of peace and dignity,” Blinken said. “It’s vitally important that Palestinians feel hope and have opportunity, and can live in security just as it is for Israelis, and there should be equal measures,” he added. Pressed on how the US would support rebuilding efforts in Gaza without funding Hamas, the militant group in power in Gaza, Blinken said the administration would rely on “trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi-government authority”. He argued that Hamas “has brought nothing but ruin to the Palestinian people”. Blinken credited Joe Biden’s “relentless, determined, but quiet diplomacy” in brokering the ceasefire but declined to comment on calls within the progressive wing of the Democratic party to curb arms sales to Israel. “One of the things I don’t do in this job is I don’t do politics. I focus on the policies. So I’ll leave the politics to others,” Blinken said. The president’s public stance on the conflict had also faced criticism from progressive House Democrats including Rashida Tlaib, who is Palestinian American and had urged the Biden to take a firmer position on Israel’s escalation of the violence. On Sunday, Senator Bernie Sanders, who this week introduced a resolution in the senate to block the sale of a $735m package of weapons to Israel, urged an “even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”. “You have a very difficult situation. You have Hamas, a terrorist group. You have a rightwing Israeli government, and the situation is getting worse. And all that I’m saying is that the United States of America has got to be leading the world in bringing people together, not simply supplying weapons to kill children in Gaza,” Sanders told CBS news.

  • Blinken: Israelis, Palestinians must have 'equal measures' of 'security, peace, and dignity'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday told ABC News it was "critical" that Israel and Hamas agree to a cease-fire, and now that it is in place, the United States can "make a pivot to building something more positive" in Gaza. The cease-fire went into effect on Friday, after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas. More than 240 people were killed in Gaza and a dozen more in Israel, with dozens of children among the victims. Israeli airstrikes leveled buildings across Gaza and already-stressed health facilities are still struggling to care for the injured. Blinken said the Biden administration wants a two-state solution and the first step in getting there is to deal with "the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza. Then reconstruction, rebuilding what's been lost. And critically, engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements in the lives of people so that Israelis and Palestinians can live with equal measures of security, of peace, and dignity." It's "vitally important" that Palestinians "feel hope and have opportunity and can live in security just as it is for Israelis, and there should be equal measures," Blinken added. The militant group Hamas holds power in Gaza, and has brought "nothing but ruin to the Palestinian people," he said. In order to fund Gaza's rebuilding efforts without getting any money to Hamas, Blinken said the Biden administration will rely on "trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi-government authority." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tTimothée Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka in origin story film

  • Leftist Castillo builds lead over Fujimori ahead of Peru presidential vote -poll

    Socialist candidate Pedro Castillo continued to regain ground among voters, a poll showed on Sunday, boosting his lead over conservative contender Keiko Fujimori two weeks ahead of Peru's presidential election. Castillo, an elementary school teacher seeking to implement new taxes and royalties on the mining sector, obtained 44.8% support in the survey of the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP), while Fujimori, a business-friendly conservative, netted 34.4%. The poll of 1,208 people was conducted for Peru's La Republica newspaper on May 20-21 and had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

  • 58% of voters support passing Biden's $4 trillion infrastructure plan without any Republican votes, poll finds

    As Biden attempts to get Republicans on board with his infrastructure plan, the majority of voters support a bigger plan passed without the GOP.

  • Watergate-style scandal rocks Bulgaria ahead of election

    Bulgaria's National Security and Technical Operations agencies eavesdropped on opposition politicians in the run-up to last month's parliamentary elections, caretaker Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said on Friday. Why it matters: Rashkov was echoing echoing claims from a leading opposition politician, who said 32 politicians from three parties had been wiretapped. All three parties are opponents of the long-term ruling party, GERB, and former prime minister Boyko Borissov, who dominated Bulgarian politics for the past decade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It is not clear which politicians were wiretapped, or on what grounds. Prosecutors are currently looking into the eavesdropping claims.Rashkov warned of a potential cover-up, saying he'd been told that materials were being destroyed at the State Agency for National Security.The state of play: Borissov stepped down after GERB failed to win a majority in the elections and none of the other parties were willing to join it in a coalition. On May 12, President Rumen Radev appointed a caretaker cabinet to lead the country until the new poll in July. Radev has been critical of Borissov and supported the protest movement last year that accused the government of having mafia ties and refusing to fight corruption or reform the judicial system. The caretaker government made significant changes in its first week.The new cabinet adopted a decision relieving all regional governors of their posts and appointing replacements. Government spokesperson Anton Kutev said the move was "intended to guarantee fair elections and to reduce vote buying.”The general secretary of the Interior Ministry, Ivaylo Ivanov, was also fired over his handling of police violence during the anti-government protests last year.What's next: GERB led narrowly with 23% in a poll published two days ago by Gallup International, down from 26% in the April elections.Running second with 20% is the “There is Such a Nation" party, led by TV host Slavi Trifonov.The bottom line: Radev has warned that with another inconclusive vote in July Bulgaria would risk a “political and constitutional crisis.” Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Ever Given's owner has blamed the Suez Canal Authority for the blockage, saying it wrongly allowed the ship to enter the area during poor weather conditions

    Lawyers representing the Ever Given's owner said the ship should have been chaperoned by at least two tug boats, "but this didn't happen."

  • UK Black Lives Matters activist critically ill after shooting

    Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is critically ill after being shot in the head in south London in the early hours of Sunday, her political party said. London's Metropolitan Police appealed for witnesses after offices found a woman, who they said was thought to be in her 20s, suffering a gunshot injury in Peckham. Johnson, a mother of two, has been a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and is a member of the Taking the Initiative Party's executive leadership committee, the party said on its Instagram account.

  • Humanitarian groups bring aid after days of fighting in Gaza

    Trucks carrying humanitarian aid began rolling into Gaza Saturday as residents picked through the rubble, taking stock of the damage.

  • Microsoft’s Surface Duo gets dual-screen gaming support

    In December, Microsoft wrote a blog post highlighting “The year ahead for Surface Duo.” The news highlighted the dual-screen device’s upcoming availability outside the U.S. (including Canada, the U.K., France and Germany this year), as well as a smattering of features. After making the feature available in beta, Microsoft today is issuing at update to Xbox Cloud Gaming for Android that will unlock some of the product’s entertainment potential.

  • Fireflies.ai raises $14M for its meeting transcription and automation service

    The Fireflies.ai project is a good reminder that not every startup project goes from idea to unicorn-status in 48 minutes. Instead, the startup's CEO Krish Ramineni told TechCrunch about how a period of interest in natural language processing (NLP), tinkering with a friend, a stint at Microsoft, and even working on Slack bots led him to helping found Fireflies.ai (Fireflies), a company that today announced a $14 million raise led by Khosla. Before today's round, the startup had raised around $5 million, including some micro-rounds, a stint in the Acceleprise accelerator, and a $4.9 million seed round raised in late 2019.

  • Grizzly bear still on the loose after killing professor in Calgary and escaping traps

    Cause of fatal attack remains unknown

  • Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

    Antwone Rivers, 39, died from the novel virus on 13 May after contracting it in April

  • Ted Cruz lashes out at anchor who called him ‘Kremlin Cruz’ over endorsement of Russian army ad

    Texas senator who railed against ‘emasculated’, ‘woke’ military culture was excoriated by veterans after endorsing macho power of Russian army recruitment ad

  • Phil Mickelson made $2.16 million for winning the PGA Championship - here's what the rest of the players made

    Phil Mickelson took home $2.16 million for his winning performance at the PGA Championship, but he wasn't the only player to leave with a big payday.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sold all its shares of Apple and Twitter right before the billionaire couple announced their divorce

    Before the Gateses announced their divorce in early May, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sold all its shares of Apple and Twitter.

  • Father of murdered Cash Gernon pleads forgiveness for leaving son: ‘I have paid the ultimate price’

    Trevor Gernon issues video message accepting his ‘poor judgment’ after son was kidnapped and killed

  • Zack Snyder says he wants to make a pornographic film influenced by '300'

    The "Army of the Dead" director said he has always wanted to make a religious movie and a pornographic movie, and might combine the two.

  • Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black for the Billboard Music Awards

    Machine Gun Kelly attended the awards ceremony with Megan Fox, who wore a cutout dress with a sheer tulle skirt.

  • Morgan Wallen was banned from the Billboard Music Awards — but won big anyway

    Still exiled over a racial slur, Morgan Wallen plucked on his guitar at home before the Billboard Music Awards honored him in three country categories.